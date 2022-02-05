New York state editorial roundup: Hochul rakes it in, get I-81 moving, NY's spending problem

Gov. Kathy Hochul is smashing fundraising records, and she isn’t being coy about it.

In a recent meeting with the Times Union Editorial Board, Ms. Hochul proudly spoke of her fundraising success, noting the need for New York’s first female governor to project strength and her desire to match the sizable war chest held by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Both goals are reasonable, but the way Ms. Hochul is raising much of that money is troubling. As reported by the Times Union’s Chris Bragg, Ms. Hochul’s fundraisers often have been hosted by people with financial interests before the state.

For example, a fundraiser in New Orleans was held at the home of Howard Glaser, a former top aide to Mr. Cuomo who works in the gambling industry. At least one of Mr. Glaser’s clients has been pressing the governor to legalize lucrative casino licenses in the New York City area.

Another example is the fundraiser thrown by Greenberg Traurig, a lobbying firm that represents Boston-based cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings. As it so happened, Ascend needed — and subsequently received — fast action from state regulators as it faced a deadline for an acrimonious deal in which the company would take ownership of medical cannabis license holder MedMen NY.

As a result, MedMen is now seeking to subpoena records related to communications Ms. Hochul’s administration and her campaign had with Ascend. The company alleges that state regulators bent to “political pressure and undue influence” in granting the rapid approval.

That may or may not be true. But the case highlights the problems associated with elected officials raising campaign money from companies with direct business interests before the state.

Unfortunately, her fundraising is also replicating the dubious standards set by the man she replaced. Her methods, then, will do little to further her own stated goal: to restore New York’s battered faith in state government. Nor will they help to convince voters that her administration represents a meaningful ethical shift.

— Albany Times Union

Gov. Kathy Hochul, visiting Syracuse, provided some refreshing clarity on the Interstate 81 project. The governor declared the aging elevated highway will be replaced by a street-level community grid, and construction will begin this year.

“Now it’s just time to get it done,” Hochul said.

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

Mind you, the state’s preference for the community grid is not new. In April 2019, the Department of Transportation selected it over replacing the viaduct or digging a tunnel. Nearly three years later, DOT has yet to complete its environmental impact statement, a necessary step before the project can proceed.

The delay can be blamed partly on the Covid-19 pandemic but we also can point to other factors: bureaucratic inertia; an Executive Chamber consumed by scandal; a lack of political will to make a decision unpopular with powerful, moneyed interests.

Hochul brushed aside all of that during a meeting Tuesday with the editorial board and Syracuse.com journalists. Asked if the community grid is the only option — if it can be that clear now — the governor said, “Yes, I’m that clear.”

Hochul’s engagement with the I-81 project gives us real hope it will begin this year. We’ve felt that before —only to be disappointed by one delay or another. Our new governor is keenly aware that raising expectations, and then failing to meet them, further erodes the public’s confidence in government.

Talk is cheap. Let’s see an official decision on Interstate 81 by spring and shovels in the ground by fall.

— Advance Media New York

It’s no secret that New York state has a spending problem.

The latest evidence of that spending problem came on the floor of the state Legislature last week. During a week when education advocates were calling for more money above and beyond the record aid increases proposed in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget — and making a convincing case, mind you — state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, pointed toward another issue that needs state funding. We’re talking about Borrello’s comments on the Senate floor regarding S.6791, which lessens the amount New York businesses will pay into the state Unemployment Insurance Fund in 2022.

New York had to borrow $11 billion from the federal government to pay unemployment claims during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is still $9.3 billion remaining on that loan, which shows up as a deficit in the Unemployment Insurance fund and drives a higher contribution rate for the state’s businesses. At a time when New York is flush with cash, no mention has been made of paying down the unemployment insurance borrowing to relieve the stress on New York’s businesses — including those that have had no layoffs during the pandemic. Instead, the state’s response is to kick the can down the road by postponing unemployment payment increases while writing really big checks to areas that will help Gov. Kathy Hochul win re-election in November.

According to the Business Council, it’s going to take more than a decade to make up that $9 billion shortfall if some of that money from the fed government isn’t diverted to that fund.

As we said last week, Hochul’s budget is good politics. But, Borrello made an argument on the Senate floor showing the budget is far from good policy.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer