New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's choices, voting changes, weak defense

Gov. Kathy Hochul will have some explaining to do to voters in the wake of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s resignation last week.

The problem isn’t the allegations about Benjamin. The former state Senator and candidate for New York City Comptroller hasn’t broken rules during his time as the state’s second-in-command.

This problem is one of politics — namely, not cutting bait with Benjamin when it became apparent there was significant heat from an investigation into Benjamin’s fundraising for the New York City comptroller race. The Albany Times Union first reported on allegations in November (three months after Benjamin was named lieutenant governor) that real estate developer Gerald Migdol had been arrested in connection with a campaign finances scheme that allegedly used fraud to secure millions of dollars in public matching funds for Benjamin’s comptroller bid. Benjamin’s indictment last week came after Benjamin was accused of steering a $50,000 grant to a charity run by Migdol in exchange for campaign contributions, including some allegedly given fraudulently in the names of other people.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Benjamin repeatedly lied about the situation when asked about it before becoming lieutenant governor, though it makes one wonder if Hochul or anyone on her executive team read the Times Union report But there is little reason why Hochul stood by Benjamin for an additional four months after the original indictment against Migdol was filed.

Hochul made a bad choice sticking by Brian Benjamin. She should have to live with that choice by seeing Benjamin’s name linked with hers on primary election ballots — and voters should be reminded when they cast their vote of Hochul’s lack of judgement.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

New York has never been much of a leader in conducting easy, efficient elections, but there are a few ways that this year’s June 28 primaries will finally be a little simpler for voters — timely, as parties make their picks for big races like governor, lieutenant governor, and Congress.

There is now an online statewide tracker that will allow New York voters to check the status of their absentee ballots, so they can be assured their mailed-in vote reached its destination. This is the same portal where they can check their poll sites — voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. The tool even alerts you about fixable problems with absentee ballots, like a missing signature.

You can request an absentee application now at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. You can also start the process by mail, fax, or in person at your county election board. It won’t be sent your way yet, though — not all candidates seeking to run are yet certified.

COVID-19 remains a valid reason for voting absentee. If you are issued an absentee ballot, though, it’s crucial to remember that you can no longer change your mind and vote on a machine in person on Election Day. That’s due to a change in state law made last year, part of an effort to speed up the vote count. Election officials will now start processing absentees as they arrive, so many of those ballots will be ready for counting on Election Day.

Another plus: There will be more early voting sites and some expansion of early voting hours, according to the Nassau and Suffolk county election boards, although the exact details aren’t finalized.

Albany has made other election process revisions in recent years in the interest of fairness, including changes to the way candidates and parties can play technical games at various points, strategically challenging absentee votes for inane reasons. It’s past time that New York moves beyond antiquated, Byzantine election laws that were designed to protect the parties in power.

This year and its big races will be a key test to see whether election boards can digest all the changes and run smooth elections, but perhaps we are beginning to get with modernity.

— Newsday

It looks like disgraced ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin’s defense will resort to the “get out of jail free” card that worked for then-Mayor Bill de Blasio: a claim that it’s not bribery if the pol doesn’t personally profit.

Back in 2017, recall, Acting US Attorney Joon Kim declined to charge Blas for his various pay-to-play ploys because the payoffs for various political favors had gone to the mayor’s pet nonprofit the Campaign for One New York and other cutouts. Kim deemed it hard to prove “criminal intent in corruption schemes where there is no evidence of personal profit.”

Now Benjamin’s lawyer is arguing that the charges against his client are based “solely on political contributions” and not “personal benefits” to Benjamin.

But de Blasio was actually careful not to have his own campaign funds reap the benefit, and the donations themselves met the letter of the law.

By contrast, Benjamin’s own campaign funds reaped the benefit of what prosecutors allege were tens of thousands in illegal “straw” donations arranged by a real-estate developer (widely suspected to be Harlem bigshot Gerald Migdol). The nominal donors weren’t even aware of the “gifts.”

US Attorney Damian Williams says it all looks like “bribery, plain and simple.”

That Benjamin’s defense is still trying the “no personal benefit” dodge suggests it doesn’t have anything better — and that Gov. Kathy Hochul and her vetting team were utterly asleep at the switch when they tapped him as her No. 2.

Oh, and the fact that Benjamin apparently thought he was in the clear right up until his arrest is a prime sign that schemes like his are rampant in New York state politics.

— New York Post