New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's lapse, panicky Dems, nursing homes

The latest corruption scandal rocks Albany, and its timing is stunning — placing Gov. Kathy Hochul, with only seven and a half months in office, in a terrible position of her making that she could have avoided.

Federal charges filed Tuesday against Brian Benjamin of Manhattan, Hochul’s chosen lieutenant governor, describe a classic Albany scheme. As a state senator, Benjamin allegedly pushed for a $50,000 state grant for a nonprofit controlled by a crony who made illegal contributions to Benjamin’s ill-fated Democratic primary campaign for New York City comptroller.

Further, the indictment on bribery, fraud and falsification cites “a series of lies and deceptions to cover up his scheme including by falsifying campaign donor forms, misleading municipal regulators and providing false information in vetting forms Benjamin submitted while under consideration to be appointed the next lieutenant governor” of New York State. He allegedly lied twice to state police vetting him.

At least Benjamin, already on the Democratic primary ticket as Hochul’s endorsed running mate, had the sense to resign while facing the criminal charges. Silent until more than eight hours after the arrest, Hochul said in a statement wanting for its lack of indignation that she accepted, not demanded, Benjamin’s resignation.

Only the political calculations were transparent. Now Hochul owes the public a detailed and difficult explanation for why Benjamin was by her side even this long.

Clearly, serious problems were afoot, but Hochul chose to see or at least speak no evil. Migdol was indicted in November and it should have been clear where this probe was headed. By then she should have reconsidered her endorsement of Benjamin, who runs separately in the primary, or pressed him to come clean on where he stood with the feds.

Instead, she expressed “full confidence” in Benjamin — nice for personal loyalty maybe, but bad for imposing high standards of ethical conduct. Legislative grants and contracts have spawned wrongdoing forever. State officials now need to explore — for real — what procedural reforms were skipped or what new ones need to be in place that could have nipped this in the bud.

Under New York’s convoluted election laws, it is too late to get Benjamin off the ticket barring some legal contortions. Could Hochul find a way to support Diana Reyna, ticket-mate of gubernatorial primary rival Tom Suozzi? Or would that simply boost Suozzi against herself?

That’s a problem for Hochul and her party to worry about. The public’s concern has to be whether Hochul can reconcile this debacle and show better judgment and leadership going forward.

— Newsday

Leading New York Democrats know that they’re in hot water with voters over soaring crime, anti-COVID extremism, political corruption and other issues, so state Chairman Jay Jacobs and Gov. Kathy Hochul want to create a new ballot line for vulnerable incumbents ahead of November’s election.

Moderate, independent and suburban voters are poised to rebel against the left’s pro-crime, anti-police, high-spending agenda. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, which saw big Republican gains last year, Dems fear their party brand has grown so toxic that they need an added line to avoid getting swamped in a coming red wave.

So Long Island-based Jacobs aims to create an “independent” third party to give his candidates some cover. Maybe the “Unlike Most Democrats, We Don’t Hate You” Party?

But it’s not that easy to fool New York voters: Last year, then-Nassau County Executive Laura Curran created the Common Sense Party for the same reason. But Curran was still ousted as voters flocked to GOP candidate Bruce Blakeman.

So the Jacobs-Hochul plan to try the same thing on a larger scale tells you not only that they’re desperate, but that Democrats are out of new ideas even when it comes to conning the voters.

— New York Post

For-profit nursing home owners must be a motley crew judging from the way they are discussed in the New York state Legislature.

The state has felt the need to mandate hours of care for each nursing home resident or face fines. The state also passed legislation last year requiring a certain percentage of nursing home revenues to be spent on resident care over concerns too many for-profit nursing homes were pocketing too much money while proper resident care wasn’t prioritized. Now, the state Assembly has approved legislation basically forbidding any more for-profit nursing homes from being created in the state.

One would think for-profit nursing homes are owned by the likes of Darth Vader, the Joker, Hannibal Lecter and the Wicked Witch of the West.

To be fair, there are for-profit nursing homes that don’t provide a high enough level of care. But one of the reasons for that is of the state and federal government’s own doing by providing Medicaid reimbursements that don’t come even close to paying for the care a resident requires each day. Some nursing home operators belong in the villain’s club mentioned above.

Note, we said some, not all.

Had this Assembly bill (A.5842) been in place a decade ago, Chautauqua County might still own its nursing home. And that would have been a bad outcome for county taxpayers who were subsidizing low reimbursement rates with their tax dollars every year and for residents who saw quality increase when the non-profit Chautauqua County Home was sold to VestraCare.

A.5842 has not made its way to the Senate floor for a vote, but we encourage a no vote if it does. The state should do all it can to weed bad actors out of the nursing home industry, but simply assuming anyone in the private, for-profit sector is out to cause harm is bad policy.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer