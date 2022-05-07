New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's partisan sham, SUNY funding, NY gun laws

Five short days after its gerrymandered House and State Senate district maps were voided, New York’s Democratic-controlled State Legislature was at it again Monday, with more partisan sausage-making — advancing a blatant fix for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s unforced lieutenant governor problem.

The fix follows Hochul’s urgent alarm to her party’s legislators. Her selection last year of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin blew up when he resigned after a federal indictment charged him with arranging to misuse state funds. But it was too late for him to legally quit the June 28 primary. That left Hochul in the worse-than-awkward political position of running with the indictee or one of her primary rivals’ preferred running mates in the number-two slot.

So Albany lawmakers scrambled to allow her to save face and on Monday passed a bill that permits “the declination of a designation as a candidate or nomination” when that person “has been arrested or charged with one or more state or federal misdemeanors or felonies, or convicted of a crime after designation.”

This custom-made measure arrives just two days before the State Board of Elections must certify designees for the June 28 primary ballot. Hochul is expected to sign the bill the minute it reaches her desk, rescuing herself from the political emergency she created. Primary opponent Rep. Tom Suozzi and possible Republican general election challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin found common ground in attacking the craven self-preservation move.

The Democrats’ other blatant partisan push is still to be fixed. While the House and State Senate maps have been sent back to a judge to supervise a rewrite, two new lawsuits have been filed seeking to revise the Assembly districts as well. Those went unchallenged by the GOP for several reasons including that Speaker Carl Heastie, with a 106-43 majority, seemed intent on keeping his Republican rivals whole along with giving the minority some staff goodies and perks.

The Albany craziness was upstaged later in the day with the election arm of the national Democratic Party representing five New Yorkers claiming there was no way proper new maps could be drawn up in time so the unconstitutional ones should be used.

These two stories of manipulation are linked. Single-party rule — in a state, nation or city — produces just this kind of overreach. If the state’s election-anxious Democrats don’t get off this hyper-partisan road, their four-year-old hegemony in Albany’s executive and legislative branches might sit worse with the voting public than it does right now.

— Newsday

Fiscal troubles at both Chautauqua County State University of New York campuses have been well documented over the years. Both locations at Fredonia and Jamestown Community College have grappled with deficits for too many years while watching enrollment decrease.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul included increased funding for the SUNY system as part of the recently passed budget. In all, the 2022-23 spending plan includes a $255 million increase in operating aid, and more than $660 million in additional capital for the system alone.

While that is positive news, SUNY understands that Albany is unlikely to be in a giving mood in future years. Dr. Frederick E. Kowal, Ph.D, president of the United University Professions, in hailing the increased aid noted the elephant in the room: “In the coming years SUNY will need consistent support, including direct state aid to campuses, to achieve Governor Hochul’s ambitious goals of strengthening the system.”

“Consistent support” is something that normally goes missing when it comes to the history of higher education and our state capital.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

When the Supreme Court rules on New York’s gun laws, presumably within the next couple of months, pray it doesn’t leave the state defenseless to control a flood of weapons on the streets.

The court is set to rule on a challenge to the laws by two upstate New Yorkers, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, who were denied unrestricted licenses to carry firearms after they failed to show “proper cause,” i.e., a special need for self-protection, as the law requires. They — and other gun-rights advocates — argue that such a requirement places an unconstitutionally high burden on legal gun-owners.

“You don’t have to say, when you’re looking for a permit to speak on a street corner or whatever, that, you know, your speech is particularly important,” noted Chief Justice John Roberts during oral argument. “So why do you have to show — in this case, convince somebody — that you’re entitled to exercise your Second Amendment right?”

Yet Roberts and his fellow justices surely know that no amendment is a blank check. Reasonable restrictions can be perfectly constitutional, especially if the public faces grave dangers without them; the Constitution, it’s often said, is not a suicide pact.

And make no mistake: New York, which is in the midst of an alarming surge in gun crimes, needs at least some restrictions on who gets to own and carry guns. Last year, 488 people were murdered in the city alone, many killed by a gun. That’s a whopping 65% spike over 2018, when just 295 were slain. Over the year, 1,857 people were hit by gunfire, and the number of shooting victims this year through April 24, 441, is already up 8.6% over the same period last year.

The last thing New York needs is for every Tom, Dick and Harriet on the street to be carrying.

But forcing New York to let anyone at all carry a firearm anywhere they want, no questions asked, is a recipe for disaster.

— New York Post