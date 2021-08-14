New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's test, local COVID-19 control, pharmacy fiasco

Taken from that perspective, the decision by Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, not to issue guidance at a statewide level gives more local control to local school districts and local health departments. We’re all for the state taking a step back.

A return to local control is preferable to the state’s meddlesome micromanagement.

— Dunkirk Observer

There is so much wrong with the state’s handling of prescription contracts for the state’s DDSO’s it’s hard to discern what stinks the most.

HealthDirect, an in-state company, had handled the contract statewide for several years with few complaints, in part because HealthDirect partnered with local subcontractors to fill orders on a regional basis. One of those subcontractors was Patient’s Pharmacy in Jamestown.

When the state put out the bid for DDSO prescriptions last year, the state decided to split the contract into two regions, with HealthDirect serving half the state and Omnicare serving the rest — with Omnicare taking over the territory in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties previously served by Patient’s Pharmacy. Omnicare is not subcontracting the work, preferring instead to fill the orders in its own pharmacy in Rochester and deliver the prescriptions throughout our region.