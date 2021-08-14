New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's test, local COVID-19 control, pharmacy fiasco

Faced with universal demands for him to step down and clearly unable to govern, Gov. Andrew Cuomo did the only sane thing: He tendered his resignation. Good riddance. Now Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over at a key moment for the state.
She’s largely unknown and untested — but good signs abound: The Buffalo native has called herself “an independent Democrat” and got her start in politics as an aide to Rep. John LaFalce and the late, great Sen. Pat Moynihan, both independent-minded liberals.
When then-Lt. Gov. David Paterson took over in 2008 after a prostitution scandal forced out Gov. Eliot Spitzer, he’d served in the state Senate for decades, including as minority leader. Hochul has years in local government, a term in Congress and seven years as Cuomo’s rarely consulted LG. (Ironically, she led the gov’s “Enough is Enough” sexual-assault-prevention initiative.)
“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” she tweeted Tuesday. She’s also visited all 62 of the state’s counties every year as LG.
Yet she will preside over a state facing soaring crime and a post-COVID economy struggling to recover, with a disastrous rent-relief program and a leadership void at key agencies such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Enormous fiscal challenges lie just down the road, and next year’s race for governor will only add complexity.
Worst, she must face down radicalized lawmakers whose agenda — yet more anti-cop measures, raising taxes further and yet more irresponsible state spending and bank-busting programs like single-payer health care — would be disastrous.
Her first order of business, of course: Clean house at the Capitol’s Second Floor, removing Cuomo loyalists, especially those linked to his numerous scandals. But she’ll also need to assemble her own trusted team all across state government.
Paterson managed to see the state through the rocky recovery from the 2008 recession; Hochul may face an even heavier lift. New Yorkers should wish her well.
The decision by the state Health Department to issue no COVID-19 school reopening guidelines is exactly what many have wanted and, at the same time, a stunning dereliction of the Health Department’s duty.
There are many people across the state who have wanted the state to take a step backward from the constantly shifting, ever-changing, impossible-to-comprehend and often contradictory COVID-19 guidelines, rules and dictates that made headlines since March 2020. Conditions in Albany were often different than conditions in rural counties around the state, so the state’s rules and guidance often made little sense. It would have been preferable to have decisions made locally, or, at least, to have had some local flexibility.
Taken from that perspective, the decision by Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, not to issue guidance at a statewide level gives more local control to local school districts and local health departments. We’re all for the state taking a step back.
A return to local control is preferable to the state’s meddlesome micromanagement.
There is so much wrong with the state’s handling of prescription contracts for the state’s DDSO’s it’s hard to discern what stinks the most.
HealthDirect, an in-state company, had handled the contract statewide for several years with few complaints, in part because HealthDirect partnered with local subcontractors to fill orders on a regional basis. One of those subcontractors was Patient’s Pharmacy in Jamestown.
When the state put out the bid for DDSO prescriptions last year, the state decided to split the contract into two regions, with HealthDirect serving half the state and Omnicare serving the rest — with Omnicare taking over the territory in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties previously served by Patient’s Pharmacy. Omnicare is not subcontracting the work, preferring instead to fill the orders in its own pharmacy in Rochester and deliver the prescriptions throughout our region.
The move was supposed to save money by streamlining the prescription process. It only made things more complicated. Now, group homes that can’t get their order filled by Omnicare have to get a special approval before they can have their order filled by Patient’s Pharmacy. Homes have to meet certain deadlines to have their deliveries made on time or pay additional fees and surcharges, but even the fees and surcharges don’t guarantee the medications will be delivered in time.
The move was bad for group home residents, and it was even worse for Patient’s Pharmacy — a Jamestown company that had been looking to expand as recently as 2019 but now finds itself cutting back to keep the business open. Denise Mathews, Patient’s Pharmacy owner and a state-certified minority/women owned business, is hoping HealthDirect wins the entire state contract back since she’s a subcontractor. That is a hope we share for the sake of a local business with a sterling reputation for quality and service.
