New York state editorial roundup: Hochul's weakness, water safety, Cuomo's revenge

“I have no message,” Gov. Kathy Hochul told ABC 7’s Bill Ritter about rumors that her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo could play spoiler in this year’s election. Thing is, “no message” covers Hochul’s take on nearly everything.

She told Ritter that she is focused on “making sure people feel safe, reducing the cost of everyday living for New Yorkers.” How, exactly — and who’s opposed?

This follows her shepherding of the state’s largest budget ever, which in the long run will drive up taxes and thus eventually the cost of living for most New Yorkers. Her big “victories” were to push the Legislature into tinkering slightly with the disastrous no-bail and discovery laws (fixes that won’t remotely make anyone feel safer) and winning a near-billion-dollar taxpayer handout to the (out of state) owners of her hometown Buffalo Bills — a giveaway that polls poorly in Buffalo.

She’s also posturing on abortion, pushing a state constitutional amendment to secure women’s rights, though the 2019 Reproductive Health Act is already an ironclad guarantee that goes well beyond Roe v. Wade and an amendment will take years to pass.

Meanwhile, her outright political moves have largely backfired: Her first lieutenant-governor pick, Brian Benjamin, quit after the feds arrested him on campaign finance fraud and bribery charges. She fully supported the Legislature’s unconstitutional, voter-suppressing gerrymander that has state elections in chaos. She tapped Rep. Antonio Delgado as her new LG, opening up his seat to a serious Republican challenge.

Instead of becoming notorious for harassing women, she’s hired a host of talented women as her top aides, so she’s an improvement on her predecessor in one big regard. But her relentless special-interest fundraising and her general acquiescence in the Legislature’s tax-and-spend ways looks pretty Cuomoesque.

Maybe that’s why she has nothing to say to him, and so little substance to offer the voters.

— New York Post

Every summer, as the weather warms, people head out to local rivers, ponds and beaches to cool off.

But such fun times can turn tragic in an instant, as we’ve seen far too often over the years.

Injury or inexperience can lead people to losing their way in the water and drownings can occur on any occasion.

Having lifeguards on duty at popular beaches can literally be a lifesaver, and we give thanks to our North Country neighbors who put in the time and training to become lifeguard-certified.

But let’s also discuss stopping water tragedies before they even occur.

• Make sure your children learn basic swimming and water safety rules. Infants can often learn to swim before they walk.

• Adults supervision is critical, whether at home, in a public pool or in a waterway. Supervising adults should avoid distracting activities such as reading, using the phone or consuming alcohol or drugs. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends “touch supervision,” meaning the adult is no more than an arm’s length away from a child around water.

• Use life jackets. Whether near natural bodies of water or at the pool or water park, make sure your child wears a life jacket that fits properly and is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

• Install fences around home pools, irrigation ditches, drainage ditches and ponds. Fences should be at least 4 feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.

All those tips lead to one point: Be ready.

— Plattsburgh Press-Republican

It won’t shock many readers to learn that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was willing to exact political retribution, and even use the power of his office to do it.

So when the Working Families Party angered Mr. Cuomo by endorsing Cynthia Nixon, his 2018 primary foe, the governor a year later hijacked a commission created by lawmakers to develop a system for publicly financing campaigns and used it for a blatant attack on the viability of third parties.

Most infamously, the commission more than doubled, from 50,000 to 130,000, the number of votes needed in gubernatorial and presidential elections for such parties to qualify for ballot access.

Less noticed was that the commission also made it much harder for independent candidates to petition their way onto the ballot, tripling the minimum number of signatures needed from 15,000 to 45,000.

None of that was on the commission’s original agenda, mind you, and Democratic Party leaders, including Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, should have blocked Mr. Cuomo’s subterfuge. They didn’t, however, and we can certainly surmise why: It benefits major-party incumbents to quash as much competition as possible.

Of course, history takes unexpected twists. And as it turns out, it is now Mr. Cuomo himself who faces the higher ballot hurdle if he decides to run as an independent candidate in this year’s gubernatorial election. Yes, the irony is delicious.

Yet Mr. Cuomo, with more than $16 million remaining in his campaign account, would have the resources needed to gather the signatures with relative ease. Other independent candidates typically do not.

In the wake of Mr. Cuomo’s resignation last August, lawmakers from both major parties should be taking stock of his abuses and examining their own culpability in allowing the former governor to get away with so much.

But that examination shouldn’t end with rueful navel-gazing. Instead, it must include stripping back the abuses that Mr. Cuomo left behind, including his attack on third parties and independent candidates.

— Albany Times Union