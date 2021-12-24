New York state editorial roundup: Hold off on farm overtime, police and public trust

State Labor Department officials have made the right call in postponing a decision on farmworker overtime until sometime in January or February.

New information has been presented since public hearings were last held on the matter in the form of a Cornell University study that paints a grim picture of farm finances and the impact on farm workers if overtime begins for farm workers at 40 or 50 hours each week.

We’re not talking about the Farm Credit East study that is often trotted out to back up farm owners’ claims that paying workers overtime will bankrupt farms. Instead, we take note of a study by Cornell University that came out just last week — and which, we note, backs up the Farm Credit East survey. Policy makers who may have thought the Farm Credit East study was written by groups too close to the dairy industry now must confront what farmers have been saying.

Cornell University researchers, after all, are no dummies. And they say two-thirds of dairy farms interviewed indicated they would move out of milk production, direct future dairy investment to other states, invest outside of dairy, or exit agriculture entirely while half of fruits and vegetable farms interviewed indicated they would shrink enterprises or exit the industry. On the other side of the equation, 72% of guest workers indicated that they would be less likely to do their current job if hours were capped at 40 per week while 70% of guest workers indicated that they would consider going to another state without capped hours if hours were limited in New York.

Three virtual public hearings will be held, though we don’t know what good the hearings will do. Cornell has already done the state’s work. Starting overtime at 40 hours is bad for farms and farm workers. The real question is whether or not the state will listen.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

Good news! An internal Albany Police Department investigation of an episode in which officers covered their badges when they cleared a protesters’ encampment outside South Station is at last finished.

The investigation should finally answer questions that have lingered since April, such as: Why did officers believe covering their badges was warranted and allowed? And who may have given them permission to do so?

So, let’s get to it. What did the investigation find?

There’s the rub: The police department says the report is not yet ready for public consumption. According to department spokesman Steve Smith, it is now being reviewed for “corrective actions.”

That’s a bit vague, and perhaps intentionally so, but we assume Officer Smith is referring to the next steps the department may take — changes to policy, perhaps, or guidelines for the future. If so, we welcome the effort.

But it isn’t one that should be happening only within the department. It’s a conversation in which the Albany Common Council and residents of the city must be allowed to participate. The department should release the findings from its investigation immediately.

Soon after police cleared the encampment on April 22, Police Chief Eric Hawkins acknowledged that officers who had covered their badges acted improperly. But he also seemed to defend the decision by suggesting it was made in response to threats made by activists. “They felt like they could minimize the risk to their families by concealing their badge numbers,” the chief said.

Leaving aside the dubious assertion that a ragtag bunch of protesters presented a threat, a problem with Chief Hawkins’ statement is that it could apply to almost any police interaction. After all, officers deal with dangerous and potentially retributive people every day, so maybe they shouldn’t wear identification at all.

But badges are worn for a reason: Members of the public have a right to know with whom they’re dealing, and these forms of professional identification aid in public accountability for officers trusted with extraordinary powers.

The need for accountability doesn’t disappear when officers are forcibly clearing protesters from a public street. Quite the opposite. Given the controversial nature of the action, we’d argue accountability was even more vital during a clash that sent one demonstrator to the hospital.

When officers hide their badges, it’s easy to assume that they’re attempting to hide more than their names. That’s why Mayor Kathy Sheehan was right when she said the officers’ move “erodes public trust.” The mayor also called it “appalling” and ordered an investigation.

Eight months have passed. And yet the department has given no timeline for when the report will be ready for public consumption, and it still hasn’t clarified the department’s policy on officers covering their badges.

Given the charitable nature of the holiday season, we won’t accuse Albany police of dragging their feet. But we will note that it’s well past time for the public to have answers to these questions. This mystery needs to end.

— Times Union, Albany