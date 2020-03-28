New York state editorial roundup: Industry mobilizes, foreign reliance imbalance, health care on the edge

Private industry is responding to the coronavirus without command and control by the federal government. Aerospace manufacturer Honeywell plans to hire 500 workers at its plant in Rhode Island, which currently produces safety goggles, to make millions of N95 face masks for medical professionals. 3M has doubled its global output of N95 masks and this week is sending 500,000 respirators to hot spots in the U.S.
Corporations including Apple, Facebook, Tesla and Goldman Sachs are donating millions of medical masks stockpiled for wildfires or a biochemical attack. Apparel manufacturers are repurposing textile mills to produce personal protective equipment.
Businesses know their workforce capacities and supply chains better than the government—and how to retool them to maximize efficiency. Dozens of breweries and distillers including Anheuser-Busch and Pernod Ricard USA are churning out hand sanitizer. General Electric plans to hire more workers to produce ventilators even while it lays off thousands in aviation. Fuel cell manufacturer Bloom Energy is retrofitting hundreds of old ventilators for the state of California.
Ford said on Tuesday that it would start assembling plastic face shields and work with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators. General Motors is also exploring how to use its global automotive supply chain to make ventilators. Ford’s CEO said its ventilators could be available by June, and it isn’t obvious that a government takeover of manufacturing would speed this up.
It might make sense for the federal government to purchase supplies from manufacturers and then allocate them to hospitals and states with the highest need. But it doesn’t make sense to order manufacturers like Apple or GM to make nose swabs or chemical reagents for testing kits if they don’t have the expertise or suppliers to do so.
— Wall Street Journal
Sources ranging from the CIA to the Census Bureau disagree on how reliant we Americans are on drugs and medical equipment imported from China. Extend that to international agencies and the variances are even greater.
For example, some sources place China far down on the list of countries exporting drugs to the United States. We are about 15 times more dependent on Ireland, according to the International Trade Centre. We import only about $2.6 billion dollars’ worth of drugs a year from China, agrees the Census Bureau.
Other analysts say the reliance is substantially greater, especially for certain medicines such as antibiotics. As much as 45% of the penicillin we use here comes from China. Reportedly, there are no U.S. manufacturers of the basic antibiotic.
Not being able to produce a single dose of penicillin ought to be a red flag. Clearly, that needs to change.
As soon as the epidemic is over and U.S. officials can focus on what went wrong, Congress should launch an inquiry into our dependence on foreign sources of drugs, health care supplies and medical equipment. The first step ought to be determining just how great that reliance is. Once we learn that, decisions about whether steps should be taken to keep more production here can be decided upon and implemented.
— The Post Journal
Considering this is an election year, we believe the next presidential election should have a healthy discussion about health care. We need to decide once and for all what type of system we want – single payer, universal health care, Medicare for all – and make the change, even if it costs a significant amount of money, because as we have all seen this past week, pandemics are extraordinarily expensive, too.
You have free articles remaining.
As the medical community prepares for the challenges ahead, consider that Americans face higher out-of-pocket costs for medical care than almost any other country in the world.
That means many people make medical treatment decisions based on whether they can afford it.
You don’t want to hear anyone saying, “I’ll just have to save up for that penicillin.”
Research shows as many as 33 percent of Americans see costs as a barrier to getting medical care. In Switzerland, it is 22 percent, Germany 7 percent.
Twenty-five percent of Americans said they delayed treatment for a “serious condition” because of cost.
According to a Vox article online, a 2018 study found that even women with breast cancer would delay care because of the high deductibles on their insurance plans.
There is something morally wrong about that.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that he would require insurers and Medicaid in New York to cover treatment and testing cost-free with an emergency declaration.
Without the free testing for coronavirus, you might see a quarter of the population balk at testing because they felt it was too expensive, leading many to walk around infecting others.
But what we really need to be talking about is whether everyone should have access to affordable health care and how much that will cost.
That’s what the presidential campaign should be about.
The goal is to make our citizens healthier, happier and less susceptible to disease.
The system we have now is not working. We fear we are going to see that in the coming days.
— The Post Star
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!