New York state editorial roundup: Industry mobilizes, foreign reliance imbalance, health care on the edge

It might make sense for the federal government to purchase supplies from manufacturers and then allocate them to hospitals and states with the highest need. But it doesn’t make sense to order manufacturers like Apple or GM to make nose swabs or chemical reagents for testing kits if they don’t have the expertise or suppliers to do so.

— Wall Street Journal

Sources ranging from the CIA to the Census Bureau disagree on how reliant we Americans are on drugs and medical equipment imported from China. Extend that to international agencies and the variances are even greater.

For example, some sources place China far down on the list of countries exporting drugs to the United States. We are about 15 times more dependent on Ireland, according to the International Trade Centre. We import only about $2.6 billion dollars’ worth of drugs a year from China, agrees the Census Bureau.

Other analysts say the reliance is substantially greater, especially for certain medicines such as antibiotics. As much as 45% of the penicillin we use here comes from China. Reportedly, there are no U.S. manufacturers of the basic antibiotic.

Not being able to produce a single dose of penicillin ought to be a red flag. Clearly, that needs to change.