New York state editorial roundup: Institutional COVID, permits backlog, wind power woes

People living in congregate settings like state prisons or group homes have endured the COVID-19 year with fewer resources and greater risks. The close quarters, limited options for maintaining hygiene, and slow rollout of vaccines to inmates and residents made them more vulnerable.

Even as the rest of us look ahead to easing restrictions, their uncertainty continues. One factor: Too many of the workers who guard and care for them aren’t getting vaccinated. That lapse in responsibility falls, ultimately, on the state.

As the Times Union’s Rick Karlin reports, only about 26% of people working in New York’s prisons have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among those working in residential facilities operated or certified by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, it’s 31%.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says that by now all inmates have had a chance to get the vaccine, though only 36 percent have done so. That effort — which started much too slowly — must continue, and at an accelerated pace. And the inoculation campaign must include health counseling and education to address vaccine hesitancy.