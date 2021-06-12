New York state editorial roundup: Institutional COVID, permits backlog, wind power woes

People living in congregate settings like state prisons or group homes have endured the COVID-19 year with fewer resources and greater risks. The close quarters, limited options for maintaining hygiene, and slow rollout of vaccines to inmates and residents made them more vulnerable.
Even as the rest of us look ahead to easing restrictions, their uncertainty continues. One factor: Too many of the workers who guard and care for them aren’t getting vaccinated. That lapse in responsibility falls, ultimately, on the state.
As the Times Union’s Rick Karlin reports, only about 26% of people working in New York’s prisons have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among those working in residential facilities operated or certified by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, it’s 31%.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says that by now all inmates have had a chance to get the vaccine, though only 36 percent have done so. That effort — which started much too slowly — must continue, and at an accelerated pace. And the inoculation campaign must include health counseling and education to address vaccine hesitancy.
The same goes for guards. Last year, the corrections union NYSCOPBA pushed hard to protect its members from COVID risk, calling for policies such as restricting prison visitation and nonessential transfers of inmates. NYSCOPBA should push just as hard now to urge its members to take the best available measure to protect themselves against COVID — getting vaccinated.
The state, too, should be actively promoting, even incentivizing, inoculations for workers in residential facilities. And if that doesn’t get staffers vaccinated, then it’s time to discuss making inoculation a condition of employment.
It all starts with a permit.
Building a new house. Adding a swimming pool out back, or a bedroom on the side. Erecting a garage or constructing a deck.
Such activity has a tremendous impact on Long Island’s economy, by adding jobs, redeveloping land and boosting many of our key industries, from retail to finance to real estate.
But that could be stymied if Long Island’s towns, cities and villages cannot appropriately and quickly process the building permits required to start the work. And right now, that effort is severely backlogged, with some towns taking four months or longer before even looking at a permit application. That’s troubling.
A bill making its way through the State Legislature would allow a project to move forward if a professional architect or engineer certifies that the planned work meets the state’s codes, without requiring the full local government permitting process.
But the law will be a failure if town and village officials don’t use the three-year reprieve to update and streamline permitting and other certification processes. They must end the backlogs and inefficiencies that now plague their operations. A more permanent fix wouldn’t just help large developers hoping to start more extensive projects. It also would assist far smaller builders, along with the many Long Islanders wanting simply to improve their homes. And it would encourage all of them to do the work legally and safely.
All of that can be done without the loss of public sector jobs. The bill contains a critical provision that specifically prohibits local governments from eliminating the positions of those who handle permitting while the new certification process is in effect. If anything, the legislation should expand construction efforts across Long Island, which in turn could provide more work for everyone involved.
It’s good to know the state DEC is overseeing cleanup of a “frac-out” in Cherry Creek at the site of the Cassadaga Wind LLC wind turbine project.
A “frac-out” can occur as a result of directional boring in the area that can release drilling fluids into the surface environment. A frac-out is when drilling mud is released through fractured bedrock into surrounding rock and sand and then toward the surface.
We’re not sure if it’s a good thing or a bad thing that the state Public Service Commission requires wind turbine developers to be ready for such incidents, but a seven-page document on file with the PSC in regard to the Cassadaga Wind project lays out a clear process for dealing with a frac-out.
Of particular concern are complaints of turbidity in Cherry Creek. While the drilling fluid may not be toxic, fine particles in the fluid can smother plants and animals, particularly in an aquatic environment. According to Utility magazine, there are also reports of sections of road rising, water pipelines falling as a frac-out washes away bedding sand, power boxes filling with fluid and vegetation disappearing into sinkholes caused by a frac-out.
We’re sure DEC officials will do their best to make sure the mud and any other drilling materials aren’t making their way into the surrounding watershed — and people in the area should pay attention to make sure none of the other issues arise either.
