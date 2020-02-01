New York state editorial roundup: Investigate NYC schools, protect public funds, fix the SPCA

A racketeering investigation of New York City’s public-school system is long overdue.
The US Attorney for the Eastern District apparently is still mulling how far it will probe, but it’s definitely asking questions about some of the most recent grade- and test-fixing scandals.
This outrageous academic fraud — by adults all across the system — keeps recurring, year after year after year, all across the city. Time and again, The Post uncovers a scandal; the Department of Education announces an investigation — and no adult winds up paying any price. Nothing really changes; it’s all rinse-and-repeat.
This month, City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) met with officials in the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, reports The Post’s Susan Edelman. As Holden wrote the feds earlier, the “apparent pattern of conspiracy to cover up” the cheating and other wrongdoing might warrant an investigation under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
The “no-fail policy” at Maspeth HS is just one small piece of it. Staff with the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools claim the SCI has been sitting on cases alleging waste or misconduct by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray, Chancellor Richard Carranza and other “high-level executives” to protect them, Edelman writes. (The SCI’s office denies it.)
One classic case dates back to 2013: Whistleblowing teachers exposing a massive grade-fixing scheme at Brooklyn’s John Dewey HS — a program students dubbed “Easy Pass.” Eventually, the principal was transferred — but never fired. And an arbitrator eventually threw out the charges against her — because the central DOE refused to cooperate with the investigation.
“School and district officials face essentially no accountability or consequences for fraud,” the Manhattan Institute’s Max Eden notes. Union officials and the State Education Department plainly play along with the endless coverups.
In all, it’s likely worse than the deceptions exposed by the Southern District’s investigation of the New York City Housing Authority — which now have NYCHA answering to a federal monitor.
The city school system probably needs even stronger medicine.
It’s been five years since the state Comptroller’s Office gave town of Carroll officials recommendations to better handle the town’s bookkeeping.
The first order of business for Russ Payne, new town supervisor, and Susan Rowley, new town clerk, should be to ensure the recommendations are fully implemented.
State officials recommend the town supervisor keep accurate supervisor records, that the town supervisor submit annual financial reports in a timely fashion, that the supervisor provide the town board with monthly supervisor reports and that the town board conduct a comprehensive annual audit of the financial records of all officers who receive or spend money within the town. Three of the recommendations have been partially implemented, while the town is roughly four years behind in submitting yearly financial reports to the state.
Concerns over the town’s books have been broached in the past. The state voiced concerns over the town’s bookkeeping practices in its 2014 audit. In November 2017 former Supervisor Jack Jones Jr. requested a state audit of the town’s swim program after it was suspected that not all of the money collected had been deposited in the bank. Last year, Patty Eckstrom, town councilwoman, called for a review of town clerk records.
Enough is enough. If Payne and Rowley accomplish nothing else in their time in town office, they should create a system where the proper reports are prepared and reviewed so that taxpayers’ money is properly protected.
On the plus side, a recent review of operations at the SPCA of Niagara's Lockport Road animal shelter found no alarming instances where the mistreatment or abuse of animals is concerned.
Unfortunately, the audit of the the county's primary animal shelter released this week suggested one of the bigger problems with the facility involves the level of "dysfunction" exhibited by the humans who have a hand in its day-to-day operation.
In putting together the audit, former Erie County SPCA Executive Director Barbara Carr interviewed dozens of current and former board members, employees, volunteers and even the shelter’s former executive director. She noted in her report that many of those individuals have "long since picked a side and become entrenched" in internal battles that have, in at least some instances, worked against the shelter's core mission.
“You are all wrong (and you are all right). About something," she added in her final words to SPCA staff and volunteers. "Now please stop. Your concern for the welfare of animals means you have to learn to work together."
Why does it so often seem to be such a problem for individuals tied to organizations of public interest in Niagara County to heed such simple directives?
Running an animal shelter is no easy task. A lot of moving parts have to fit together in order for operations to run as smoothly as possible and to meet the ultimate goal of finding as many homes as possible for as many lost or abandoned animals as possible.
In-fighting, finger-pointing and internal disputes do not help improve operations, nor is the negative publicity surrounding such "dysfunction" helpful in fundraising efforts.
It's clear, based on Carr's report, that the SPCA's leadership — its executive director and the members of its board included — have much work to do to not only help heal existing internal wounds but to also improve record-keeping, communication and establish a higher level of trust among staff and volunteers.
It's a big job and it requires immediate attention and a willingness, as Carr noted, for all parties involved to work together for the greater good.
