New York state editorial roundup: Investigate NYC schools, protect public funds, fix the SPCA

Concerns over the town’s books have been broached in the past. The state voiced concerns over the town’s bookkeeping practices in its 2014 audit. In November 2017 former Supervisor Jack Jones Jr. requested a state audit of the town’s swim program after it was suspected that not all of the money collected had been deposited in the bank. Last year, Patty Eckstrom, town councilwoman, called for a review of town clerk records.

Enough is enough. If Payne and Rowley accomplish nothing else in their time in town office, they should create a system where the proper reports are prepared and reviewed so that taxpayers’ money is properly protected.

— The Post-Journal

On the plus side, a recent review of operations at the SPCA of Niagara's Lockport Road animal shelter found no alarming instances where the mistreatment or abuse of animals is concerned.

Unfortunately, the audit of the the county's primary animal shelter released this week suggested one of the bigger problems with the facility involves the level of "dysfunction" exhibited by the humans who have a hand in its day-to-day operation.