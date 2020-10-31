New York state editorial roundup: Kushner’s ignorance, 2020 Census , long vote lines

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner went on television this week to suggest Black Americans have themselves to blame for whatever problems they face.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner whined. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
His words hearken back to Ronald Reagan, who birthed a racist trope when he railed against “welfare queens” — painting poor, often Black Americans on public assistance as indolent and undeserving of government’s help.
Never mind the fact it was probably the $2.5 million gift from his father, and not just “want(ing) to be successful” that helped get Kushner, an otherwise not particularly outstanding high school student, into Harvard, a school the Trump administration is suing for using race as a factor in admissions. But when he studied there, we thought he might’ve learned at least a little about how corrosively racism has infected nearly every aspect of American life over the generations, creating persistent obstacles for Black people even when they do their darndest to succeed.
We wonder what Kushner and his father-in-law, a professional shouter of grievances who was loaned millions of dollars from his own dad, would do if they ever felt the sting of discriminatory housing, education, criminal justice, mortgage and hiring policies.
What’s especially puzzling is that the son-in-law heralds as his signature accomplishment the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform pushed by President Obama but signed into law by Trump that has shortened sentences for thousands of nonviolent offenders in federal prison.
Does he really believe for all those years, those thousands of incarcerated men and women just didn’t want freedom badly enough?
Evidence is mounting that this year’s census count has missed a significant number of people.
Census Bureau officials insist they have reached more than 99.9% of American households. That idea will seem laughable to veteran observers of the federal bureaucracy.
“Do not be fooled by the Census Bureau’s 99% myth,” Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, told the Associated Press. “If there ever was fake news, this is it.”
Do not be misled by the fact that many census skeptics, like Morial, specialize in cities. In some respects, undercounting is likely to be more of a problem in rural areas.
Just before the county was shut down Oct. 16 and all the states’ response rates were replaced with “99.9%,” the New York county that showed the lowest response rate, by far, was not the Bronx or Queens, but Hamilton, which is the size of Long Island but without a single traffic light. The second worst rate was Sullivan, which is also rural — as is the third-worst, Essex County.
This is not an issue of interest primarily to statisticians and demographers. It is of critical, concrete importance to all Americans.
Census figures are used in a variety of ways, including how tens of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated each year. For example, money from Washington makes a real difference in the quality of our public schools.
It matters, too, in politics. Population figures are used to determine how many members of the House of Representatives come from each state. Within states, they affect how many legislators are elected from various regions.
It goes all the way to the top. Census counts affect states’ clout in the Electoral College — which picks presidents.
The lines on Long Island have been a sight to behold. Hundreds of people snaking around buildings, across parking lots, along sidewalks and through parks. They carry chairs and books and coffee containers and cellphones in hand, chatting with one another or keeping to themselves, waiting patiently to exercise their right to vote.
It’s been inspiring to see this mass affirmation of what it means to be a citizen of this country. But it shouldn’t be this frustrating.
No one would object to a moderate wait to cast a ballot. But two or three hours or even more, as was reported in various parts of the Island last weekend as more than 55,000 people voted early, is not acceptable.
Do polling sites have enough scanners and enough space? Do they have enough personnel to check voters in and guide them through the process? Do those workers need better training? Are nine days of early voting enough? Boards of election are notoriously recalcitrant about making changes. That must end. Remember, as people experience early voting it is likely to become even more popular.
The state needs to adopt a better metric that will determine guidelines under which county boards operate. The number of sites, their geographic locations, and the hours they are open should be proportional to the population. The state and county boards should devise a faster way to count absentee ballots than the system that leads Suffolk, for example, to start its tally seven days after the election. And ballots must be redesigned to make them more readable and understandable.
Long Island’s boards of election also require tinkering. Both are patronage pits. Staying with the two-party system where both Democrats and Republicans name a commissioner to share responsibilities might not be the worst idea given what’s happening in states with one-party rule, but jobs beneath them should be subject to Civil Service-type vetting, not awarded by party bosses. New York is the only state with such a model.
