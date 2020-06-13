New York state editorial roundup: Laws miss mark, US deserves better, stand against hate

In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis cop, New York state legislative leaders rushed to pass a host of police-reform measures, with no rhyme or reason.
One bill is awful: It creates a right to sue if you think you’ve been racially profiled — a huge gift to ambulance-chasing lawyers.
A couple are fine: Criminalizing the use of chokeholds may be unnecessary — the NYPD already bans them, after all. But it sends the right signal if New York law enforcement is to have the support and cooperation of all the communities it serves.
And at long last there’s the repeal of the 50-a law, which treats individual officers’ discipline records as top secret. For far too long, this has made it near-impossible for the public and press to identify bad cops.
But the rest of the package is, at best, smoke and mirrors.
The Police Statistics and Transparency Act, for one, mandates statewide collection and reporting of policing data “to promote transparency and evaluate the effectiveness of existing criminal-justice policies.” More paperwork won’t solve any problems of police misconduct — nor remotely placate the nightly marchers.
Another bill requires police departments to “promptly report the discharge of a firearm.” Don’t they anyway?
The State Police were already moving to require body cameras for all troopers, so a law requiring it was unnecessary. And formally banning cops from interfering with citizens recording videos creates no new rights.
The silliest may be the “Amy Cooper law,” criminalizing the false reporting and biased misuse of 911 for “complaints fueled by racial or ethnically motivated fear”: 911 abuse was already illegal; this is just pandering to social-media hysteria.
Lawmakers need to avoid rolling over to cop unions with laws like 50-a, but beyond that it’s a matter for the mayors and other electeds who actually control police departments.
George Floyd and his family were owed a memorial to his full but tragically shortened life. Tuesday was a day of preaching and singing, praising and remembering.
He was always more than a man who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police, even before his death reignited a national movement. He was a college athlete and father, a tall and gentle man who’d had interactions with the law but tried to move beyond them, a man who embraced his church and whose beloved mother’s name was reportedly tattooed on his body. These were the kinds of memories being celebrated on Tuesday in Houston and around the country.
But President Donald Trump’s mind was apparently elsewhere.
Tuesday morning he tweeted a wild conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was shoved by an elite police unit last week and had his head cracked open.
Martin Gugino, who spent a lifetime protesting injustice and demanding peace, had gone out to protest Floyd’s death. Two men, one black and one white, connected by brutal policing. Gugino spent days in the hospital because of his injury — he told a reporter Tuesday he was “Just out of the ICU” — which officers noticed but ignored as he lay motionless on his back, blood pooling around his head. Two officers involved were charged with assault.
But Trump told his 82 million Twitter followers Tuesday morning that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”
He speculated that the senior citizen was “appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” a zany charge that appeared on a blog called “The Conservative Tree House” that suggests without real evidence that Gugino “was attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers.” Trump cited in his message One America News Network, which spread the conspiracy.
Pick which part of Trump’s tweet is most infuriating.
The fact that the leader of the free world whose intelligence community consists of 17 agencies gets his information from a baloney blog and bad TV outlet?
Floyd deserves better. He deserves a president who would try to heal the nation, not fan the flames of conspiracy. He deserves decades more to live, not a spot next to his deceased mother in an early Texas grave. He deserved better than he got, from life during his hard years on earth and from the president after death. America does, too.
Remember in 2005 when thousands of area residents turned up for the “Stop Hate” rally in Plattsburgh?
Let’s do it again on Saturday.
That’s when a “No Justice, No Peace, Walk for Change” rally is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh.
It will have to be a little different this time, coming, as it does, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. But the message is so crucially important that we encourage people to show up and hope the city will close nearby streets so everyone can spread out and social distance as much as possible.
This rally will look different from the one that drew thousands of people to downtown Plattsburgh to oppose what turned out to be a small protest by the vitriolic Westboro Baptist Church. But the message is the same: Hate is wrong. Love - of everyone - is the only true path forward.
Back then, the North Country demonstrated its opposition to the homophobic message promoted by the Westboro publicity-seekers, who were reacting to Plattsburgh having elected an openly gay mayor, Daniel Stewart.
Area churches and synagogues got involved then, and we urge them to do so again this Saturday. It is a perfect time, as faith services are limited, to devote effort toward organizing a response to racism, which is a type of hate.
