New York state editorial roundup: Laws miss mark, US deserves better, stand against hate

Floyd deserves better. He deserves a president who would try to heal the nation, not fan the flames of conspiracy. He deserves decades more to live, not a spot next to his deceased mother in an early Texas grave. He deserved better than he got, from life during his hard years on earth and from the president after death. America does, too.

— Newsday

Remember in 2005 when thousands of area residents turned up for the “Stop Hate” rally in Plattsburgh?

Let’s do it again on Saturday.

That’s when a “No Justice, No Peace, Walk for Change” rally is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh.

It will have to be a little different this time, coming, as it does, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. But the message is so crucially important that we encourage people to show up and hope the city will close nearby streets so everyone can spread out and social distance as much as possible.

This rally will look different from the one that drew thousands of people to downtown Plattsburgh to oppose what turned out to be a small protest by the vitriolic Westboro Baptist Church. But the message is the same: Hate is wrong. Love - of everyone - is the only true path forward.