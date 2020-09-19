New York state editorial roundup: Lead-paint lies, have patience with school, library levy

Documents coughed up under the Freedom Of Information Law again show that the de Blasio administration downplayed the true scale and scope of lead exposure crisis in public housing.
From 2010 to ’18, city health inspectors found lead in 222 NYCHA units across 93 developments — more than a quarter of all complexes citywide, The Post’s Nolan Hicks found. Experts say that finding lead in one apartment meant the poison likely was present throughout the building. Yet NYCHA leaders opted to avoid costly remediation by challenging findings — successfully, in 158 cases.
But the costs to the children potentially exposed to a brain-damaging toxin at places like the Jacob Riis Houses are incalculable.
Just before the COVID-19 lockdown, Bart Schwartz, the federal monitor overseeing NYCHA, reported that over 100,000 public housing units hadn’t been inspected for lead and 55 percent of the ones inspected are indeed contaminated.
To be fair, NYCHA’s “appeal everything” approach started well before Mayor de Blasio took office — but it continued on his watch. And the mayor didn’t expose the trickery as he downplayed the lead threat long after the public learned of the crisis.
Maybe he’ll learn, before he leaves office, that honesty really is the best policy.
— New York Post
A popular post going around Facebook begins, “To my child’s teacher.” The writer recognizes the extra effort the teacher is putting in to make her classroom safe and welcoming, to prepare lessons, to see that her students succeed. She goes on to say that despite “all the craziness this new school year will bring … know I have your back.”
Now that’s a radical statement at a time when blame seems to be the default setting.
This coronavirus school year, let’s try turning the default setting to patience, as every player in the school reopening saga learns a new part and things inevitably go wrong.
Students are having to put up with the new health protocols that greet them at the schoolhouse door and follow their every move. Until it becomes routine, there may be waiting. There may be conflict. There may be mistakes. There may be more disappointment as activities like sports are postponed or canceled.
Teachers are having to figure out how to instruct students while keeping a distance, through a Zoom connection or some combination of the two. It will take time to establish relationships and get into a flow. The technology for remote learning might fail.
Parents are having to keep a close eye on their children’s schoolwork, while working, caring for other family members and running the household. It’s a lot. It’s not going to be perfect.
Employers are having to show mercy to employees juggling on-again, off-again school schedules and childcare emergencies.
The larger community is called upon to keep up the hard work of reducing the spread of the coronavirus by keeping their distance, wearing masks and limiting their social circles. That sacrifice will give schools the best chance of staying open for the long haul.
The reward for all this shared pain is being able to resume parts of our pre-pandemic lives. Getting kids back to school is good for their mental health and emotional development. It lets parents get back to work, at least some of the time.
We can’t forget that the coronavirus casts a shadow over everything, an outbreak could shut down school at any time. Also, the well of patience is not unlimited. We need science to solve this virus as quickly as possible.
Nevertheless, the first full week of school is a milestone to celebrate. We’ll be taking it day by day, hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and digging deep to find patience as we figure it out together.
— Syracuse Post Standard
James Prendergast Library board members should absolutely further discuss a residency requirement for board members at its meeting Thursday.
Board members who say a residency requirement too drastically limits the pool of possible board members or that the board has functioned well for the past 120 years don’t seem to realize that the board’s role has changed over the past few years.
The library board has always had a fiduciary responsibility to use its money wisely, including in controversial decision to auction the library’s artwork to raise money for the library’s endowment fund. But the library itself wasn’t actively a taxing entity. It was taking money granted to it by foundations, the city and other sources and spending it.
Passage earlier this year of a 259 vote, which placed the library’s budget as a budget line on the Jamestown Public Schools budget, fundamentally changes the library’s role in the public. Rather than simply taking money it was given from a budget decided upon by elected officials, the library is raising tax money by its own request. Now that the board is a direct taxing entity, its board should be made up of people who live within the library’s taxing area.
Board members said last week that it appears too expensive to create a school district library, which would come with elections for board seats. We agree with that idea. It’s enough of a stretch for taxpayers to be on the hook for 42% of the library’s funding — they shouldn’t be on the hook for any more while living in one of the most highly taxed cities in New York state. That leaves a residency requirement as the next best way of overseeing how the new tax money is spent.
In our view, the taxpayers — either homeowners or business owners — who are paying the library’s tax levy should be making decisions on how that money is spent. If board members who live outside the city want to continue serving, they should contact a realtor.
— Post-Journal
