New York state editorial roundup: Main Street needs a hand, 'bullet train' heading our way, nursing homes need extra protection

We believe a simple proposal could help restart local business and bolster sales tax revenues, but swift action is required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. Everyone wants a thriving downtown where they can shop, eat or go to a movie. The good news is that small businesses have always been engines of innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are seeing that again today as they adapt to the new reality. Of course, it’s vital that these businesses let potential customers know about their services. That’s the role of advertising in all its myriad forms. But advertising costs money, and the sad truth is that advertising is one of the first things small businesses cut when times are tough.
Put yourself in the shoes of a local restaurateur with a stack of bills and very little money coming in. By the time she finishes paying the most urgent bills — rent, food suppliers, payroll — there’s not much left for advertising. Fortunately, there is a way for Albany to prime the sales-tax pump to keep revenue flowing to both small businesses and state coffers. Let businesses use some of the money they would have sent to Albany, as sales taxes, to market their new offerings. The formula would be simple: Every dollar a small business spends on advertising (up to some reasonable limit) would be a dollar saved off that business’s sales tax bill.
It would be a win-win-win. Local businesses would be healthier because the increased advertising would jump-start sales. The state would get more sales tax revenue because local businesses would be selling more. And media companies (like ours) would benefit from the additional ad revenue. We’d like to think that we, too, are vital to the character and strength of our communities, not to mention our democracy. Think for a moment of the critical role that journalists have played in getting vital local information out to your community during this unprecedented crisis.
— Utica Observer-Dispatch
As New York City goes, so goes upstate.
Cuomo initially figured that the state would need 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the crisis; he now believes he will need up to 140,000. That’s double the current capacity.
The ventilator shortage is so dire that hospitals are experimenting with a technique for two patients to share a ventilator.
And while the federal government responded by sending 400 ventilators to New York, Mayor de Blasio anticipates New York City will need 15,000.
Knowing what this community can do when it sets its mind to it, we urge local governments and organizations to put in place emergency plans that will fill the gaps if the state or federal government fails us.
We urge local communities to mobilize now with plans for rudimentary health centers where those sickened can be taken if the hospitals are no longer an option.
Local plans should be put in motion to prepare places like the Forum in Lake George, the Cool Insuring Arena and convention space at Great Escape if it is needed. Community leaders should immediately create an inventory of other available space.
We need to act now. It is clear to us we cannot count on the federal government and its Pollyannaish approach to this crisis.
If it won’t act to protect us, we will have to do it ourselves.
— Post Star
Elderly people with underlying medical conditions are the most at risk of dying from COVID-19. They also are the men and women most likely to be residents of nursing homes.
Here in the Adirondacks, testing kits are so scarce that testing is restricted only to those sick enough for hospitals to admit them as inpatients. In general around the U.S., testing has been limited to people who display symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, respiratory problems, fever and fatigue.
But we know that many people are carrying and transmitting the virus without showing any symptoms. That could include elder-care facility staff members.
A report on the Washington nursing home indicates that once even a single case of COVID-19 surfaces, all those at an elder-care facility should assume a significant rate of infection exists. Special precautions are indicated, such as isolating some patients and use of protective gear by staff.
To that we add this: If at all possible, nursing homes and assisted care facilities everywhere should be closed to the public — such as they already are here in the Tri-Lakes area — and everyone who is allowed to enter one should be tested for COVID-19.
Lives were lost at the Life Care Center because drastic measures were not taken soon enough. Treating every elder-care facility as a COVID-19 hot zone could save lives.
But we also know that with that comes great hardship for the residents, especially those with dementia who cannot understand why they cannot see the people they love. Staff and families must do whatever they can to foster safe remote connections and stave off loneliness — and the rest of us may just need to pray this all ends as safely and quickly as possible.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
