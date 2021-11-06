New York state editorial roundup: Make data public, pandemic privileges, Cuomo's book

The state’s Surge and Flex Center is supposed to help nursing homes find solutions to staffing problems and to help nursing homes if they can’t meet their obligations under state law.

But, according to Sen. Sue Serino, R-Hyde Park, and the New York Post, nursing homes that called the center’s hotline number were told there were no employees available.

Given the public pronouncements by both former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul that the state would help fill gaps created by the state’s vaccine mandates for health care workers, there is a lot of interest in seeing just how effective the state’s plan to keep health care facilities staffed has really been.

That’s why we back a proposal Serino introduced in the state Senate earlier this month. S.7437, which would require the state Health Department to post on its website the total number of people employed or affiliated with health care facilities, people who are no longer employed by the facilities, the number of requested personnel from the state Surge and Flex Operations Center and the number of people sent to health care facilities by the state. Serino’s bill calls for the information to be posted retroactively back to Aug. 16, 2021.

It’s information the public and lawmakers need to see. If the state’s program worked then people should be able to view the numbers. If it didn’t, the state should be forthcoming with the information so a better plan can be made.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

As many readers will recall, COVID-19 tests were hard to come by early in the pandemic. Supermarket workers, nurses and others on the front lines of the crisis sometimes waited weeks for tests and results.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo’s friends and family members were rushed to the head of the line as part of a VIP testing program for the connected.

That waste of precious state resources — during a crisis, no less — likely violated state Public Officers Law. The scandal was set to be investigated by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee as it delves into the numerous controversies of the former governor’s tenure.

But as the Times Union’s Brendan Lyons reports, the investigation into the preferential testing scheme seems to have stalled, and perhaps for a less-than-auspicious reason: Some lawmakers and their families also benefited from an effort that rushed samples to and through Albany’s Wadsworth Center laboratory.

In other words, the scandal may be broader than initially realized, and lawmakers have no appetite for self-incrimination.

In fairness, some preferential testing may have been justifiable for officials crucial to keeping government functioning during the onrushing crisis.

It’s also important to distinguish between tests for lawmakers whose results were prioritized — perhaps without their knowledge — and a VIP effort for chums of Mr. Cuomo with no role in government. For example, the testing that privileged gubernatorial brother Chris Cuomo — and involved having state health officials travel to his home in the Hamptons and troopers rush his sample to Albany — is not at all the same as the benefit to lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who traveled to a University at Albany testing site and received expedited results.

Of course, allies of Mr. Cuomo, including attorney Rita Glavin, will try to blur the distinction and tar all preferential testing with the same brush as part of an ongoing effort to distract from the disgraced governor’s corruption. That threat shouldn’t discourage lawmakers from a thorough investigation. Taxpayers, after all, have a right to know details of a testing regimen they funded, including how it worked and which bigwigs benefited.

That’s especially true at a time when Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislators have been describing Mr. Cuomo’s departure as chance to usher in a new era of transparency and integrity in state government.

— Albany Times-Union

Would somebody please put the Joint Commission on Public Ethics out of its misery, and ours?

New York’s ethics watchdog again showed its toothlessness this week. JCOPE voted 7-2 — one vote short of the necessary eight votes — on a motion to rescind approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5 million payday from his pandemic memoir, “American Crisis: Lessons in Leadership from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

The ethics board must approve outside income earned by state employees, including the governor. However, JCOPE members never voted to approve Cuomo’s book deal. The ex-governor got permission on the say-so of one person: JCOPE general counsel Martin Levine.

After the value of the book contract became public knowledge in May, Cuomo was roundly criticized for profiting from the pandemic. Calls began for JCOPE to claw back the money.

It was just one scandal, among many others, that forced the governor to resign in August.

Cuomo’s replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, promised on Day One that she would reform the state’s ethics enforcement. We’re still waiting.

Hochul appointed a new JCOPE chairman, Jose Nieves, earlier this month. Different governor, same result. Nieves was one of two commission members to vote against the motion to rescind permission for the book deal. The other “no” vote came from Bill Fisher, the former deputy Onondaga County executive and a Cuomo appointee.

Commissioner Gary Lavine, a Syracuse lawyer and former candidate for district attorney, put forth the motion and voted for it.

Enough with the games and the endless discussions. JCOPE must rectify its mistake in approving Cuomo’s windfall and take the necessary steps to claw back the money. Lavine told the Times-Union he planned to bring up the motion again, and he should.

— Advance Media New York