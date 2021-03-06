New York state editorial roundup: Making America great, Move Cuomo probe swiftly, lift charter school cap

We’ve endured so much death, loneliness and hardship, it’s hard to remember what hope feels like. But this is it. We’re vaccinating 2 million per day, and counting. Spring is coming.

— New York Daily News

Claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by women who formerly worked in state government should be deeply troubling to New Yorkers. An independent, thorough and expedited investigation must begin quickly.

Cuomo on Sunday released a statement saying, “I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.” He also said he makes jokes and teases people about their personal lives in both public and private. He says he now realizes that given his position, he was insensitive and that his behavior could be interpreted “as unwanted flirtation.”

However this case is resolved, the claims could be milestones to ending the familiar, but still unsettling, narrative about the culture in private and public workplaces where women are still objectified for their physical appearance, their dress, and their sex lives.