New York state editorial roundup: Making America great, Move Cuomo probe swiftly, lift charter school cap

America is emerging from the abyss we plunged into a year ago, when COVID first struck. We’re hurtling upward like a rocket headed for the moon. Want proof? President Biden announced Tuesday that by May’s end, we’ll have enough vaccine doses for every adult in America, because of a deal struck by pharmaceutical company Merck (which tried and failed to craft its own COVID vaccine last year), to help drugmaker Johnson & Johnson increase production of their highly effective and newly approved single-dose shot.
Biden brokered the deal using the powerful Defense Production Act. He learned after taking office that J&J was having unexpected problems manufacturing its vaccine, so Merck is dedicating two factories to churning out J&J brand doses, creating 100 million shots for Americans’ arms by June.
The cooperation between two pharma giants who’re typically competitors is a glimmer of light after a year of darkness. The fact of two rivals working together to tackle our common virus foe, prioritizing human life ahead of profit, marries two important American principles — the ingenuity it took to invent the vaccine, with the spirit of sharing that invention with those in need.
It was 350 days ago, March 19, 2020, that this Editorial Board first cried out, in vain, for President Trump to use the DPA’s extraordinary powers to bring American manufacturers together to produce badly needed face masks, gloves and ventilators to combat the worst threat the nation has faced since World War II.
We’ve endured so much death, loneliness and hardship, it’s hard to remember what hope feels like. But this is it. We’re vaccinating 2 million per day, and counting. Spring is coming.
— New York Daily News
Claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by women who formerly worked in state government should be deeply troubling to New Yorkers. An independent, thorough and expedited investigation must begin quickly.
Cuomo on Sunday released a statement saying, “I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.” He also said he makes jokes and teases people about their personal lives in both public and private. He says he now realizes that given his position, he was insensitive and that his behavior could be interpreted “as unwanted flirtation.”
However this case is resolved, the claims could be milestones to ending the familiar, but still unsettling, narrative about the culture in private and public workplaces where women are still objectified for their physical appearance, their dress, and their sex lives.
These claims have emerged as Cuomo, who had been praised for his handling of the pandemic, comes under scrutiny for decisions he made about nursing home residents. Those criticisms and an ensuing federal investigation have emboldened his political opponents. It would be shameful for the accounts of these women to get lost in the political hunger games taking place in Albany.
New York’s leaders must remain focused on the COVID-19 virus, which can only happen once this investigation is completed — swiftly and comprehensively. The state is on the cusp of emerging from pandemic, but many more people must be vaccinated before we can return to normalcy. Critical decisions must be made and policies put in place to confront the economic and social challenges that remain in the aftermath of the virus. Begin the probe now.
— Newsday
Parents fed up with the city Department of Education’s disastrous performance this last year are desperate for better choices. Better-off families can pay for alternatives such as private and parochial schools. To give low-income New Yorkers the same opportunity, state lawmakers have a clear duty to lift the cap on public charter schools.
In the city, charter-school enrollment was 138,000 across 267 schools in the 2019-2020 school year. Expansion of existing schools will let that grow some, but not enough.
The DOE’s timidity in reopening schools, its open-close-and-repeat approach to those that aren’t shuttered and its utter failure to make remote learning more than a sad joke frustrate parents across the city. A major exodus from public schools is inevitable — unless the state allows for more high-quality, well-managed charters.
As the pandemic raged, Mayor de Blasio and outgoing Chancellor Richard Carranza took no break from their war on charters. Recently, a state judge ordered the DOE to include charters in the same weekly COVID-19 testing program used at regular schools — and the city is appealing the decision.
Some charters, such as Success Academy, were forced to go all-remote because the DOE wouldn’t let them reopen classes in spaces shared with traditional public schools — lest they make those schools look bad. Yet Success and others at least made remote classes work. KIPP Infinity in Harlem recorded 98 percent attendance because every kid received devices and those with connectivity issues got hotspots.
The flexibility enjoyed by charters allows for out-of-the-box thinking not just in responding to challenges like a pandemic, but also in providing a quality public education for mostly low-income, minority student bodies.
Families need new legislation to lift or eliminate the cap.
— New York Post