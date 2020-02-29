New York state editorial roundup: #MeToo’s monster, virus response, ‘Red Flag’ laws

What does the hard-won, long-overdue conviction of Harvey Weinstein demonstrate?
Mr. Weinstein was convicted on Monday of a felony sex crime and rape in the third degree but was acquitted of the most serious counts against him, predatory sexual assault. He is headed for at least five years in prison. That’s a victory for Mr. Weinstein’s victims.
But the Weinstein case shows the obstacles presented by the American legal system to successfully prosecuting abusers. The case, tried in a Manhattan courtroom, rested on testimony from just six women out of the more than 90 who have accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual misconduct. (He also faces charges in Los Angeles of raping one woman and groping and masturbating in front of another.) It took decades of persistence by survivors, advocates, journalists and law enforcement to call Mr. Weinstein to account before the law. In 2015, Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, declined to prosecute credible allegations against Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Vance acted years later only after dozens of women went public with their allegations.
Mr. Weinstein’s prosecutors were able to break through a barrier common to many assault cases, a lack of physical or other corroborating evidence. And they also overcame another, even more fundamental barrier: basic mistrust of women alleging sexual assault.
Women have internalized that message of mistrust. Despite the far-reaching message of #MeToo, a vast majority of sexual assault victims — estimated to be more than three-quarters of them — never report their attackers to the authorities. Many have been conditioned to feel ashamed, as though the assault was their fault; those who know it wasn’t still have little faith in a criminal justice system that routinely disregards the testimony of victims.
Mr. Weinstein’s lead lawyer said her client was simply “a target of a cause and of a movement.” That’s correct — if the cause is holding sexual abusers to account, and the movement is the national shift in consciousness over these crimes that arose in large part out of the revelation of Mr. Weinstein’s behavior. So his conviction, too, stands for something larger: that some measure of justice can be attained, and with it the balance of power between sexual predators and their victims can begin to shift.
— The New York Times
China’s experience with the deadly new coronavirus labeled COVID-19 has “bought the world time” to plan our own strategies against the disease, the head of the World Health Organization commented a few days ago.
Well, yes. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is correct about COVID-19. Chinese officials’ actions have erected something of a firewall against the disease, but it has been only partially successful.
COVID-19 has spread to nearly 30 other countries, including the United States. Only the action of Chinese officials in virtually walling off many cities from the outside world prevented a more widespread outbreak.
Only the kind of severe, widespread action possible in a totalitarian country such as China has prevented a much wider, much more deadly epidemic. Tens of millions of Chinese have been quarantined, with travel into and out of their regions nearly banned by the government. We know from news media reports that some people suspected of having been exposed to the virus were taken forcibly from their homes.
Could such action be taken in, say, the United States? It is doubtful.
So the Chinese experience is more than buying time for the rest of the world to cope with COVID-19. It also is a wakeup call regarding emerging diseases — and there are many of them.
What if the very first serious outbreak of COVID-19 had been in another country? The United States? Germany? Japan? Brazil?
Stop and think about that. Emerging diseases may well be the greatest threat to humankind. Are our government and others doing enough about that?
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
So-called “red flag” laws have been suggested by some as at least a partial answer to keeping firearms away from those who might use them to harm themselves or others.
“Red flag” laws make it easier for law enforcement agencies to take guns away from people who have demonstrated potentially violent mental instability. Judges have to approve law enforcement request for such seizures.
Not long after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that state’s legislators enacted a “red flag” law. The Associated Press reviewed its use in the nearly two years since then.
Though the AP did not make this point, one consideration is the very number of times Florida law enforcement agencies have used the law: more than 3,500 times during about two years. Common sense would indicate that many of those from whom firearms were taken would not have used them against themselves or others.
But some officials told the AP they are delighted to have the law. “We have needed this law for decades,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
One constitutional concern is that because Florida’s “red flag” law does not involve a criminal charge, those whose firearms are seized are not entitled to state-provided attorneys if they cannot afford them. That is discrimination against lower-income people, critics say.
Abut 18 states have “red flag” laws. The AP’s examination of the Florida experience indicates that officials in those with the statutes may want to take fresh looks at them — and those where they are being considered should study how they have worked elsewhere. Regardless of whether one favors such restrictions, it is clear that, if enacted, they must be handled with care.
— Post-Journal