New York state editorial roundup: Nation's next challenge, education gap, census claim false

All day Election Day people waited. They waited to vote, they waited for polls to close, they waited for results.
But in the early morning hours Wednesday, President Donald Trump already was sowing doubt, first tweeting: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.” Twitter marked the tweet as potentially misleading. But it was more than misleading. It was dangerous and wrong.
Then it got worse. When Trump spoke from the White House, he lied, outrageously and irresponsibly telling the American people that he had won the election, that the proper counting of votes was “a fraud.” And, despite what Trump suggested, those who voted for former Vice President Joe Biden did not “disenfranchise” those who voted for Trump.
Biden emerged with a very different message, noting rightly that, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people.”
Indeed it is. Throughout the evening Tuesday, major news organizations were cautious before making calls. But some conclusions became clear. Turnout was high, which was welcome news everywhere. But the presidential election wasn’t going to be a landslide.
The nation needs calm and certainty. We have spent four years swinging wildly from crisis to crisis, and the frightening day-to-day unpredictability has left us in a vulnerable state, no matter what side of the aisle we may each lean toward.
Trump’s horrifying reaction exacerbates an already precarious situation. But the peaceful day of voting Tuesday bodes well for the American people’s reaction. Once the outcome is certain, we must find a way forward as Americans.
That’s far easier said than done. The enormous problems we face — income inequality, climate change, a troubled economy, racial inequity and, perhaps most acutely, the coronavirus pandemic, to name a few — won’t be solved in a nation that’s wracked by divisiveness, hate, and violence.
Our divisions will not disappear on Wednesday, or later this week, next month, or even next year. It took time for this country to tear apart as it has, and it will take time to put it back together. That task can’t be left only to the man in the Oval Office. Each of us must do our part.
— Newsday
Tidbits from two separate area school district’s board meetings should be cause for concern as we move through a school year impacted by COVID-19.
Ann Morrison, Sherman Central School principal, recently told board members that many ninth-grade students who are in need of academic intervention will be getting help in the school building. Fifty-one percent of Sherman’s ninth graders are failing one or more subjects, she said, while Mike Ginestre, Sherman superintendent, said, “The ninth grade teachers want the kids to be here in person for more than one day a week.”
In Westfield, meanwhile, Mary Rockey, elementary school principal, told board members that younger children are showing gaps in learning that leave them performing at lower than expected grade levels.
While Rockey didn’t have an exact reason for the drop-off, she said it’s likely younger students did not have a chance to master their skills before schools closed in the spring.
“My gut says they didn’t have the 12 week break that they usually have. They had close to a 30 week break,” she said.
Safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19 are important. Educating our children is just as important — and judging from the early results, our past decisions aren’t helping our children master either the basic building blocks of their education or the more advanced subject matter they must study in high school.
If more schools have similar results, we hope administrators are able to come up with a new plan that better educates children.
— Post-Journal
Census Bureau officials’ claim the agency was able to collect information from 99.9% of the households in America strains credibility. It would during normal times, not to mention the middle of a deadly epidemic.
If officials in several states, cities and organizations are right, the bureau simply isn’t telling the truth. In fact, some officials within it made up reports on households.
A lawsuit has been filed against the bureau by the National Urban League, the states of Massachusetts, North Carolina and Texas, and assorted others with interests in the population count. According to the suit, census takers were pressured by supervisors to turn in numbers — and some complied by simply guessing how many people lived in households.
Census Bureau officials “cut many corners and made decisions that do not bear a reasonable relationship to the accomplishment of an actual enumeration,” the complaint alleges.
It adds that the bureau’s methods “are less accurate and have a profound effect on immigrants and minorities — the hard-to-count populations.”
We already know the Census Bureau cut some very big corners. For example, officials cut off the process of collecting information a full month earlier than had been intended originally.
As we have noted previously, an accurate census count is important in many ways. It has a real dollars-and-cents impact on every American. It affects our representation in Congress — even how presidents are selected.
If Census Bureau officials knowingly took action that tended to make the count less accurate, they may be guilty of crimes and ought to be held accountable.
If a court finds that happened, it may be that the 2020 Census is unreliable enough that it should be discarded and a bureau with new leadership should be told to try again next year.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
