New York state editorial roundup: Nation's next challenge, education gap, census claim false

Trump’s horrifying reaction exacerbates an already precarious situation. But the peaceful day of voting Tuesday bodes well for the American people’s reaction. Once the outcome is certain, we must find a way forward as Americans.

That’s far easier said than done. The enormous problems we face — income inequality, climate change, a troubled economy, racial inequity and, perhaps most acutely, the coronavirus pandemic, to name a few — won’t be solved in a nation that’s wracked by divisiveness, hate, and violence.

Our divisions will not disappear on Wednesday, or later this week, next month, or even next year. It took time for this country to tear apart as it has, and it will take time to put it back together. That task can’t be left only to the man in the Oval Office. Each of us must do our part.

— Newsday

Tidbits from two separate area school district’s board meetings should be cause for concern as we move through a school year impacted by COVID-19.