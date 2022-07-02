New York state editorial roundup: Native American mascots, helping caregivers, voting rights

Editorial: Ms. Rosa, get tough

Don’t just “hope” school districts will stop using Native American mascots. Mandate it.

Cambridge Central School District has lost its court appeal to keep its “Indian” mascot and team names, and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa says she hopes the ruling will prompt other school districts with Indigenous team names and logos to do the right thing and voluntarily change their mascots.

That would be great. But it’s not going to happen.

Ms. Rosa argues that “there is a climate right now, a momentum and an opportunity to look at these issues of social justice.” We don’t disagree that for many Americans, the past few years have brought a reckoning with issues of equity and identity. But for others, that reckoning has fueled anger, entrenchment, hyperpoliticization, and deep community division. If the state is committed to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, then hoping school districts follow those values isn’t enough.

As she did with Cambridge, Ms. Rosa needs to put other districts on notice that if they don’t meet a deadline to choose a new mascot, their state aid will be in jeopardy.

That means no more Averill Park Warriors and no Mechanicville Red Raiders. No Oriskany Redskins or Canandaigua Braves. No Fonda-Fultonville Braves, or Saranac Chiefs, or Schoharie Indians. Or Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians or Mahopac Indians. In Old Forge’s Webb Union Free School District, no more Eskimos. In all, about 60 New York school districts have Indigenous mascots or team names. Every one of them needs to change, and it’s the job of the state Education Department to make them do it.

In fact, in many communities, a state order likely would make the change go more smoothly. It could take some pressure off of local school officials and sidestep the vitriol and bitterness that pitted neighbor against neighbor in Cambridge.

The state has been “asking” districts to stop using Indigenous mascots for 20 years. Stop asking. Start telling.

— Albany Times Union

Legislation to lessen the mandatory overtime worked by area nursing home nurses — and possibly lead to penalties paid by nursing home owners — is awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.

The bill hasn’t yet been presented to the governor, but A.8874/S.8063 passed both houses of the state Legislature as the legislative session came to a close. In our opinion, Hochul should veto the bill.

That doesn’t mean it’s OK for nurses to work an endless series of double shifts each week. Nursing is a valuable profession in our society, but nurses should be able to have a life outside of work. Lessening nurses’ overtime is a worthy goal.

Medicaid reimbursements haven’t paid for minimum levels of care for quite some time. Then, in April, state regulations passed by the legislature in 2021 requiring at least 3.5 hours of care per resident per day took effect. That bill — which is the subject of a lawsuit — forces nursing homes to either hire additional workers or decrease their number of residents. The state’s decision to limit overtime by nurses places many nursing homes between a rock and a hard place while balancing over the Grand Canyon on a piece of flimsy string.

The triple-whammy with which the state is hitting health care providers will end up hurting patients and the elderly. Some providers are using overtime to avoid hiring additional employees, but others legitimately can’t find workers and can’t provide basic care without nurses working overtime.

If New York was serious about protecting workers and residents, the state would have increased the Medicaid reimbursement for nursing home residents so that nursing homes could afford to hire more employees and offer a higher starting wage to attract more workers. Legislators did not choose that option. Instead, they made a bad situation worse with yet another regulation that makes life harder on nursing homes and which could make life worse for the senior citizens living in our nursing homes.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

The goals enshrined in the newly signed John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York are goals we should all share.

Polling places should be located in such a way that everyone has an equal opportunity to vote. There should be equal numbers of voting machines at each polling site. Those who are eligible to vote and need translation help should have that help. No one should intimidate or obstruct someone of any color who is trying to exercise their right to vote.

On these things we should all be able to agree.

But there is disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in the state Capitol over the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York — and it’s easy to understand why. The biggest issue with is a familiar one in New York right now — removing power from local governments and consolidating it either in the hands of the state or courts. The so-called Independent Redistricting Commission ended up blatantly throwing the drawing of district lines into the hands of legislative leadership and then the courts because a deadlock was always bound to happen. Local concerns over green energy projects — which likely would happen regardless of local opposition — are muffled by state laws to speed up the approval of wind and solar projects at the expense of local public comment and debate. Isolation and quarantine rules currently the subject of a legal challenge similarly place more power over who is isolated during a disease outbreak into the hands of the state at the expense of local health officials. Now, a voting rights act has been passed that places great power over the way local representation is designed in the hands of courts even in areas where there is no history of discrimination.

“This bill says we don’t care what your intent is. I’m not just making that up or summarizing — it says evidence concerning the intent of the parties or of the intent of the voters or the elected officials cannot be considered,” Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, said on the Assembly floor.

Making sure minority communities have equal access to voting is an important goal. But much of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York is yet another Albany power grab at a time when trust in Albany is pretty low.

— Jamestown Post-Journal