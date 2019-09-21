In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump told voters weary of U.S. engagement in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere he would take great pains to avoid another Mideast war. In the wake of attacks on Saudi Arabian oilfields, President Trump proclaimed himself "locked and loaded," awaiting only the Saudis' official placement of blame, deferring to the Kingdom as to "under what terms we would proceed."
Monday, despite Yemeni Houthis' claim of responsibility, the Saudis strongly pointed a finger at Tehran. Also Monday, Trump walked himself back from high alert, suggesting Mohammed Bin Salman would not be determining the American response.
In the war inside Trump's head, that cooler-headed commander in chief must prevail. The president has one hell of a case to build with the American people before getting U.S. military assets or troops tied down in a conflict that would almost surely metastasize into a wider war.
In April, bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress took the extraordinary step of demanding the U.S. withdraw its support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a powerful statement that America does not wish to be a party to a vast humanitarian catastrophe there. Trump vetoed the resolution.
Saudi Arabia is an American ally in the planet's most volatile tinderbox. The United States ought not take kindly to hostilities against it, including and especially those that threaten the world's oil supplies. But Iran, which sponsors destabilizing and anti-Israeli terrorist throughout the region, is already in a tightening economic vise, isolated nearly as much as any nation can be.
Assuming Tehran is confirmed as the culprit, what is the national interest in using U.S. military might to do Saudis a solid and invite fresh cycles of escalation?
Though America makes no secret whose side it is on, direct military engagement carries extreme risk. Walk softly.
— Daily News, New York
New York already has embraced one progressive move to increase voter turnout, allowing for early voting. Now, a commission empowered to study two other potential changes is taking testimony that will be given to legislators when they return to Albany in January, changes that could finally help loosen the grip of party bosses.
The most consequential potential is obvious from the name of the group, the Public Campaign Financing Commission. Legislators agreed on principles involved but left it to this commission to explore the details and then come back with recommendations for what could bring a significant change.
Already there is talk about the need for an approach that recognizes a campaign for governor might not be the same as one for highway superintendent and that having public funds match private donations might be more productive if smaller amounts were included rather than larger ones.
It's complicated, as will be the final recommendations, as will be the debates in Albany, both those in public and the more consequential ones in the private party caucuses. What is important is that New York finally is talking about this topic and seems on the way to doing something. If ever there were a situation that called for seeking the possible and not holding out for the perfect, this is it.
Another topic for the commission is the future of fusion voting, the practice that lets minor parties nominate candidates who are already running on major party tickets. If these parties, notably the Working Families Party, want to stay in existence, it is hard to see how the commission can justify the practice of cross-endorsement. Either the party has a philosophy and candidates or it does not. Letting Democrats run as Democrats and on the WFP line proves nothing except the irrelevance of the WFP.
Not all of the changes will come out of this commission. One of the most encouraging is the opportunity voters in New York City will get to approve something called "ranked-choice voting" on the November ballot. Under this system, voters choose one candidate they want to win. If their top choice does not prevail, they specify their second, third and perhaps more choices depending on how many are running.
With early voting, public campaign financing, an end to the charade of fusion voting and the possibility of ranked-choice voting, one day soon voters in the state might be able to enjoy that trip to the polling place.
— Times Herald-Record, Middletown
Three Democratic candidates for president, and perhaps more, are hoping to gain votes by proposing all-out prohibitions on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, used in the oil and natural gas industries.
Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all proposed the bans. Look for others to jump on the bandwagon.
Anything that hampers — or, preferably, in the minds of some extremists, kills — any aspect of the fossil fuel industry appeals to a certain bloc of voters.
But Americans capable of and willing to think for themselves understand the utter and complete lack of reason in such positions.
Fracking is responsible for the new energy boom in America. It benefits all of us, not just those in states where enormous quantities of natural gas are being produced.
Are there tradeoffs in any energy production — including that of so-called "alternatives"? Yes. But fracking has not resulted in the environmental cataclysm about which critics warn. The positives far outweigh the negatives.
Candidates advocating a fracking ban are being irresponsible — and one suspects at least some of them know that.
— The Leader-Herald, Gloversville