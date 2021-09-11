New York state editorial roundup: NY's economy, Bills' stadium, special session

Gov. Kathy Hochul did the right thing in refusing to extend enhanced unemployment benefits — even if she made the decision on procedure, not principle.
Three federal programs expired Sunday. One extended benefits beyond 26 weeks, a second covered the self-employed, and a third added a $300 weekly bonus to the state amount, often bringing the total to more than what workers would get back on the job.
Progressives wanted all payouts to continue. But Hochul said that federal and state law tied her hands with a ban on allocating new funds to unemployment when the state’s fund is still running a deficit.
But the bigger problem was that an extension would hobble New York’s recovery and add to the state’s coming fiscal woes.
In New York, private-sector employment in July lagged the July 2019 pre-COVID level by 787,000, or 9%. By then, as E.J. McMahon noted on these pages, the Empire State accounted “for nearly one-fifth of all Americans still receiving extended Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — even as untold thousands of jobs go unfilled across the state.”
Extending benefits again would only make matters worse. And don’t buy misleading arguments that states that cut benefits early saw no better job growth than those that kept them: As McMahon also points out, the states that stopped the bonuses had lost fewer jobs to begin with, so they had less room to grow — yet still kept pace with other states.
An extension would’ve hurt businesses (and their customers) and worsened the state’s fiscal troubles. Yes, federal bailouts have New York flush with cash for now. But it’s staring at gaping budget holes in just a few years.
She may have been coy about the reasons, but Hochul made the right fiscal and economic choice.
— New York Post
Two Buffalo-area state legislators want to see discussions over renovations to Highmark Stadium or construction of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills be public.
It’s hard to believe filling that request should require passage of a state law, but this is New York state after all, where spending millions of dollars in taxpayer money without anyone knowing is commonplace.
So yes, we approve of legislation proposed by Assemblyman Pat Burke, D-West Seneca, and state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Buffalo, to make sure deliberations about the Bills’ future are held publicly. Whether it’s a new stadium with a projected price tag of $1 billion or renovations that are likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, we know some of that money will be provided by state and Buffalo-area governments. That spending should be discussed and approved in public meetings.
Our only contention with the proposal is that it is too narrow in scope. Not only should the Bills’ stadium discussions be public, but any spending by a state authority or local government on sports stadiums or entertainment venues should be done publicly.
We live in a state that vacillates between being flush with money and crying poverty every couple of years. School officials have begged for more state money every year for decades. Local governments are begging for more reimbursement money for road work on state-owned roads. Local needs are often crowded out of the state budget. If sports stadiums and entertainment venues are going to be getting state and local money, the public should know about the spending before it happens, not after.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
The state Legislature may have held what Gov. Kathy Hochul called an extraordinary session earlier this week, but the results were far from that.
Any extension of an eviction moratorium in New York state needed to strike a balance between meeting the needs of tenants who have lost jobs due to COVID-19 and the needs of landlords. That was the gist of the U.S. Supreme Court’s message to the state when the high court struck down part of the state’s eviction moratorium, saving renters can’t avoid eviction by simply submitting a hardship declaration but instead must prove hardship in court.
Landlords say this week’s moratorium extension should have come with an income limit so that evictions were stopped for those with low income. Landlords also are upset that Wednesday’s legislation makes landlords bear the burden of proof to show tenants don’t have a hardship. They say tenants should have to prove they can’t pay.
We agree with the landlords. They, after all, are the ones on the hook for municipal, county and school taxes, repairs, maintenance and insurance each month while receiving, in too many cases, no income from their property. It seems unfair that the landlord should have to compel proof that a tenant is facing hardship.
Those claiming hardship should be able to prove that hardship, just as they do with utilities. Those that qualify for help should apply for the government’s help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which comes with a year’s protection against eviction while also providing payment to property owners.
Those who can’t prove hardship should have to pay up. Perhaps the imminent threat of eviction will spur more tenants to pursue the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which now has $2.6 billion to give to those who need help but which had only given $230 million to more than 15,000 households through Wednesday. Help is available, if people will pursue it and if the state loosens the purse strings to get the money to the people who need it.
— Jamestown Post-Journal