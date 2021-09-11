New York state editorial roundup: NY's economy, Bills' stadium, special session

We live in a state that vacillates between being flush with money and crying poverty every couple of years. School officials have begged for more state money every year for decades. Local governments are begging for more reimbursement money for road work on state-owned roads. Local needs are often crowded out of the state budget. If sports stadiums and entertainment venues are going to be getting state and local money, the public should know about the spending before it happens, not after.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

The state Legislature may have held what Gov. Kathy Hochul called an extraordinary session earlier this week, but the results were far from that.

Any extension of an eviction moratorium in New York state needed to strike a balance between meeting the needs of tenants who have lost jobs due to COVID-19 and the needs of landlords. That was the gist of the U.S. Supreme Court’s message to the state when the high court struck down part of the state’s eviction moratorium, saving renters can’t avoid eviction by simply submitting a hardship declaration but instead must prove hardship in court.