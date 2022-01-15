New York state editorial roundup: NY's tax climate, waiting for details from Hochul, one-party rule on the way

It should come as no surprise that New York state once again ranks near the bottom of the Tax Foundation’s annual Business Tax Climate Index.

State legislators created a higher tax bracket with a 7.25% rate for companies making over $5 million. The top marginal individual income tax rate rose from 8.82% to 10.9%. The legislature also reversed the phaseout of the state’s capital stock tax, reinstating the tax at 0.1875%.

Is it any wonder the state’s economy is recovering at a slower rate than the rest of the country? Through November, private employment in New York was roughly halfway back to pre-pandemic levels.

It should also come as no surprise that as the taxes increased, population decreased. E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center for New York State Policy noted recently in a New York Post opinion piece that New York’s loss was likely beneficial for its neighbors. New Jersey, which saw its annual outflow of population cut in half, and Pennsylvania, which saw its usual migration losses slow to a trickle. Connecticut actually gained people after losing an average of 22,000 per year from 2010 to 2020. New York’s policies – both pandemic and otherwise — are helping prompt people to load moving trucks to neighboring states.

The state legislative year began in earnest Wednesday with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State speech. Soon, the proposed state budget will be released and the state legislative session will begin.

History shows the state Legislature and governor’s office aren’t likely to enact policies that will improve the state’s tax climate or reverse the state’s population loss. They have yet to learn from the state’s recent history — which means we are doomed to repeat history.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

Other than its relative brevity, there were few surprises in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State speech last week.

Hochul wants to bring back to-go alcohol to help restaurants, tax cuts for small businesses, and promise lots of money for education, environmental issues, health care workers and infrastructure. Those are all broad brush strokes that few can argue against.

It’s when we start seeing the details that complaints will arise.

How will the state pay for tax breaks, tax rebates for low- and middle-income residents and more housing for the poor while also making investments in schools, addiction services and infrastructure while adding another billion dollars to the state’s environmental bond act that will be on the ballot in November? Hochul alluded to the state’s outmigration of population as an issue, but wasn’t really clear about any plan to help fix the issue.

Hochul kept the State of the State short and sweet, with an emphasis on sweet, for a reason. She knows if she wants to give another State of the State she needs to survive what promises to be a bruising primary and general election fight. But warm fuzzies don’t tend to make for good policy, so we’re interested to see the details of her proposals as the state budget is released. That’s where the rubber will meet the road.

— Jamestown Post-Journal

New York Democrats are so intent on locking in one-party rule, they’re blatantly defying what the voters just told them.

The latest example: On Monday, the state Senate passed bills that could pave the way for fraudulent “ballot harvesting” for example, expanding absentee-ballot drop-off locations, making it easier to vote at a second residence and expanding early voting locations.

The legislation also moves the voter-registration deadline from 25 days before an election to just 10. So, with early voting up to 12 days prior, it’ll be possible to register and vote on the same day — precisely what New York voters overwhelmingly rejected (56% to 44%) in November’s referendum.

Dems think such measures will lead to more votes for them, cementing their hold on political offices long into the future. They simply don’t care if those votes are cast illegally, say, by people mailing or dropping off absentee ballots on behalf of others (harvesting). Yet in November, voters also made their desire to limit such potential fraud and restrict absentee voting clear when they shot down another ballot proposal (55% to 45%) that would have expanded it.

Voters also nixed a proposal to weaken the independence of a state redistricting panel, but that didn’t stop Gov. Kathy Hochul from signing a law to do just that: If the bipartisan panel can’t agree on a single set of maps by Saturday — which now seems likely — the Democrat-dominated Legislature can impose its own.

Dems claim they’re fighting “voter-suppression” but provide no evidence it even exists. Meanwhile, voters are clearly concerned about fraud: In a statewide poll last year, the state’s Conservative Party found 78% of voters ranked in-person voting more secure than absentee voting; a strong majority, 57%, said protecting the integrity of elections should be a top priority; and 56% favored a two-party system over one-party, Democratic control.

Alas, voters’ views and election integrity just can’t compete with the lure of eternal power for New York Democrats.

— New York Post