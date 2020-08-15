New York state editorial roundup: Pandemic effort, Pete Hamill

We’re all groping our way through this pandemic. It’s terrible for the people who get sick and their families, and it’s isolating for everyone else.
The financial consequences have been devastating already, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the worst of that yet. If the federal unemployment supplements get cut off, as it appears they will, the repercussions will tear through the national economy. We are already seeing that some local businesses closed during the shutdown will not reopen.
Meanwhile, we try (or we don’t) to stop the spread of the coronavirus that is causing the devastation. Although the rules are simple — stay 6 feet apart, wear masks, wash your hands — following them can be tricky when you’re also trying to live and work. Photos from Georgia, showing hallways packed with students not wearing masks, are an illustration of how bad things can get, as schools open, without an insistence on safety protocols.
It’s our nature to get close to other people to talk, whisper, shake hands, hug and touch. We have to resist all that. It’s also our nature to express ourselves through our faces, so covering them requires discipline. It takes more of an emotional effort than putting on shoes or gloves, although it’s just as safe.
People at events like the Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls naturally drift toward mingling and chatting that could spread the infection, despite the efforts of organizers to follow safety protocols. The potential for unsafe contact grew when organizers put out picnic tables, with dividers separating diners, which encouraged people to linger rather than picking up their food and leaving.
The outdoor dining was legal, and under the best of circumstances, it could be safe. But the cumulative effect, with bigger crowds showing up every week, created lots of opportunities for contact that could spread the coronavirus, and the city ended up shutting down the event.
Critics of the city’s action point to big-box stores that have been open throughout the pandemic, and they make a good point. Enforcement of mask-wearing has been lax at these stores, and the number of shoppers allowed in has not been limited. But those mistakes should not lead us to abandon safe practices altogether.
What we need are clarity and strict oversight from government at all levels, so businesses and individuals are not left to interpret rules for themselves. It becomes difficult for business owners and employees to enforce rules when it’s not clear they have the authority of the government on their side.
It’s tricky, too, to make more personal decisions in the current circumstances. If someone sticks their hand out, do you shake it? If the cashier has his mask pulled down off his nose, do you ask him to fix it?
We feel no sympathy for those who refuse to follow pandemic rules that cost them nothing, like mask-wearing in public places.
Since guidance from government authorities has been chaotic – starting at the top – personal responsibility has become the most important factor in our response to the pandemic. We can beat it – or at least limit the suffering – by trying a bit harder. We don’t have to be perfect, but we have got to do better.
— Post-Star
The journalism world is a darker place today.
Pete Hamill, the street-wise newspaper columnist who for decades wrote eloquently and masterfully about all manner of topics, most especially his beloved New York City, died on Wednesday. He was 85.
Hamill was many things over the course of his successful career. In addition to being a columnist for the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Newsday, the Village Voice, New York magazine and Esquire, Hamill wrote screenplays, several novels and a bestselling memoir, “A Drinking Life.”
Not bad for a high school dropout from Brooklyn.
Hamill was a throwback to a time when reporters still worked on typewriters and smoking in newsrooms wasn’t just allowed, it often was encouraged.
An obituary penned by The Associated Press likened him to one of New York City’s “last great crusading columnists,” the kind who related to underdogs and little people while also mingling with the elite as his job required.
Hamill was self-taught and street-wise and, in an era now dominated by video and pretty much digital everything, he was still well connected to the printed page, the old-fashioned world of newspapers where he wrote about everything from baseball to politics, murders, boxing, riots and wars in Vietnam, Nicaragua, Lebanon and Ireland.
Mostly, though, Hamill wrote about his home city, offering reflections on everyday stuff like subway rides and stickball games and the days when Brooklyn had its own professional baseball team.
“I have the native son’s irrational love of the place,” Hamill wrote in his 2004 book, “Downtown: My Manhattan.” “New York is a city of daily irritations, occasional horrors, hourly tests of will and even courage, and huge dollops of pure beauty.”
As the New York Press Club noted in a statement following his death on Wednesday, Hamill served as an “inspiration to generations of reporters who reveled in his unique style of storytelling and his gifts as a writer and reporter who spoke truth to power.”
Hamill believed in the value of quality journalism and the power of the printed word. He demonstrated throughout his life undying support for newspapers and the people who produce them.
“Quite simply, I love newspapers and the men and women who make them,” Hamill wrote in his book, “News is a Verb.” “Newspapers have given me a full, rich life. They have provided me with a ringside seat at some of the most extraordinary events in my time on the planet. They have been my university. They have helped feed, house and educate my children. I want them to go on and on and on.”
We do, too, Pete.
— Niagara Gazette
