New York state editorial roundup: Pandemic effort, Pete Hamill

The outdoor dining was legal, and under the best of circumstances, it could be safe. But the cumulative effect, with bigger crowds showing up every week, created lots of opportunities for contact that could spread the coronavirus, and the city ended up shutting down the event.

Critics of the city’s action point to big-box stores that have been open throughout the pandemic, and they make a good point. Enforcement of mask-wearing has been lax at these stores, and the number of shoppers allowed in has not been limited. But those mistakes should not lead us to abandon safe practices altogether.

What we need are clarity and strict oversight from government at all levels, so businesses and individuals are not left to interpret rules for themselves. It becomes difficult for business owners and employees to enforce rules when it’s not clear they have the authority of the government on their side.

It’s tricky, too, to make more personal decisions in the current circumstances. If someone sticks their hand out, do you shake it? If the cashier has his mask pulled down off his nose, do you ask him to fix it?

We feel no sympathy for those who refuse to follow pandemic rules that cost them nothing, like mask-wearing in public places.