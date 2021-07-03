New York state editorial roundup: Pandemic raging, gun violence, election failures

Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency in New York, but the pandemic is hardly over.

The novel coronavirus is still raging around the world, with recent surges in India, Brazil, Argentina, Central America, parts of the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The United States has yet to reach the epidemiological grail of herd immunity.

Yes, there are bright spots, including the low rate of infections New York is now seeing. Caseloads in the Capital Region are the lowest they’ve been since the novel coronavirus was first detected here in March 2020. Vaccination rates are rising, with 70% of New Yorkers getting at least one dose.

But there are some sobering reminders that the virus is still very much with us, starting with the most sobering of all, the death of a 50-year-old woman in Albany County the week before last. Though we’re not seeing the kind of mortality rates we’d seen in January, when 3,400 COVID-19 victims were dying in this country daily, we’re still losing around 300 a day to the disease, the vast majority of whom are, for a variety of reasons — distrust, indifference, poor access to quality medical care, lack of access to adequate health care — unvaccinated.