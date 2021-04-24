New York state editorial roundup: Practice safe boating, stop the gas tax, Cuomo's lies pile up

Early to mid April is very early to be out paddling in the Adirondacks. Usually it’s only a handful of hardcores out on the water at this time.
Mind you, cold water can make it a great time for fishing, since trout and other cold-water fish are more likely to swim up from the bottom.
But it also means that if you fall in, your body is likely to go into shock quickly. As your body uses all its energy to fight the cold, it leaves you with less energy to tread water or swim. If you aren’t wearing a personal flotation device, you can sink quickly. Hypothermia can set in fast. So can drowning.
If you go out in a boat, dress properly, with non-cotton clothing, and wear a PFD. Don’t just have a life jacket in the boat with you — wear it.
In fact, the law requires that. New York state makes every person in a boat shorter than 21 feet (including canoes, kayaks, rowboats and guideboats) not just possess but wear a PFD between Nov. 1 and May 1. The DEC also urges people in bigger boats to wear PFDs at this time of year.
Children under 12 years old are required to wear (not just possess) a PFD year-round while on any boat less than 65 feet long. And the law requires a person must wear a PFD sized for them; one that’s too big or too small won’t do.
As much as we love canoeing, we’re staying off the water for the rest of this month at least. But that doesn’t mean you have to. There are dangers and risks with all outdoor recreation at any time of year. Know what those risks are, show up prepared for them, and then have a great time.
Just know it’s not summer yet. It’s spring, which has its own challenges and wonders.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Can we get a show of hands for anyone who wants to see gas prices increase 55 cents a gallon in New York state? How many of us either want to or can afford to spent 26% more on natural gas to heat our homes in the winter?
If you answered no, then email every legislative Democrat in the state Legislature and make your displeasure about the Climate and Community Investment Act (A.6967/S.4264A) known. Rest assured, you don’t need to bother Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, or state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, with your complaint — there is no way they would vote for the act. They’ve got too much sense to vote for such a harmful bill.
Seeing as how Democrats forced through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act a couple of years ago with unattainable goals for emissions reductions, we have no such faith in the common sense of Democrats in the state Legislature.
For those who missed a story last week on the Climate and Community Investment Act, the state Legislature is discussing raising $15 billion a year to pay for clean energy projects. Much of the environmental lobby’s argument in favor of the bill is that it would raise the $15 billion on the backs of corporate polluters with deep enough pockets not to notice a billion dollars here or a billion dollars there.
That’s a stretch, to put it mildly.
Thank goodness for Ken Pokalsky, vice president of the Business Council of New York State, who testified in a public hearing earlier this week that $6.5 billion of the $15 billion would not be raised on the backs of the big, bad corporate polluters that Democrats love to vilify, but on the backs of those big, bad state residents who dare to drive their car to and from work or turn on their furnace to keep their families warm in the winter.
We’re not saying New York and its residents doesn’t need to be concerned with the state’s environmental future.
But we are saying the Climate and Community Investment Act is a flawed bill that shouldn’t be passed in its current form.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
“New York’s success in dealing with COVID is inarguable,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed Monday at another one of his highly controlled press conferences, even as a new study suggests the Empire State failed worst in the nation when you consider both the health and employment consequences of the pandemic and the lockdowns.
The report from Hamilton Place Strategies notes that New York lost more jobs, per capita, than any other state except Hawaii (55,000 per million population) and saw among the worst death tolls (about 3,300 “excess deaths” per million residents, with only Mississippi clearly worse, at 3,800).
OK: Part of New York’s suffering was bad luck. Since New York City is a global hub, we got hit hard early, before anyone realized how much the bug had spread.
But the fact is that Cuomo was pooh-poohing virus fears well into last March, even slapping down Mayor Bill de Blasio’s concerns.
Then he changed course in the worse way possible — shutting everything down in a stringent lockdown that pummeled businesses, even as he forced nursing homes to take COVID-positive patients.
The governor has long insisted his leadership saved New York from a far worse fate. About 45,000 suckers bought the book where he explains that at length. Now he’s facing an investigation by the state attorney general over whether he illegally forced staff to do work on the book — which reportedly earned him a $4 million advance — at the height of the crisis last year.
Yet Cuomo now says, “I’m going to focus on my job. That’s what I’ve always done” — time out for his book aside?
— New York Post