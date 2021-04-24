New York state editorial roundup: Practice safe boating, stop the gas tax, Cuomo's lies pile up

Early to mid April is very early to be out paddling in the Adirondacks. Usually it’s only a handful of hardcores out on the water at this time.

Mind you, cold water can make it a great time for fishing, since trout and other cold-water fish are more likely to swim up from the bottom.

But it also means that if you fall in, your body is likely to go into shock quickly. As your body uses all its energy to fight the cold, it leaves you with less energy to tread water or swim. If you aren’t wearing a personal flotation device, you can sink quickly. Hypothermia can set in fast. So can drowning.

If you go out in a boat, dress properly, with non-cotton clothing, and wear a PFD. Don’t just have a life jacket in the boat with you — wear it.

In fact, the law requires that. New York state makes every person in a boat shorter than 21 feet (including canoes, kayaks, rowboats and guideboats) not just possess but wear a PFD between Nov. 1 and May 1. The DEC also urges people in bigger boats to wear PFDs at this time of year.

Children under 12 years old are required to wear (not just possess) a PFD year-round while on any boat less than 65 feet long. And the law requires a person must wear a PFD sized for them; one that’s too big or too small won’t do.