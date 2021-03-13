New York state editorial roundup: Prevent rabies, enjoy winter, move cautiously

We have had our first report a rabid animal in the area this year.
A person in the town of Middletown is undergoing post-exposure treatment, which involves four shots over two weeks, after being bitten by a rabid raccoon earlier this week.
Rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid, most often wild, animal.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain that leads to death, killing nearly 60,000 people around the world each year.
Luckily, because of prevention measures, there are only a couple deaths each year in the United States.
While rabies cannot be prevented in wild animals, it can be in domestic animals by getting them vaccinated.
Under state law, dogs must be licensed, and to get that license, proof of rabies vaccination must be shown. Cats and ferrets, although not needing licenses in most communities, must also be vaccinated. It is also encouraged for livestock to receive rabies vaccinations.
If a domestic animal is exposed to a rabid animal and is vaccinated, a booster shot should be administered. If the animal is not, it must be placed in quarantine, at the owner’s expense, for six months or be euthanized.
When outside, people can also take steps to avoid contact with a potentially rabid animal by reporting any sick or strange-acting wildlife; not feeding wildlife or stray animals and not approaching an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
This winter, of all winters, people needed to get outside and do fun activities that can also be opportunities to socialize — socially distanced, of course.
As it turned out, it’s been an excellent winter for those things. We went two months, from Christmas to the end of February, without a significant thaw, and even last weekend’s brief warm spell immediately covered by days and inches of fluffy new snow.
While it has been cold enough for ice and snow, it really hasn’t been very cold — not for here, anyway. In Saranac Lake it has only very rarely dipped below minus 10. We’ve seen it get close to minus 20 but not actually hit it — not without wind chill. Typically we get several minus-20 mornings and maybe one at minus 30 each winter. And of course, those who grew up here decades will tell you — accurately, for the most part — of enduring minus-20 weather for weeks on end. We recall multi-day stretches of minus-30, and one or two Winter Carnival parades held in minus 20 in the middle of the day.
While people boast of surviving it, that kind of cold does keep people indoors — but this winter’s weather has not been a hindrance.
There’s also been a wave of new people moving here. We’re glad they got a nice, fun first winter.
Activities such as skiing and ice fishing are great ways for kids and adults to get together and romp around with their friends — something that’s been hard to arrange during a pandemic. We need that.
So please, get out and enjoy it this weekend. Conditions should be perfect, with fresh snow and highs around 15 or 20, but the weather is about to change. Starting Tuesday, the forecast calls for highs in the 40s and 50s by day, and even some nights above freezing.
It’s March, after all, the time of maple sugaring season and spring skiing on the downhill slopes. Those are wonderful, too, and even though Maple Weekend activities have been canceled due to the pandemic, it’s won’t be too hard to find ways to enjoy yet another special time of the Adirondack year.
Now we all have to pray for no flooding this spring.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines released Monday on how fully-vaccinated residents can gather with one another and with others are welcome steps for the millions of people who’ve received their shots.
It’s an opportunity for friends who’ve been vaccinated to share a meal, or for grandparents to visit with their grandchildren, if those younger family members are at low risk for severe disease. And perhaps more importantly, it’s a chance for nearly 2 million New Yorkers, including hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders, who’ve been fully vaccinated to let go of some of the worry that’s consumed them for the last year.
But getting your shots isn’t a “get out of jail free” card. To truly emerge from the pandemic, far more people must be vaccinated. In New York, 19.4% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose. But millions more who don’t yet qualify are still waiting their turn, and the CDC’s new allowances for vaccinated individuals make that wait even harder. It would help for New York to follow the lead of other states, which have put forth a timeline, by age or other categories, of when everyone can expect their shots.
Think about the dose of optimism and certainty such a timeline would provide for New Yorkers. Added relief would come if New Yorkers could make appointments a few months out. While we understand the state’s argument that such planning should be balanced with the desire for providing accurate information, even if unforeseen circumstances required change, it’s worth doing.
The end of this horrific pandemic is in sight, but only if we handle the next weeks and months correctly and carefully.
