New York state editorial roundup: Prison closure, ballot questions, eviction crisis

Persia town Supervisor John Walgus and other board members, to their credit, saw an opportunity with the exit of former state Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Within the last month, the town reached out to new Gov. Kathy Hochul to see if a wrong could be fixed.

In this case, the group was discussing the abrupt closing of the Gowanda Correctional Facility. Right before Christmas last year, the state announced the location’s closing that took place at the end of March.

“A decision of this magnitude should have proper public disclosure to ensure the public that the actions being taken comply with the law and are in the best interests, and will benefit the state of New York and minimize the impacts on local communities,” town officials note in the letter.

Adding to the problems was the state ignoring a Freedom Of Information Law request regarding information on the site.

There is no question that what happened with Gowanda did so way too quickly. Despite protest from local state officials, including Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, a decision had been made with little public input.

Persia officials are right to bring this to Hochul’s attention. It may not fix a wrong, but it is one more tarnished action by the previous heavy-handed administration.

There are five proposed amendments to the state constitution on the November ballot. Make your voice heard on these important issues.

PROPOSAL 1: Albany’s Democratic supermajority is trying here to tinker prematurely with New York’s new system for drawing state and federal legislative district lines. An 11-member Independent Redistricting Commission is just now working to draft lines for 2022. The process has months to play out, but partisan change is already on the ballot. This proposal would make the panel and the overall process more susceptible to one-party control. Some elements of the proposal that have merit, such as counting prison inmates in the districts where they lived before incarceration, can be passed as separate measures in the future. Vote no.

PROPOSAL 2: This would put every New Yorker’s right to “clean air and water and a healthful environment” on a par with free speech, worship and assembly. It would require regulators to consider clean air and water rights in approving development projects and help environmental justice communities plagued with incinerators and other polluting projects. Vote yes.

PROPOSAL 3: Expanded ballot access is crucial to New York’s civic health. That is one benefit of this proposal, which would eliminate the requirement that prospective voters be registered at least 10 days before an election. Approval of this proposal would allow legislation setting up same-day voter registration, if lawmakers pass it. Let’s at least have a debate in Albany to discuss the concerns and benefits of such a law. Vote yes.

PROPOSAL 4: This also addresses voting access, removing the requirement that voters need an excuse, such as being out of town or ill, to use an absentee ballot. Those ballots, which were a boon during the pandemic, provide an efficient alternative option for voting for those who cannot make it to the polls for many life and work schedule reasons. Vote yes.

PROPOSAL 5: This measure, which only applies to lawsuits in New York City, would allow its Court of Claims to hear cases involving amounts up $50,000, an increase from the current maximum of $25,000. It is a long-overdue adjustment for inflation and would shorten the time from many months to weeks for these matters to be resolved. Vote yes

What will happen when New York’s moratorium on evictions ends in January? Housing advocates fear a wave of evictions that could push hundreds of Capital Region residents from their homes.

For renters, the threat of eviction is a source of stress and fear. What, after all, could be more traumatic for a family than losing a home? Children may face the prospect of changing schools, while parents may worry about having nowhere else to go.

For landlords, especially those with only one or two properties, unpaid rent often means financial hardships — including struggles to pay property taxes or mortgages. It may also force the delay of repairs and maintenance.

Then there’s a destabilizing cost to neighborhoods and entire communities when tenants are forced to move or buildings deteriorate. Indeed, eviction numbers have been highest in poorer neighborhoods, such as Albany’s West Hill, already struggling against decay and disinvestment.

All this is why it is so important for New York to rapidly distribute the $2.6 billion in federal aid for tenants who have fallen behind on the rent during the pandemic. Getting that money to landlords is key to curbing the crisis that housing advocates fear.

Unfortunately, New York was initially slow to distribute the money, with burdensome paperwork and other administrative delays blamed for the sluggish pace. The state, though, has changed how it considers applications, and now more than $1.8 billion has been either paid or promised, according to The Wall Street Journal. Additional federal funding could soon be coming, reallocated from states that haven’t spent it.

That’s good news for New York renters. A key now is ensuring that renters and landlords, who must participate together in the application process, understand the money is available and how to access it. Politicians grandstanding against the moratorium should instead be getting the word out.

