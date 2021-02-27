New York state editorial roundup: Prison closures, police records, music in schools

It’s never good when major upstate employers close, and it’s never bad when reductions in the criminal population allow the state to close prisons.
Those competing truths define the debate over the ongoing closure of prisons in New York, where the number of prisoners (this figure does not include inmates in county jails) has fallen from more than 70,000 in the late 1990s to less than 40,000 last year.
The state has experienced a corresponding drop in crime, a trend that began in the early 1980s, when the state’s violent crime index hit a high of almost 7,000 per 100,000 residents. After four decades of decline, the violent crime index has dipped below 2,000 for the past several years. Last year — 2020 — was a difficult one, with the pandemic and nationwide protests and social upheaval. Still, although some violent crimes, like murders, did increase in New York City and the statewide rate may go up a little, it won’t come close to the highs of 30 and 40 years ago.
Fewer crimes have meant fewer criminals, which has given the state the opportunity to close prisons, saving hundreds of millions of dollars. This hasn’t meant wholesale layoffs — staff levels in the Corrections Department have been adjusted mainly through attrition (not replacing employees who retire or quit).
New York taxpayers need every dollar in savings they can get, and there are many dollars to get in prison operations, which are notoriously expensive.
It’s understandable that the people employed in particular prisons will fight the closing of their workplaces, and so will politicians who represent them. But as a principle, the state should be closing expensive, superfluous facilities.
As a principle, too, the state should be doing everything it can to reduce the size of its inmate population — emphasizing treatment over incarceration for drug users, for example. This benefits everyone — the lawbreakers, the taxpayers and the law-abiding citizens who want addicts to become constructive members of society.
The closure of prisons can be painful for communities that have come to rely on them for jobs. But the closure of prisons is a consequence of lower crime rates, and it saves New York lots of money. From a broader perspective, it’s all good news.
— Glens Falls Post-Star
State lawmakers last year repealed section 50-a of New York Civil Rights Law, which for a long time prevented the public from seeing law enforcement disciplinary records in full.
Accountability was the issue Tuesday when a federal appeals court in New York tossed out a bid from NYC police, firefighter, and corrections officer unions to go back to the old days. The unions wanted to place unnecessary restrictions on what the public finds out when some members of this essential workforce are accused of doing something wrong.
It’s a bad idea, and the court agreed.
Accountability is why Newsday is trying to pry loose the disciplinary records for Nassau and Suffolk police officers involved in highly publicized cases, some many years old, where credible concerns have been raised about how the county police departments police their own.
To take just one example, as many as 22 Nassau police officers “ignored, downplayed or mishandled” Jo’Anna Bird’s repeated pleas for protection from an abusive ex-boyfriend, a confidential informant for the department who tortured and killed her in 2009. “The Nassau County Police Department has never provided a full public accounting of the actions, or inaction, that led to the young mother’s murder,” Newsday wrote last week, after announcing a lawsuit seeking the release of a 700-page report from 2010 into the department’s lapses in the case.
Long Islanders deserve to know the consequences of these failures by their public servants. Yet Nassau and Suffolk police leaders — and their brethren across the state — seem to be looking for new ways to block their secrets despite the clear intent of the law for transparency.
State law includes plenty of important, and needed, privacy protections for law enforcement officers. Releasing information about officer wrongdoing — and following up with consequences for that wrongdoing when appropriate — is not particularly onerous. It’s just accountability.
— Newsday
Members of the Westfield Academy & Central Schools are striking all the right notes. If sports can come back during the COVID-19 pandemic, why not the music program? Last month, music teacher Helen Ihasz called the school board — and state — to allow bands and choruses to be able to perform again in closer quarters.
“I think if high risk sports are going to happen, then we need to make some changes,” she said. “All band directors feel that this has been a struggle. My kids really want to play.”
A return of sports, as we have seen, has not been perfect. Attendance is not allowed while some local teams have had to go into quarantine due to a risk of infection.
Let’s face it. If it can happen with million-dollar professionals, it’s likely to occur with youth.
Which makes Westfield’s plea for the music so significant. Currently, the state requires 12-foot spacing. This limits participation and, as the board noted is “killing music education.”
Those restrictions are obviously not being enforced with sports. If they did, competition would be very strange.
That is why it is time for New York, with school music, to change its tune.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer