New York state editorial roundup: Red Flag laws, Albany schools, addressing ethics

There’s been a lot of tough talk by state politicians in the more than two weeks after the killing of 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store.

While much of that talk has been with an eye toward new measures to prevent mass shootings as happened in Buffalo, we hope state lawmakers ask themselves the tough question of why the state’s much-discussed, much-ballyhooed red flag law didn’t keep an AR-15-style rifle out of the hands of a teenager who had shown more then enough red flags, in our opinion, from ever owning a gun legally.

Payton Gendron made a general threat at Susquehanna Valley High School when he was 17 that resulted in state police being called and a mental health evaluation at a hospital. Gendron had talked about murder and suicide when a teacher asked about his plans after school ended. While the threat was reported quickly, it wasn’t considered specific enough to do more. And, no request was ever made to remove any firearms from Gendron.

In hindsight, it was a monumental mistake.

The use of a red flag examination should result in some notification during a background check when purchasing a weapon that more examination of the potential purchaser is needed. And, as Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, noted in his comments on the Senate floor, the state needs to give mental health professionals more time to examine patients to see if they are truly a danger to society.

Tough talk didn’t prevent the racist killing of 10 people, and what was in our view a breakdown of the state’s red flag law surely didn’t help. We are angry and hurt over what happened in Buffalo. But we must channel that anger and hurt into rational, coherent policy rather than just tough talk.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

On a recent hot afternoon, female members of Albany High School’s track and field squad were told they could not practice in only their sports bras. Thus began a controversy that has garnered national attention.

Some of the athletes told the Times Union’s James Allen that when they balked at the rule, district Athletic Director Ashley Chapple asked them to leave the practice. The students complied, they said, but quickly launched a change.org petition protesting gender bias and claiming male athletes at the practice “were asked nicely to put shirts back on” without punishment.

The story does not end there, unfortunately. That same night, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, many of the track athletes were barred by Ms. Chapple and security guards from attending a lacrosse game on campus. The next day, 13 of the girls were suspended from school.

The district says the punishment was unrelated to the wearing of sports bras and was instead in response to vulgar language and “inappropriate and disrespectful behavior” from the girls both at practice and at the game. But students interviewed insisted no vulgar language was used.

The punishment certainly raises questions, including this one: Why were the girls barred from the game when they had not yet been formally suspended? Was it retribution for the petition, as some contend?

If the allegation is true, the move runs counter to what Albany schools should be about. The district should be encouraging students to use their voices and to protest injustice — even when the district administrators and policies are the focus of the protest.

In the end, it is hard not to conclude that Ms. Chapple and the district bungled this situation, turning what should have been a teachable moment into an abject lesson on how short-sighted adults can get things wrong.

Certainly, the district has the right to enforce its dress code and its codes of conduct and to punish students who run afoul of the rules. But the district should not quash the right of students to protest rules deemed unfair, and punishments must not be used as retribution for students who are voicing legitimate opinions on inequality.

— Albany Times Union

It should not go unnoticed, as lawmakers in Albany recess for the summer on Thursday, that they are leaving unfinished their obligation to have an earnest go at ethics reform.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and both legislative houses did rework the structure of the long-criticized Joint Commission on Public Ethics as part of their earlier budget deal. That is a positive if minimalist improvement. They shrank the number of members who will belong to this new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. Members will be screened by law school deans. The governor and Assembly and Senate leaders won’t pick a majority of the panel.

That’s fine as far as it goes. But it will take time to see whether this adds up to rearranging deck chairs on a drifting ship. No specific controversies in the executive branch have been impressively resolved to the point where one could say, “Well, at least THAT won’t happen again.”

For example: The soon-to-be-defunct JCOPE is still entangled in court with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over its bid to confiscate millions of dollars in advance money from his ill-considered COVID-19 book deal. JCOPE said he used staff on government time to put it together. He denies it. Either way, the barn door looks ajar. Could an identical deal be made in the future if executive staff are not involved?

The legal lines of conduct also should be a lot brighter regarding the current governor’s spouse, William J. Hochul Jr. The governor did sign a recusal document that sets up clear barriers to his potential involvement in state decisions involving Delaware North, the hotel and casino company where he’s a vice president. But the document comes out of her office, not an independent agency. There should be disinterested eyes on the matter.

— Newsday