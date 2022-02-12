New York state editorial roundup: Redistricting fails, bad school lunches, leaders wanted

Elections have consequences, something Republicans in the state Legislature have been reminded of often in the young days of the 2022 legislative session.

There are also consequences for what Democrats in Albany are doing right now — playing the political game ruthlessly.

So jaded have we become in New York state, so unable to see past the reds and the blues, that our highest-ranking legislators can’t fathom the idea of compromise.

“When you set up a commission with an equal number from both parties you’ll get deadlock,” said Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens and Senate majority leader, on the Senate floor. “We’re just dealing with the process that you handed us when we succeeded you in taking over the majority.”

We’d beg to differ.

Equal membership means compromise and give and take. That’s how the Independent Redistricting Process was designed to work. Both sides get a little and both sides give a little — and eventually you have new legislative boundaries.

For us here in Chautauqua County, the maps aren’t too bad. But others are so obviously gerrymandered as to draw the scorn of the state chapters of the League of Women Voters and Common Cause. Brennan Center for Justice redistricting expert Michael Li called New York’s congressional maps a textbook example of an “aggressive gerrymander” biased toward Democrats.

If there ever comes a day when Republicans control one of the state legislative bodies – think, perhaps, the second Thursday of next week – then we hope they behave better than Democrats have during this latest round of legislative redistricting.

Democrats could have taken the high road. In fairness, Republicans could have taken the high road when they controlled the state Senate. Both sides have, when they have had political power, chosen to forsake the high road for their own road — and it’s a pothole infested mess.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

In a blatant bid to please Mayor Eric Adams, city schools are serving vegan-only meals on Fridays. Why not follow the rest of his educational vision and offer more options, not fewer?

Especially since Adams himself admits to eating fish.

No doubt, many kids could use a healthier diet. But growing bodies need lots of protein for both physical and cognitive development. Will they get enough from boiled legumes or spinach and cranberry salad (one of the four “Vegan Fridays” menu options)?

Bad enough that schools have already gone to meatless Mondays and Fridays. Forcing a diet that works for a diabetic 61-year-old (and an even-older Bill Clinton) on kids for even one day a week is just wrong.

Especially when the school system is hard-pressed to produce edible food in the first place. (Most schools now rely on bag-to-oven meals and quick fixes, thanks to staff shortages.)

New Yorkers want changes to the flailing public-school system, but “seasoned broccoli salad” isn’t remotely what they had in mind.

— New York Post

How matters of public health — wearing masks, social distancing, getting a vaccine — morphed into such bitter public fights will likely be the stuff of study for years to come by sociologists, political scientists, and others who analyze human behavior. But here we are — at each other throats.

And woe be to the public official who steps into this fray. Yet engage they must — specially a state Legislature that took away the last governor’s emergency powers but has left the current governor to take the flak, legal and political.

The furor is especially intense in schools, even if it’s not always consistent. Parents rail against mask mandates for students, but decry shutdowns of in-person learning when kids — surprise — contract the virus. Teachers unions support mask mandates but not a vaccine mandate that could help stem the virus’ spread and severity among staff.

Amid all this, it’s hard not to notice the absence of the state Legislature from the hard decisions. That’s the Legislature, remember, that in 2020 granted Gov. Andrew Cuomo broad emergency powers to manage the pandemic, which he did for the most part admirably — until it went to his head and lawmakers finally revoked his authority last March.

Fair enough. But with that came new responsibility for the Legislature to be a co-equal partner in the crisis — which ought to mean sharing responsibility for the hard decisions rather than leaving them to Gov. Kathy Hochul and agencies like the state Health Department and Education Department.

A legislature that’s supposed to be a co-equal branch of government can’t sit such major policy decisions out. Nor should it. As representatives of the people, lawmakers should be engaging the governor, experts and stakeholders like schools, businesses, and parents in trying to develop thoughtful policy on big, tough issues like mask mandates in schools and other workplaces and mandatory vaccinations for public employees. Dialogue just might lead to trust, and trust to consensus.

We’re almost two years into this pandemic, and Americans are vaccinated less and dying more than people in other advanced nations. Yes, we need people to come to their senses and stop treating refusal to wear a mask or get a shot as a proud exercise in liberty or a statement of political purity. But we also need a healthy dose of political courage from those elected to lead us.

— Albany Times Union