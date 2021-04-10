New York state editorial roundup: Remain patient, all-star cast, tax and spend

In any case, they so disdain a government trying to be protective of us all that they refuse to cooperate. In doing so, these people infuriate onlookers but don’t care.

As medical experts have said, those outliers are extending the crisis and the risk for the rest of us – imprisoning us in a state of terror that could be evaporating if we all just followed the rules a little longer.

Cases are on the rise again. Please don’t act as if we’ve won the war. Many battles have yet to be fought, and some of them aren’t getting much easier.

— Plattsburgh Press Republican

The best and fastest way to fill ballparks and hockey arenas, bring back concerts and Broadway shows and return to normal, is for most New Yorkers to take the vaccine as soon as possible.

Promoting that goal must be a team effort — from elected officials, actors, musicians and, yes, athletes. Their support could influence sports fans, concertgoers and others who need extra motivation to say “yes” to the vaccine.

The Mets and New York Islanders, among other teams, need to make a public push for their Long Island fans: “Let’s go, Pfizer.” Or, “It’s J & J for the win!”