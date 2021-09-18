New York state editorial roundup: Rikers Island, marijuana rules, Madison Avenue

Mayor Bill de Blasio all but admitted the obvious Tuesday: The Rikers jail complex is a dangerous, out-of-control, inhumane hellhole. Yet there’s no sign he’ll do anything meaningful to fix it.
How bad is it? As lawmakers toured Rikers on Monday, an inmate tried to commit suicide before their eyes. Par for the course: This month, Esias Johnson, 24, became the 10th inmate to die there in just the last nine months.
The pols described an intake area with “pools of piss” they had to sidestep. Feces and rotting food covered the floors. A dozen men packed a single cell. Broken cell doors everywhere. Inmates with chronic health conditions not seen by doctors.
Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, who started in June, calls this “deeply, deeply troubling.” Ya think? Queens Councilman Robert Holden wants Gov. Kathy Hochul to send in the National Guard.
Despite numerous recent Post reports of horrors at Rikers and demands for action from lawmakers, it took until Tuesday for Blas just to roll out his lame five-point plan. It calls for tougher measures for no-show corrections officers and emergency contracting to fix broken doors and clean the facility, which is all fine, but it offers little else of real substance.
The mayor also wants Hochul to enact the “Less Is More Act,” to release yet more criminals, even as violent crime soars. (The legislation targets those held on “technicalities” for release, but two-thirds of Rikers’ 6,000 inmates are accused of violent crimes.)
“Eleven shootings a day, babies getting shot in Times Square, and they want to release more prisoners?” snarks the correction officers union chief, Benny Boscio Jr.
Boscio is right to want more officers hired, but even more important — as a federal monitor noted last month and the Manhattan Institute’s Nicole Gelinas has stressed on these pages — is better management. Some officers are asked to work three shifts, a recipe for disaster and a clear sign of poor leadership.
— New York Post
Decisions regarding retail marijuana sales within their borders or to allow for sales are being made throughout municipalities in Chautauqua County and New York state. Some communities, such as the towns of Gerry and the village of Cassadaga, have already opted out of allowing these types of establishments.
Tonight, however, is a chance to hear both sides of the issue. At 7 p.m. in the Fredonia Opera House, a forum regarding marijuana laws will be held. Included in the panel discussion are: Dr. R. Lorraine Collins, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Research with the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions; Penelope Hamilton Crescibene, executive director of WNY NORML; Brent Isaacson, chief, SUNY Fredonia University Police Department; and Melanie Witkowski, executive director, Prevention Works.
There is no charge for admittance to the forum. But if you do attend, facial coverings are required.
Most municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide on what avenue to take regarding the regulations. Doing nothing means an acceptance while localities that wish to opt out must decide by the end of 2021.
Everyone has an opinion on this topic — there is no in between. Tonight’s event, however, should answer some questions.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
Jane Jacobs, the famed champion of cities and chronicler of street life, wrote often about the importance of having “eyes on the street.”
The idea, wonderful in its common-sense simplicity, posits that streets with thriving businesses and crowded sidewalks are safer because they benefit from having people to watch and guard against bad behavior. It’s a reminder that economic development and public safety work in tandem.
We mention Ms. Jacobs because of complaints lodged by two Mansion neighborhood business owners who spoke to the Times Union’s Steve Hughes. Joe Abbruzzese and Jim Rua, who own the Hill Street Café and Café Capriccio, respectively, say their customers increasingly feel unsafe in the neighborhood. The business owners are begging the city for better lighting, more police and other changes in the neighborhood east of Empire State Plaza and the Executive Mansion.
They’re also hoping the city will use some of the $80.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to improve Madison Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood.
Consider that along Madison between Philip and South Pearl, a three-block stretch, there are roughly 15 vacant storefronts, not including an empty former McDonald’s and Grand Street Imports, a recently shuttered deli and grocery just off the main drag.
It would be difficult for any street with that much vacancy to feel safe, welcoming and vibrant. It is also a sad condition for a corridor that acts as one of the gateways to Albany, and which should serve as a shopping district for one of its more eclectic neighborhoods.
Of course, businesses will be reluctant to open in a neighborhood that feels unsafe. Yet the neighborhood is unlikely to feel safe so long as there are so many dark storefronts.
That conundrum highlights the need for a multipronged approach from City Hall, one that tackles crime while addressing the need for business development along Madison Avenue and in many other Albany neighborhoods. Given how vital the Mansion neighborhood and the adjacent South End are to the success of the city, spending to encourage new economic development there certainly seems a valid use of American Rescue Plan money.
— Albany Times Union