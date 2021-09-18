New York state editorial roundup: Rikers Island, marijuana rules, Madison Avenue

Mayor Bill de Blasio all but admitted the obvious Tuesday: The Rikers jail complex is a dangerous, out-of-control, inhumane hellhole. Yet there’s no sign he’ll do anything meaningful to fix it.

How bad is it? As lawmakers toured Rikers on Monday, an inmate tried to commit suicide before their eyes. Par for the course: This month, Esias Johnson, 24, became the 10th inmate to die there in just the last nine months.

The pols described an intake area with “pools of piss” they had to sidestep. Feces and rotting food covered the floors. A dozen men packed a single cell. Broken cell doors everywhere. Inmates with chronic health conditions not seen by doctors.

Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, who started in June, calls this “deeply, deeply troubling.” Ya think? Queens Councilman Robert Holden wants Gov. Kathy Hochul to send in the National Guard.

Despite numerous recent Post reports of horrors at Rikers and demands for action from lawmakers, it took until Tuesday for Blas just to roll out his lame five-point plan. It calls for tougher measures for no-show corrections officers and emergency contracting to fix broken doors and clean the facility, which is all fine, but it offers little else of real substance.