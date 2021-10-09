New York state editorial roundup: Saranac River trail, academic freedom, stimulus-funded jobs

The Saranac River Trail Greenway Treadwells Mills Connector is another step in completing what figures to be a world-class trail system that will greatly enhance our area in many ways.

The new 1.5-mile spur is now open for your enjoyment. It begins off Route 22 across from Plattsburgh International Airport near the Pike’s Cantonment site.

It is a gravel trail suitable for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs as well as foot traffic. The path winds along the southern bank of the Saranac River through forest and then under the Interstate 87 overpass.

After passing through a chainlink fence, it winds past the hydroelectric facility property and then up a steep, but short hill. From there, it leads you to a scenic vista featuring the majestic Adirondack Mountains.

It then continues along the road for about three-quarters of a mile, ending at the Military Turnpike near the dam.

A walk down this path, especially in the coming days of fall foliage season, is sure to take your breath away, and give you a moment to think, breathe and just enjoy the magnificent area we live in.