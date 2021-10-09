New York state editorial roundup: Saranac River trail, academic freedom, stimulus-funded jobs

The Saranac River Trail Greenway Treadwells Mills Connector is another step in completing what figures to be a world-class trail system that will greatly enhance our area in many ways.
The new 1.5-mile spur is now open for your enjoyment. It begins off Route 22 across from Plattsburgh International Airport near the Pike’s Cantonment site.
It is a gravel trail suitable for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs as well as foot traffic. The path winds along the southern bank of the Saranac River through forest and then under the Interstate 87 overpass.
After passing through a chainlink fence, it winds past the hydroelectric facility property and then up a steep, but short hill. From there, it leads you to a scenic vista featuring the majestic Adirondack Mountains.
It then continues along the road for about three-quarters of a mile, ending at the Military Turnpike near the dam.
A walk down this path, especially in the coming days of fall foliage season, is sure to take your breath away, and give you a moment to think, breathe and just enjoy the magnificent area we live in.
The Treadwells Mills Connector is part of the overall 27-mile trail that has been in the works for about a decade. When complete, the trail will connect the City of Plattsburgh to the Town of Saranac along the river, and all points in between.
Such a trail figures to benefit the area in so many aspects.
It offers recreation in the form of hiking, biking, fishing, paddle sports, snowshoeing, cross country skiing; history as it covers lands that have been inhabited in some form for thousands of years, and it bolsters commerce as yet another great tourist attraction for the North Country.
As officials said at the recent soft opening of the new spur, the North Country is a four-season destination and a functional river trail will be a perfect fit for the region.
It’s not easy to pull off such a project as a new trail spur, and it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes full collaboration of public and private partners to get it done.
Fortunately, the City of Plattsburgh, the Town of Plattsburgh, the Town of Schuyler Falls, Town of Saranac, Clinton County and the state have all worked together with the Saranac River Trail Inc., an all-volunteer non-profit organization, to get the trail off and running.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican
Here’s a topic that is sure to bring plenty of thought and controversy today. “Freedom of Expression on College Campuses” will kick off the fall Brown Bag Lecture Series at the State University of New York at Fredonia by Professor Robert L. Dahlgren of the College of Education at noon.
In his talk, according to SUNY, Dahlgren will survey the history and conceptions of academic freedom, addressing the contemporary cultural and political fault lines that inform the issue of freedom on college campuses today. With the current climate of division throughout the country, it is interesting to see how outspoken young adults are once they reach campus.
Over this past weekend, about 50 students took part in a march for the solidarity for women.
The march started on campus outside of Starbucks and ended at Barker Common where the group held signs and received some acknowledgement from passing drivers along Main Street.
The Brown Bag event, normally held in the Williams Center, will be presented on Zoom, those planning to participate should use the online link available at https://events.fredonia.edu/event/brown-bag—freedom-of-expression-speaker-bob-dahlgren#.YVXmCprMKUk
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
Earlier this year, The Post-Journal voiced its opinion that a public relations person for Jamestown’s $28.3 million federal stimulus program was a complete and utter waste of money.
Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s revised stimulus spending plan presented to the City Council for approval Monday still included almost $400,000 over six years to pay someone for public communications and coordination of the stimulus plan. In our view, the position isn’t needed in the least. If the city is spending the federal windfall well, the results will be readily apparent to all of Jamestown’s 31,000 residents. If not, no amount of federally funded lipstick will make this pig of a position into a beauty queen.
Another position should also face close scrutiny from the council — an events coordinator.
Sundquist plans to spend $1 million on a downtown programming fund and for an events coordinator. If the events coordinator ends up making the same amount of money as the stimulus plan spin master, it’s a waste of another $400,000. The city would be better off coordinating with the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce, which already puts on one of the better attended downtown programs in the downtown Jamestown Cruise In and which has a group of businesses that meet on a regular basis to work on events.
City funding, used properly, can help create the type of regular events needed to boost downtown. But downtown events have languished since the people who really cared about putting them on retired. A temporary city position is only a short-term band-aid to that problem unless the mayor’s plan is a permanent city job — which we can’t envision working once the stimulus funding runs out.
A better path forward would be getting the groups involved with city events on the same page and finding a way to support them rather than supplanting them with a position based out of city hall.
— Jamestown Post-Journal