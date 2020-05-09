New York state editorial roundup: See beyond the mask, time to open up?, Bill Gates in the classroom

An April study of New York data by Arizona State University researchers suggested that widespread adoption of masks could prevent on the order of 17% to 45% of projected deaths over the next two months in New York State. If that’s not enough, masks or face coverings when in public and near others are the law of the land in the state thanks to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s April 15 executive order.
So why isn’t everyone covering up?
Maybe it’s because authorities were lukewarm on masks for weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that ordinary, healthy citizens didn’t need to mask up, only reversing course at the beginning of April, faced with new data about widespread incidences of asymptomatic transmission.
Cuomo had called for vulnerable people and those interacting with them to wear masks on March 20. But on April 3, almost two weeks before his mask executive order, his health Commissioner Howard Zucker said there was “no clear evidence” that covering faces for the general public would help. Cuomo clarified that it “couldn’t hurt” but shouldn’t give a false sense of security.
Advice from top experts to local elected officials hasn’t been consistent. The World Health Organization’s guidance is merely that in “the community, we recommend the use of medical masks by people who are sick and those who are caring for a sick person at home.”
There were legitimate concerns about encouraging widespread mask use. An inexplicable national shortage of heavy duty medical masks strained supplies of other masks leading officials to worry about sufficient stock for front-line workers. As we’ve learned more about this disease, it seems more and more likely that masks can help prevent transmission.
Think of them as a civic step that helps, even a little. It’s a way to do our part, for those we love and everyone else at risk.
— Newsday
One of the main reasons to shut down our society was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
Why, then, are reopening plans for the economy being handled differently than the reopening plans for elective procedures in hospitals? It’s a valid question whose answer directly affects each and every Chautauqua County resident.
Late last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that elective procedures could resume in many areas of the state, including Chautauqua County. At UPMC Chautauqua, the governor’s decision means health care procedures that weren’t essential but are still an important part of keeping people healthy that were postponed in March can resume. That’s good news, as we said last week, because the area residents need to have access to such essential care.
It does seem incongruous, though, that the marching orders from the state are to reopen hospitals to elective procedures in counties like Chautauqua and Cattaraugus that have hardly any active COVID-19 cases, yet base those same counties’ economic reopening on Erie County’s ability to have 14 days of continuous decline in COVID-19 cases.
In fact, the state’s logic with hospitals is sound. Areas with higher numbers of cases should place a higher emphasis on treating COVID-19 infections. When a county has few enough cases that its the health care system can handle its COVID-19 cases, then the health care system should expand to allow more types of care.
If that logic works for a county’s hospitals, then it should apply to a county’s business community as well. One can’t stop travel from one county to another, as is evidenced by essential workers in the Buffalo area traveling to Chautauqua County for work or for Chautauqua County residents who travel to the Buffalo or Erie areas for work. We must all have faith that reasonable people will travel only if they are symptom-free and are willing to take the proper precautions to keep themselves and others safe.
— The Post-Journal
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has enlisted the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in reimagining education in New York state, in light of the distance learning forced upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic. Honestly, though, how many New Yorkers would choose the founder of Microsoft as a reliable guide to tell us what our schooling should look like?
Everyone has different ideas about how to improve education. For example, we feel strongly that foreign languages should be taught all through elementary school, starting in kindergarten, since the human brain is particularly receptive to learning languages at a young age rather than the teenage years, when our brains have changed and language learning is harder.
We expect the Gates Foundation is likely to recommend more technology. We don’t need them to tell us that.
Differences aside, people should be able to agree that schools that had equipped their students with chromebooks or computer tablets were better prepared for the quarantine. In Saranac Lake, for instance, middle and high schoolers were on their second year of chromebooks all around, and education continued relatively seamlessly. In Albany, however, the Times Union reported that weeks went by without much teaching while the district pulled things together, tech-wise. This is going to have to become standard equipment at all schools.
Should all grades have chromebooks or tablets, starting in kindergarten, or should it begin a little later, maybe third grade? Educators are better qualified to answer that question than we are, but teachers and students everywhere should be able to hold classes remotely when they have to.
The quarantine has opened up some common ground. Chromebooks and/or tablets seem like obvious needs. Let’s start there and see what else we can agree on.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
