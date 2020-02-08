New York state editorial roundup: State of union, prison closings, Cuomo's act

If you were seeking balm in Trump’s talk, you found it. If you were prepared to seethe, you did. That perhaps was the least surprising thing of all.

In a cost-cutting mood and facing a $6 billion deficit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has his eyes on prisons again. The governor has closed 17 correctional facilities in 10 years, at a reported savings of $193 million a year. His proposed 2020 budget seeks legislative permission to close an undetermined additional number of facilities. He’s also apparently a bit eager to do so, asking for authority to shut down a facility with only 90 days notice.

He might want to slow down just a bit.

While the savings may be necessary to help balance the budget and the closings may be justified by a 37 percent reduction in the state’s prison population this century, experience has shown that closing a prison is about more than numbers on a spread sheet. It’s about people and communities — and promises. It’s not something to be done hastily.

