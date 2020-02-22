New York state editorial roundup: State tax proposals, 'Green Light Law' debate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo finds himself in a sticky wicket as state legislators deliberate on the governor’s 2020-21 budget proposal.
There have been several proposals from Democrats in the state Legislature to raise taxes on the wealthy.
A.9650, sponsored by Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, D-New York City, would impose an additional 2% sales tax on retail sales of motor vehicles costing more than $50,000, jewelry costing more than $5,000 and clothing, footwear, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets or watches sold for more than $1,000. Assemblyman Robert Carroll, D-Windsor Terrace, introduced A.9045 to reinstate the sales tax on yachts costing more than $230,000 after an exemption was placed on such vessels in the 2015 state budget while also introducing A.9053 to again collect sales and compensating taxes on some private, non-commercial aircraft. Sen. Jennifer Metzger, D-Middletown, proposed S.7629 to impose a tax on all corporate stock buybacks of issued shares and Sen. James Sanders, D-New York City, has introduced the Millionaire’s Tax and Economic Equity Act of 2020 to extend the top tax state income tax rate to 11.82% for taxpayers who earn more than $100 million.
If Democratic majorities in the state Senate and Assembly pass those bills, it puts Cuomo in a tough spot. Only one year ago, while railing against President Donald Trump’s $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions (SALT) cap, Cuomo railed about the SALT cap’s impact on high-wage earners.
The governor was right last year to seek to protect the state’s high-wage earners and his logic should apply now.
State Democrats’ desire to raise taxes on the state’s richest citizens could help close the state’s $6.1 billion budget gap. It could also push even more high-wage earners out of New York state. What the Democrats could well create is a state in which low-wage upstate residents are moving to Pennsylvania, which is the destination for most Chautauqua County residents who leave the county, while high-wage earners downstate move to Florida or other states with more favorable tax climates.
There are a lot of us here in Chautauqua County who will never buy a $230,000 yacht or a personal aircraft. Why should The Post-Journal care about those with such expensive tastes? Chautauqua County should care because the people who typically buy summer homes in our county would be affected. More importantly, if enough high-wage taxpayers leave, that means the rest of us will be paying the taxes they leave behind. Instead of taxing expensive jewelry, yachts and planes, the state will start increasing taxes on gasoline-burning vehicles, sales taxes on anything and everything that can be taxed and, yes, income taxes on the middle class.
Watch these proposals carefully. You might be next.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown
We wondered if it was possible to take a stand on the state’s “Green Light Law” without getting into a knock-down, drag-out debate about United States immigration policies.
Probably not, but we were game to try.
The “Green Light Law” passed by the New York Legislature last year allows immigrants to obtain a New York state driver’s license before they become citizens while blocking immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records.
Many might wonder what the original intent of the law was.
The simple answer, and the least political, is that securing a driver’s license confirms you know how to drive a car. That makes us all safer.
Those against the law argue that obtaining a New York driver’s license allows unauthorized immigrants a form of legitimacy that makes it easier for them to dodge the authorities.
Others, including some county clerks around the state, claim it will make it easier for those who are not citizens to vote in elections.
It all goes to the heart of the immigration debate that we hear so much about.
Are all immigrants criminals?
Should there be a path to citizenship after coming here illegally?
Should all illegal immigrants be deported?
What about the children?
Those are all complicated questions that neither the Trump administration nor Congress has been able to answer.
And that’s not the purpose of this editorial.
What we find particularly disturbing is how the “Green Light Law” has evolved into a war between federal and state governments.
We all should find that unacceptable.
No matter what stand the New York Legislature takes on immigration, the federal government should not be in the business of punishing regular citizens because it disagrees with what laws a state passes.
That is what is happening now.
It was reported last month that the Department of Homeland Security crafted memos calling for ways to retaliate against states that would not share DMV records.
The memo discussed closing down Homeland Security offices in states, refusing to accept state identification, cutting TSA pre-check services at airports and potentially subpoenaing driver’s licenses provided to undocumented workers.
This past week, the federal government blocked New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs that made it easier to cross borders like the one just north of us.
It is obvious that President Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are playing politics on this issue at the expense of New Yorkers.
They met this week in an attempt to resolve the problem – that must have been an interesting meeting – but while it was described as productive, there was no resolution.
Before the meeting, Gov. Cuomo called the Homeland Security actions, “gratuitous and retaliatory.” Afterward, he said it was extortion.
President Trump said national security was more important than politics.
We agree with that 100 percent, but the president also mentioned the many lawsuits New York has filed against his administration need to go away.
That is not appropriate either and does sound like extortion.
This is the world we are living in and we suspect New Yorkers will continue to be caught in the middle.
We wish both of these men would just grow up.
— The Post-Star, Glens Falls