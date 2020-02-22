New York state editorial roundup: State tax proposals, 'Green Light Law' debate

State Democrats’ desire to raise taxes on the state’s richest citizens could help close the state’s $6.1 billion budget gap. It could also push even more high-wage earners out of New York state. What the Democrats could well create is a state in which low-wage upstate residents are moving to Pennsylvania, which is the destination for most Chautauqua County residents who leave the county, while high-wage earners downstate move to Florida or other states with more favorable tax climates.

There are a lot of us here in Chautauqua County who will never buy a $230,000 yacht or a personal aircraft. Why should The Post-Journal care about those with such expensive tastes? Chautauqua County should care because the people who typically buy summer homes in our county would be affected. More importantly, if enough high-wage taxpayers leave, that means the rest of us will be paying the taxes they leave behind. Instead of taxing expensive jewelry, yachts and planes, the state will start increasing taxes on gasoline-burning vehicles, sales taxes on anything and everything that can be taxed and, yes, income taxes on the middle class.