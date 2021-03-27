New York state editorial roundup: Stefanik demeans her office, a tentative yes to pot, DiNapoli must demand investigation

By selling anti-Andrew Cuomo T-shirts, can coolers, lapel stickers, bumper stickers, posters and hats on her congressional campaign website, Elise Stefanik has entered a new realm of partisanship.
Browsing the cheap products in her online “store,” dominated by anti-Cuomo apparel, we wondered if our congresswoman has become obsessed. She has an important job, yet of all the causes she could embrace, she is most passionate about proving that Andrew Cuomo is “the worst governor in America.”
We are not defending Cuomo. We believe he has behaved badly, and we support a full investigation and a legal and political reckoning for his misdeeds. We believe, when several women come forward with similar stories of misconduct, they are most likely true.
Stefanik can say what she likes, even if what she likes is attacking her state’s governor. But we question the usefulness of her efforts. How is the sale of “Cuomo’s. Gotta. Go.” lapel stickers (set of 12) helping her constituents? Could she find a better way to advocate for us than promoting bright red can coolers (set of 2), printed with the message “Impeach Cuomo?”
We no longer believe Stefanik entered public life to accomplish good things for the country. She has exhibited a pattern of lying and hyper-partisanship that undermines democracy.
She lied during the 2020 campaign about her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, and came up with mocking nicknames for her, which she repeated. Mean-spirited attacks seem to be what she likes best about politics, and her behavior demeans the office she holds.
— Glen Falls Post-Star
It’s time for New York to legalize adult use of marijuana, but only if safeguards about driving while impaired are incorporated into the legislation.
Some of the reasons why this change is needed have been true for many years: The substance can be less addictive or harmful than legal intoxicants like alcohol. Enforcement of criminal laws about possession has been shamefully disparate, with Black and Hispanic New Yorkers far more likely to face prosecution for weed, despite studies showing similar rates of usage across racial groups.
Public opinion on the subject is changing and the government is tiptoeing toward a legitimacy crisis if something that is so widely embraced or tolerated remains illegal for much longer.
Enter the latest round of legalization negotiations between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Assembly and Senate. As was the case last year, the broad deal appears to be nearly finalized with lots of tricky compromises hammered out about home growth and how exactly the revenue raised by taxes on this new market will be distributed. But one of the last pieces to fall into place — and most critical on car-dominated Long Island — concerns traffic safety.
Driving under the influence of marijuana must remain a misdemeanor. And this is the tricky part: Drunken driving can be deterred and habitual offenders can be punished because of well-established breathalyzer-style tests that can measure blood alcohol concentration levels at which driving-related skills are impaired. Tests for pot at a roadside stop that can simply ascertain impairment are not available.
It should be possible for police to charge someone for driving while impaired based on the officers’ observations of the condition of the driver, but currently police have to identify the problematic substance from a set list. It’s possible for the driver to avoid full responsibility for impaired driving by refusing a test for substances so police can’t say what exact substance was in play. This portion of the law should be tweaked.
— Newsday
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli needs to formally ask Attorney General Tish James to open an investigation into Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous handling of nursing homes — and do it yesterday.
Aside from Cuomo himself, only DiNapoli has the authority to make such a referral to the AG, and so enable a state investigation with subpoena power. An AG investigation “would allow New Yorkers to truly learn the full extent of the nursing-home crisis,” wrote families associated with Voices for Seniors in asking the comptroller to act.
Vivian Rivera Zayas and her sister Alexa Rivera founded that advocacy group after their mom died in a Long Island nursing home. “As citizens of the state, we want to know if and how state resources were used to cover up the number of nursing-home deaths, and if so, who ordered it? Did state employees work together to tamper with official documents?”
Cuomo & Co. spent months stonewalling requests from lawmakers, the press and watchdog groups for key info on the coronavirus in nursing homes — hiding the data that show its March 25 order requiring homes to admit COVID-contagious patients led to needless deaths. Only James’ January report calling out the state’s 50 percent undercount of nursing-home deaths forced the gov’s people to start telling (some of) the truth.
DiNapoli needs to get the ball rolling: New Yorkers — especially the families of the 15,000-plus COVID nursing-home fatalities — deserve to know exactly what went on behind the scenes, and why.
— New York Post