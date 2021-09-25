New York state editorial roundup: Stimulus spending, AirTrain boondoggle, public input needed

Chautauqua County officials have done, by and large, a good job developing a $12.3 million plan to spend federal stimulus money.
The plan — which is now being reviewed by legislative committees and should be adopted later this month by the County Legislature – includes dozens of items that will help residents throughout the county. For that, departments heads and County Executive PJ Wendel deserve some credit.
In our view, though, there are two items that should be removed and reprogrammed to something with more benefit to more Chautauqua County residents.
The first is $72,000 for an air service development study for the Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown to help determine if commercial air service can ever return to Chautauqua County.
We can save the county $72,000 and answer that question quickly — no. Unless the Jamestown area grows itself back to 1950 and 1960 levels, there is a miniscule chance that commercial air service will ever be viable at the Jamestown airport. Multiple plans have been submitted to the federal government with differing locations, ticket price points and help from local foundations and businesses. Those plans have been turned away by the federal government. County officials should learn what their federal counterparts already know — commercial air service from the Jamestown airport simply makes no economic sense. And the longer there is no air service, the harder it will be to bring it back.
In our view the county needs to move on.
The second line item is $150,000 for a Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District study focusing on properties that inadvertently impact Chautauqua Lake. Such a study might well be needed, but in our view stimulus money isn’t the best fit. Such a study can be undertaken with bed tax money or with proceeds of a lake taxing district if one is ever created. There are greater needs for stimulus money, including perhaps additional money for Public Works vehicles.
Again, county officials have done a nice job with this plan and should be commended for that. In our view, however, county residents can get a little more bang for our federal stimulus bucks.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
Gov. Kathy Hochul should heed the advice of watchdog group Reinvent Albany and scrap the Cuomo-era LaGuardia AirTrain.
The project’s cost quickly mushroomed from the original $500 million to $2.1 billion, and the group estimates the AirTrain will be about “twice as expensive” as the Second Avenue Subway on a ridership basis. The subway line’s capital cost totaled $5.57 billion or $180,500 per rider.
This 1.5 mile monorail link was never anything more than another ego trip for ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who obsessed with large projects without regard to how little sense they made. The Port Authority never set it as a priority, and it doesn’t even reduce travel time to the airport. Installing dedicated busways on the roads between LaGuardia and Manhattan would be far cheaper.
It only connects LaGuardia to the Long Island Rail Road and the 7 subway train at Willets Point — via a “wrong-way” route running east to the LIRR station before doubling back west to the subway.
Cuomo plainly rigged the system to get the project OK’d: Docs exposed via freedom-of-information laws show that Federal Aviation Administration officials questioned the “arbitrary” environmental criteria and faulty travel-time analysis that led to the AirTrain’s approval.
From a failed upstate “film hub” to a struggling Buffalo solar-panel plant, New York already has enough Cuomo white elephants. Nip this one in the bud, gov.
— New York Post
Once again the future of Downtown Plattsburgh is being discussed in earnest. It will be interesting to see if anything concrete comes of it.
The latest discussions focus on what to do with Margaret Street, and whether to have paid parking in the city’s downtown parking lots.
For years, Margaret Street traffic was one way from Court Street to Broad Street. That was when downtown was still a hub of retail in the region and there were less restaurants on Margaret Street.
The downtown area then had two distinct faces: a retail shopping and service destination in the daylight hours, and a rowdy college party town in the evenings.
Prior to the early 1990s, City Hall Place had a less than stellar reputation as a place where trouble was bound to happen.
But local developer John Seiden deserves credit for transforming the street into a prosperous section of downtown that people love to visit, and have a meal and a drink.
Now, there is talk once again, of closing off part of Margaret Street to vehicles, making for a Church Street in Burlington, Vt. kind of plaza.
People have talked about that idea for decades, so it will be interesting to see if it gains any traction this time around.
There is also more ramped up talk about installing paid parking in city-owned lots downtown. The idea sprang about with the notion that the Durkee Street parking lot would be eliminated in favor of the Prime project as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
In the meantime, the city would do well to have as many public forums as possible when it comes to making changes to downtown traffic and parking patterns.
The public must be fully vested in these decisions, otherwise they won’t work and that’s not good government.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican