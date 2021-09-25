New York state editorial roundup: Stimulus spending, AirTrain boondoggle, public input needed

In our view the county needs to move on.

The second line item is $150,000 for a Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District study focusing on properties that inadvertently impact Chautauqua Lake. Such a study might well be needed, but in our view stimulus money isn’t the best fit. Such a study can be undertaken with bed tax money or with proceeds of a lake taxing district if one is ever created. There are greater needs for stimulus money, including perhaps additional money for Public Works vehicles.

Again, county officials have done a nice job with this plan and should be commended for that. In our view, however, county residents can get a little more bang for our federal stimulus bucks.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

Gov. Kathy Hochul should heed the advice of watchdog group Reinvent Albany and scrap the Cuomo-era LaGuardia AirTrain.

The project’s cost quickly mushroomed from the original $500 million to $2.1 billion, and the group estimates the AirTrain will be about “twice as expensive” as the Second Avenue Subway on a ridership basis. The subway line’s capital cost totaled $5.57 billion or $180,500 per rider.