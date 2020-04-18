New York state editorial roundup: Stop dawdling on stimulus funds, snowbirds should quarantine, transparency takes a hit

— The New York Times

Dr. Donald Yealey, UPMC emergency medicine department chairman, hasn’t seen COVID-19 hotspots erupt in his hospitals’ service territories. The best way to keep it that way is for residents in UPMC’s service territory, which includes Jamestown, to keep doing what they’re doing.

While there are some models that say the pandemic’s peak may have hit late last week, the truth is no one knows if COVID-19 has indeed hit its apex point. And, relaxing our behavior too soon could mean the virus surges again.

“There are lots of models and everyone is right and everyone is wrong at the same moment in time,” Yealey said during a news conference last week. "The simple things still drive prevention of illness and recovery from illness. It’s not any more complicated than that. This is not the time to stop any of that because our peak hasn’t been so high or many of the people that we’re caring for are going back home. This is the time to stay the course.”