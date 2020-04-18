New York state editorial roundup: Stop dawdling on stimulus funds, snowbirds should quarantine, transparency takes a hit

The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus has left a growing number of American families desperately short of money. To ease the pain, at least a little, Congress voted in late March to send $1,200 each to most American adults. In this era of high-speed trading, digital wallets and instant payments, one might have imagined that the federal stimulus payments would be distributed quickly, too.
Instead, the first large wave of payments only landed in bank accounts on Wednesday.
And tens of millions of Americans won’t get their stimulus payments until May — or later.
That’s a particularly consequential failure in this downturn, because of the rapidity of the collapse. Job losses in the last month are likely to exceed job gains over the last decade.
The government has made matters worse by dawdling. Thanks to outdated Federal Reserve regulations that let banks delay deposits, the money that reached Americans on Wednesday was dispatched from Washington on Friday. That’s barely faster than the Pony Express.
The long-term solution is for the Fed to expedite construction of a real-time payment system.
But even with current technology, the Fed could expedite payments: It could require banks to make payments from the government available immediately. Banks have no need to fear that the checks will bounce; the Fed has the authority. But it has not used it.
— The New York Times
Dr. Donald Yealey, UPMC emergency medicine department chairman, hasn’t seen COVID-19 hotspots erupt in his hospitals’ service territories. The best way to keep it that way is for residents in UPMC’s service territory, which includes Jamestown, to keep doing what they’re doing.
While there are some models that say the pandemic’s peak may have hit late last week, the truth is no one knows if COVID-19 has indeed hit its apex point. And, relaxing our behavior too soon could mean the virus surges again.
“There are lots of models and everyone is right and everyone is wrong at the same moment in time,” Yealey said during a news conference last week. "The simple things still drive prevention of illness and recovery from illness. It’s not any more complicated than that. This is not the time to stop any of that because our peak hasn’t been so high or many of the people that we’re caring for are going back home. This is the time to stay the course.”
Part of that course, we might add for travelers, is self-quarantining for at least two weeks. Quarantining, with as little contact as possible with the outside world, is the best way to make sure that COVID-19 doesn’t spread into areas where the virus is relatively limited. This is particularly true for those traveling from areas where COVID-19 is rampant, like downstate New York.
— Post Journal
With COVID-19 dominating news coverage of state issues of late, some “line items” in New York’s new $177 billion budget have been overlooked or underreported.
One of those items involves an increase in the ability of state agencies to shift away from traditional bidding practices in taxpayer-financed public works projects.
That strikes another blow to transparency in state government, and it carries the potential to inflict even more harm on the bottom line of New York’s already struggling newspaper industry.
For decades, state law required state agencies and local governments to place paid newspaper legal notices when seeking bidders for public works projects.
In 2011, the state authorized the Infrastructure Investment Act, which triggered a pilot program aimed at enabling a handful of state agencies to use a variety of alternate contracting methods for large projects, including the $3 billion Tappan Zee Bridge construction. Under this program, authorized agencies were allowed to forego the traditional “design-bid-build” method when soliciting bids for contracts.
In recent years, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has pushed for an expansion of the list of agencies authorized to use non-traditional bidding practices.
Up until this year, the move was not embraced by a majority of state lawmakers.
Sadly, at a time when so much attention was paid to the state’s response to the global pandemic, the provision won approval from the state legislature, which granted Cuomo’s request.
The 2011 law applied to highways and bridges. The new legislation covers public buildings as well, and added SUNY Construction Fund, New York State Dormitory Authority, Urban Development Corp., Battery Park City, Office of General Services and Olympic Regional Development Agency to the list of entities that are allowed to forego publication of bid solicitation notices in newspapers. Instead, they can publish notices in publications distributed by state agencies that are not always accessible by members of the general public, or are largely unknown to citizens.
This strikes a major blow to transparency in state spending as it allows for the selection of contractors to perform most public works projects almost entirely without guidance or accountability.
New York State suffered yet another blow to its already sketchy reputation when it became mired in the recent Buffalo Billion bid-rigging fiasco.
For the state, under Cuomo’s leadership, to further curtail transparency in taxpayer-funded public works projects underscores the reasons why New York leads the nation in high business costs, population loss and other indicators of decline.
— Niagara Gazette
