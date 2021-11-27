New York state editorial roundup: Study bail reform, prison closures, deadly arrogance

From the start of the debate over criminal justice reform in New York, some people were simply against any substantive change. And with little more evidence than they had two years ago, they continue to oppose it.

Gun violence going up? Blame bail reform — even though it’s happening in states that didn’t enact bail reform, too. A judge lets a defendant loose three times in one day? Blame bail reform and call for more judicial discretion — even though bail reform gave that judge the discretion to hold the defendant after the second arrest. Can’t find a substantive issue to run for office on? Blame bail reform.

This wouldn’t be so troubling if these weak arguments didn’t seem to be gaining traction in a society anxious about shootings and among politicians looking to give the appearance of doing something. We’re not talking about hard-line law-and-order types who opposed reform from the outset, or police and district attorneys whose jobs got harder when they could no longer hold over a defendant’s head long, financially crushing detention before trial to strongarm them into making sometimes false confessions and taking pleas. They were never going to embrace reform.

We’re talking about fairly progressive folks like Gov. Kathy Hochul, who last week suggested she might be open to tweaking the reforms, if the Legislature offers a proposal. Her statement — that she wanted to “first of all protect public safety” but also “ensure that we have a system of true justice for all individuals” — may have been noncommittal, but it no doubt heartened those who would roll back the reforms to have her open the door.

The debate over bail reform has been rife with disinformation. And yes, we realize that people are concerned about a rise in violent crime. But the real culprits may be found elsewhere in less cut-and-dried explanations — like all the complex stresses of a pandemic that has had a devastating economic and emotional impact on many people, leaving them uncertain where their next paycheck is coming from, or if going to work will kill them, or whether they’ll soon be homeless — stresses that have fueled the surge in illicit drug use and overdoses.

Before politicians anxious to appease an uneasy public go grasping for solutions, it’s essential that they get some facts. That’s what Governor Hochul and the Legislature should be seeking — a thorough, honest, dispassionate study of the effects of criminal justice reform — not quick fixes that may fix nothing at all.

— Albany Times Union

Some New York Republicans have left us scratching our heads with their stance on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s planned closure of six state prisons.

Hochul’s move streamlines the prison system and saves the state money. It’s not easy, as we learned locally earlier this year when the state closed the Gowanda Correctional Facility. It’s one more job provider leaving counties that need the higher wage jobs that a correctional facility can provide. But sometimes closing prisons must be done despite the local pain.

Imagine our surprise, then, when Republican Leader Robert Ortt, R-Lockport, took a stance that, frankly, makes no sense for a Republican to take.

Rather than welcome the cost-cutting, Ortt blasted Hochul’s decision as a punishment to hard-working corrections officers. The news is bad for corrections workers, but the news would stink for any state department that finds itself being cut.

Ortt was trying to score a political point, but in this instance, what he really did was undermine the Republican Party’s arguments against Democrats’ writing big checks that taxpayers are expected to pay. Ortt just contradicted six months’ worth of upcoming floor speeches by his members in his rush to excoriate a decision by a Democrat that likely will turn out to be a good one. If those six prisons were fully staffed to run at half capacity, we’re sure Ortt and his fellow Republicans would be jumping up and down about how Hochul and the Democrats were only keeping the prisons open as a favor to the unions that represent the prison workers.

You can’t have your cake and eat it too, Mr. Ortt.

— Dunkirk Evening Observer

It’s hard to beat the arrogance of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who actually admitted back in 2007 that his low-bail policies would someday see a beneficiary “go out and kill somebody.” Though “it’s guaranteed to happen,” he argued, “it does not invalidate the overall approach.”

Ouch. That has to be cold comfort to the survivors of the Dancing Grannies and others slain in the attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade, including little Jackson Sparks.

Chisholm’s concession that the $1,000 cash bond given Darrell Brooks just days before Sunday’s parade carnage was “inappropriately low” won’t help, either.

But his arrogance is rivaled by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Carolyn Maloney and Jamie Raskin, who just wrote the five city district attorneys demanding answers on “excessive bail” supposedly trapping innocents on Rikers.

The three congressfolk seem unaware that Rikers’ population is at its lowest in decades (other than after the early releases when COVID hit) thanks to criminal-justice reforms that rule out any chance of jail for most perps, as well as those same DAs’ refusal to even prosecute many low-level crimes. Only (some of) the truly violent can be given high bail and remanded to Rikers.

As Bob McManus notes, “Darrell E. Brooks has become the latest face of America’s deranged campaign against reasonable law enforcement.” AOC & Co. should consider that face — and those of his alleged victims — before posturing again. But they won’t and never will.

— New York Post