New York state editorial roundup: SUNY funding, teachable moment, NY tax burden

Fiscal troubles at both Chautauqua County State University of New York campuses have been well documented over the years. Both locations at Fredonia and Jamestown Community College have grappled with deficits for too many years while watching enrollment decrease.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul included increased funding for the SUNY system as part of the recently passed budget. In all, the 2022-23 spending plan includes a $255 million increase in operating aid, and more than $660 million in additional capital for the system alone.

While that is positive news, SUNY understands that Albany is unlikely to be in a giving mood in future years. Dr. Frederick E. Kowal, Ph.D, president of the United University Professions, in hailing the increased aid noted the elephant in the room: “In the coming years SUNY will need consistent support, including direct state aid to campuses, to achieve Governor Hochul’s ambitious goals of strengthening the system.”

“Consistent support” is something that normally goes missing when it comes to the history of higher education and our state capital.

What’s that old adage again — the 15th time is a charm?

It surely feels that way for Panama Central School and its $4.9 million fine from the state Education Department. After what seems like a decade of being told no by governors, the local school district has finally seen the fine wiped clean.

Bert Lictus, retiring Panama Central School superintendent, said $1,117,883 of the $4.9 million penalty has been forgiven. Of the remaining penalty, $782,117 in state aid was withheld from the school district. The school was aided in the process through efforts by former state Sen. Cathy Young, who delivered $3,000,000 in bullet aid.

“That’s a lot of money that could have been used for programs here in Panama. That was an expense that we had that no other school had … there’s only so much money to be had. If I’m spending $80,000 a year having my aid taken away, that’s a teaching position, or a counselor, or a social worker, or a resource officer or after school tutoring or a bus run. There are all sorts of ways you can look at it. But it certainly didn’t benefit the district at all — it was a burden.”

It’s about time a New York governor saw the stupidity of fining school districts for a clerical error. It certainly shouldn’t have taken a decade for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul to realize the lunacy of this situation.

Let this be a teachable moment to students across the state. Even adults can learn from their mistakes — eventually.

As befits an election year, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022-23 state budget included something for everybody: generous aid for schools, more money for childcare, a raise for some healthcare workers, a temporary gas tax holiday, a new property tax rebate check for homeowners, even a $600 million gift to the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills for a new football stadium.

The budget was big, weighing in at a whopping $220 billion. It was late, as Hochul and legislative leaders sparred over bail reform, ethics and other policy matters. The leaders negotiated it in secret, despite the governor’s promise that transparency would be the watchword of her administration.

There’s a lot to fault in this spending spree, starting with the stadium largesse. But focusing on individual line items misses the forest for the trees.

The real “miss” in this year’s budget was Albany’s failure to make a dent in the tax burden driving New Yorkers out of the state, despite having the resources to do so.

The state is rolling in dough, thanks to federal pandemic relief and higher-than-expected tax revenues. That allowed Hochul and lawmakers to spread the wealth to their constituencies in an election year. They showed minimal restraint.

Hochul used some one-time funds to set aside reserves equal to 15% of state operating funds for a rainy day. That won’t be enough to cushion the blow from the next emergency or recession, the watchdog Citizens Budget Commission points out, meaning New Yorkers could be in for tax increases or budget cuts if another emergency strikes or the economy goes south.

The budget supplied some tax relief. A middle-class income tax cut scheduled for 2025 will happen sooner. In the fall, 2 million Upstate homeowners will receive a one-time property tax rebate check, totaling $2.2 billion. Suspending the state portion of the gas tax from June to December will save New Yorkers $585 million, if the oil companies truly pass it on to consumers. The budget also tinkered around the edges of various business and farm taxes.

It’s beyond argument that New York’s property taxes are egregiously high — so high that the state keeps on coming up with one confusing tax relief scheme after another to help us afford them. Local governments and school districts easily get around a tax cap that was supposed to constrain spending growth. The new STAR rebate check was cut loose from a requirement that school districts stay within the tax cap.

State government isn’t the only taxing authority with a spending addiction. Federal Covid relief money rained down on local governments and schools, too. Watch your school district and municipal budgets closely. Is the tax levy — the amount of tax revenue needed to balance the budget — going up, down or staying the same?

Now’s the time to tell your local government leaders to show more restraint than Albany did — and use their windfalls to lower taxes on everyone.

