Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to withhold the House articles of impeachment from the Senate, further trivializing a serious constitutional power and process. Senate Republicans seem content to play along while ridiculing her gambit, but they should take their own duties more seriously and hold a trial.
One emerging dodge seems to be that President Trump isn’t formally impeached until the articles are transmitted to the Senate. This is absurd. The House voted on two articles and passed them with a majority. The House broadcast this fact to the country along with more-in-sorrow-than-anger claims that they are doing their solemn constitutional duty.
The Founders defined impeachment as consisting of two parts—the House vote followed by a Senate trial. They are two stages of the same process. The Founders gave the first impeachment step to the House knowing it would often be governed by populist and partisan passions.
They gave the Senate control over the trial as a check on the House. They knew the Senate, with its two Members per state, would represent the different interests of varied states. And with staggered elections every six years, two thirds of the Senate wouldn’t face immediate re-election after a trial and vote.
This means the current Senate has a responsibility to fulfill its part of the Constitution’s impeachment duty as a check on the partisan excesses of the Pelosi House. This isn’t merely to give Mr. Trump a chance to defend himself and be acquitted of the House charges. The more important obligation is to the separation of powers and to the Senate itself.
By making a fuss of withholding the articles until she hears the Senate’s specific plans for a trial, Mrs. Pelosi is trying to dictate to the Senate how to hold a trial. But the Constitution reserves this power for the Senate. If she never sends the articles and there is no trial, she will have effectively trampled on executive power and Senate prerogatives by maligning a President without the chance for acquittal at trial.
— Wall Street Journal
Who can argue with a mayor promising to end street homelessness as we know it within five years? We can, because Bill de Blasio’s glossy plan, which commits to adding apartments and vague medical supports, papers over real reasons why thousands of people sleep on benches and in subway stations and over grates, and some of them rant at the heavens and threaten other New Yorkers.
The problems are mental illness and addiction, and as long as they remain at the periphery rather than the center of the city’s so-called solutions, people will suffer.
Most of the 60,000-plus homeless New Yorkers living in our ever-expanding shelter system are there because of too-scarce affordable housing, or domestic violence. But for the roughly 3,600 souls on the street here, the problems are both simpler and more complex.
Over decades, this state and this country have systematically dismantled psychiatric facilities, leaving New York State’s 19.5 million people with fewer than 3,000 state psychiatric hospital beds. In their absence, mentally ill people cycle though hospital emergency rooms, shelters and jails, a psych ward spilled onto the street.
Totally absent from the mayor’s optimistic plans this week were results from a 30-day review of how the city takes advantage of Kendra’s Law, an underused statute that can compel individuals into treatment, and other intensive mental health interventions.
Did we say 30-day review? It’s 68 days and counting since de Blasio ordered one, in the wake of the murders of four homeless men by another homeless man. The city’s sluggishness is a depressing sign of its refusal to get real.
— Daily News, New York
The House of Representatives impeachment vote last week was very bad news for the legacy of President Donald Trump. It also seems as if political party affiliation has trampled individual conscience and thought as the steering wheel of our government.
All 197 Republicans voted against impeachment, and all 233 Democrats believed equally strongly the other way.
In the Capitol, party means everything.
Of the 430 current members of Congress, zero Republicans broke ranks, and only two Democrats voted against the abuse of power article and three voted against the obstruction of Congress charge. One independent, a former Republican, voted in favor of Trump's impeachment on both counts.
Twenty years ago when former President Clinton was impeached, or in 1974 when Congress was close to impeaching Nixon, many more members voted with their conscience instead of their party.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has called for term limits as a cure for such party domination. This newspaper has long opposed term limits, arguing that no other job punishes experience and embraces naivete. But now we're wondering.
And, what is perhaps more important to our country's future, is this just the beginning of stultifying gridlock?
Will every president henceforth face impeachment because politics calls for it? Donald Trump is the third president impeached. Will he represent the norm in this regard from now on?
Hopefully America can get past this chapter and move forward in a positive light.
The aisles in the Capitol Building are deeper even than the national divide they have created.
— Press-Republican, Plattsburgh