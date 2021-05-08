New York state editorial roundup: Time for change, legislative crawl, student testing

The contours of a debate in Washington County will be familiar to most.

On one side is a group pushing to retire the Indians name and mascot used by the Cambridge Central School District. The name, they say, is not just inappropriate but offensive.

On the other side is a group defending what it sees as tradition in a community where a depiction of a Native American man is part of the district’s logo and ubiquitous on school grounds. The name, some say, is about honoring a people and a culture.

Native Americans are real people, not props or abstractions. Their imagery is not for a school district composed almost entirely of non-Native residents to use or caricature. Doing so diminishes and insults a culture, no matter the intent. It is a display of arrogance, not honor.

There is no comparison, then, to ethnically based mascots of self-identity and pride, such as the Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame. Such names are elevated from within, not chosen — or stolen — from without.

And please don’t describe the push for change as an example of modern-day cancel culture.