New York state editorial roundup: Time for change, legislative crawl, student testing

The contours of a debate in Washington County will be familiar to most.
On one side is a group pushing to retire the Indians name and mascot used by the Cambridge Central School District. The name, they say, is not just inappropriate but offensive.
On the other side is a group defending what it sees as tradition in a community where a depiction of a Native American man is part of the district’s logo and ubiquitous on school grounds. The name, some say, is about honoring a people and a culture.
Native Americans are real people, not props or abstractions. Their imagery is not for a school district composed almost entirely of non-Native residents to use or caricature. Doing so diminishes and insults a culture, no matter the intent. It is a display of arrogance, not honor.
There is no comparison, then, to ethnically based mascots of self-identity and pride, such as the Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame. Such names are elevated from within, not chosen — or stolen — from without.
And please don’t describe the push for change as an example of modern-day cancel culture.
For one thing, it has been 20 years since the state education commissioner, citing the inappropriate message sent to children, asked school districts to end the use of Native American mascots and team names. There is nothing new about this debate.
And if there is any group whose culture has been canceled, it is Native Americans — their tribes decimated first by diseases brought by Europeans, then by genocidal policies of removal and extermination.
That’s the ugly history behind the use of Indian-themed names and mascots, which were once common but are becoming less so as Americans grow more tolerant of diversity, increasingly respectful of cultural differences and more willing to look honestly at the country’s shameful treatment of Native Americans — and to heed the pain this appropriation causes them.
That’s called progress. The Cambridge Central School District should embrace it.
— Albany Times Union
What, exactly, took legislative Democrats so long to decide the time was right to repeal an executive order requiring diners to purchase food if they were having an alcoholic beverage?
Democrats spoke eloquently Wednesday about the importance of checks and balances and respecting businesses and New Yorkers. Sen. John Mannion, D-Onondaga County, said the repeal was about rescinding arbitrary and burdensome executive orders and foundational constitutional principles. Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, went so far as to call the rule nonsensical.
Those issues didn’t change from March 10 to April 28. The food service executive order was just as nonsensical, arbitrary and burdensome in March as it was in late April. It’s good Democrats finally came to their senses, but in our view the fact they did so lends some credence to legislative Republicans’ efforts to rescind more of Cuomo’s executive authority.
As Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said on the Senate floor last week, it took 54 days for Democrats to come to their senses on food service and public transparency about the backgrounds of those “volunteering” to help high-level decisions in the state’s COVID-19 response.
These were easy repeals to make. And if rank-and-file Democrats agreed so overwhelmingly with them, then perhaps they need to change their legislative leadership so that common-sense legislation has a chance of being passed in a timely fashion.
— Jamestown Post-Journal
When the federal government denied New York’s request to skip the state’s standardized tests this year, it wasn’t trying to bolster the argument that standardized tests are useless.
But that’s exactly what it did. By demanding that schools administer exams in a year when learning and opportunity have been so uneven, the results will have to be taken not just with a grain of salt but with an ocean-full. As a result, there’s a risk of permanently undermining support for tests that can be highly valuable as diagnostic tools. Overcoming that perception has to be a priority for the state Education Department.
Last year, with COVID-19 raging, Washington wisely granted a similar waiver. It should have again.
These tests will generate results that have little meaning, and carry no repercussions: Neither students nor teachers, schools or districts can be faulted or rewarded in any way for this year’s results.
So what happens next year, and the year after that?
Let’s start with two true things:
• Properly designed and administered tests can tell us what students have mastered and where they need work. Seen more broadly, they also can tell us what curriculum and methods of teaching do and do not work, and help tell us, when supplemented by other information, when teachers and schools are excelling or lagging.
• Poorly designed tests, over-testing, teaching to the test and turning education into rote memorization are legitimately troublesome. They waste class time, stymie excitement and don’t teach students what they need to know.
COVID-19 can’t be the reason standardized testing died in New York. It must instead be the opportunity we seize to administer tests that accurately and fairly evaluate student knowledge and help pave the path to proficiency, and excellence.
— Newsday