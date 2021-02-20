New York state editorial roundup: Tough-guy Cuomo, education funding, vacation safely

Most of us don’t need such reminders.

But, for the record, since we last went on February break, the virus labeled SARS-CoV-2 has altered human existence with an efficiency like nothing else in our lifetimes.

The number of deaths attributed to this virus globally has grown in a one year to nearly 2.4 million. In the United States, which leads the world in reported cases of COVID-19, with 27.5 million, the number of lives lost to the virus in one year now approaches the size of the population of Sacramento, California. That includes more than 250 people who have died in Niagara County.

Sure, all of us could use a vacation.

We do have something real to celebrate, after all. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, having spiked around the holidays and at the new year, has returned to levels last reported in early November. The number of people in the hospital due to the virus has fallen to levels last seen in early December.

Any progress is fragile, however, at least until many more of us are vaccinated. And the coincidence of the CDC’s guidance coming on the same day that some families leave for vacation — potentially for activities that will toss another log or two on the fires of this pandemic — was not lost on us.

— Niagara Gazette