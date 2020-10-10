New York state editorial roundup: Trump fails on stimulus, city support essential, transparent police changes

For the 26 million Americans relying on some form of unemployment benefits and millions more threatened by layoffs and looming business bankruptcies, President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweetstorm announcing he’d pulled the plug on stimulus talks was salt in the wounds.
Trump announced that he wanted to focus on the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith,” and vowed that “immediately after I win, we will pass a Major Stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.” But Pelosi is the only leader to pass a significant stimulus bill since April. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who agrees with Trump’s decision, can’t because his own members won’t go along.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, enacted in March, is what’s kept the economy from cratering. Most of the help it offered the unemployed, small businesses, hospitals, school districts, and states and local municipalities has run out. Cold weather is coming, curtailing economic lifesavers like outdoor dining, even as a second wave of COVID-19 infections and flu season threaten. And school districts and state and local governments are beginning to enact layoffs that will depress consumer spending. Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell practically begged for more money to be injected into the economy.
Not bolstering workers and businesses is terrible policy, and also terrible politics. It was no surprise the stock market tanked in response. Trump’s argument that the nation will get the help it needs by reelecting the Republicans now blocking such aid is a bad strategy for those Republicans, and a worse one for the nation.
— Newsday
The Rev. Uvie Stewart Jr. is a good choice by Mayor Eddie Sundquist to chair the city’s repopulated Human Rights Commission.
Stewart is a longtime city resident who recently retired from Cummins Inc., where he helped develop the Jamestown Engine Plant’s diversity program.
What’s more, anyone who takes the time to view any of Stewart’s messages posted to the Emmanuel Temple Church Facebook page can readily see Stewart has the type of demeanor one will need leading the Human Rights Commission. Stewart’s messages display a calmness and an understanding for his fellow man that are absolutely necessary to lead the Human Rights Commission.
Stewart’s choice as chairperson shouldn’t overshadow the rest of Sundquist’s picks, particularly the inclusion of Billy Torres, a tireless advocate for Hispanic youth for years will be a welcome voice at the table; and Chris Blakeslee, a veteran who has worked in the non-profit sector since coming back to Jamestown.
Ultimately, however, the Human Rights Commission will only be as successful as the city staff it is allowed to access. Earlier this year, City Councilwoman Marie Carrubba, D-Ward 4 and former Human Rights Commission chairwoman, told The Post-Journal that the commission struggled when state grant funding for a staff position was eliminated. That staff person handled investigation, put out meeting notices, did minutes and other tasks. Without the staff person, Carrubba was forced to try to keep the commission viable while working a full-time job before the commission eventually began simply referring complaints to a state office in Buffalo.
Each of the people appointed by Sundquist has a life outside of the Human Rights Commission, so to expect them to treat the commission as its own full-time job is ultimately unrealistic. In an age of shrinking budgets caused by COVID-19, the success of the Human Rights Commission will depend on how much time existing city staff can devote to helping the commission’s work progress.
— The Post-Journal
Government transparency and public participation are increasingly underway in the village of Saranac Lake’s implementation of police reforms Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered for all police departments.
Progressive activists have spoken out strongly about the village’s hiring of Lexipol, a police consulting firm, to rewrite its manuals of laws, policies and best practices. It was good for everyone that they raised a ruckus over this because police work is the public’s business. Police represent us, the people of the community, and our desire for order and peace. We can’t do that ourselves — we need professionals like them — but we also need to be able to trust that they achieve those ends through honorable means. And trust requires transparency.
Our reporter Amy Scattergood took a deep dive into Lexipol and found that it is more of a format than a formula. Lexipol is not, for instance, telling officers how to do chokeholds — because chokeholds are illegal in New York state and Lexipol’s New York programs have been updated to reflect that. Mainly, it’s a gigantic upgrade for police over the outdated policy books they have now, and at a fraction of the cost of hiring someone to do even some of that work. From their perspective, it’s just a platform.
The good news is that the village board and police chief understand that people want to weigh in on police matters and are conceding. They have established a Police Review Committee, which has met, and despite the frustration of the summer months, the first meeting was very civil.
It looks like the Saranac Lake Police Department doesn’t have anything to hide, and therefore it is taking this opportunity to build trust with the community it serves and protects. Thus, the SLPD and community skeptics both win — as do we all.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
