New York state editorial roundup: Trump fails on stimulus, city support essential, transparent police changes

Ultimately, however, the Human Rights Commission will only be as successful as the city staff it is allowed to access. Earlier this year, City Councilwoman Marie Carrubba, D-Ward 4 and former Human Rights Commission chairwoman, told The Post-Journal that the commission struggled when state grant funding for a staff position was eliminated. That staff person handled investigation, put out meeting notices, did minutes and other tasks. Without the staff person, Carrubba was forced to try to keep the commission viable while working a full-time job before the commission eventually began simply referring complaints to a state office in Buffalo.

Each of the people appointed by Sundquist has a life outside of the Human Rights Commission, so to expect them to treat the commission as its own full-time job is ultimately unrealistic. In an age of shrinking budgets caused by COVID-19, the success of the Human Rights Commission will depend on how much time existing city staff can devote to helping the commission’s work progress.

— The Post-Journal

Government transparency and public participation are increasingly underway in the village of Saranac Lake’s implementation of police reforms Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered for all police departments.