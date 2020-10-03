New York state editorial roundup: Trump must honor election results, spend city funds wisely, follow pandemic rules

Now, consider that the proposed Community Development Block Grant spending plan spends roughly the same amount ($57,517) on one code enforcement officer and $55,000 on a lead poisoning prevention. Those are programs we can get behind. A code enforcement officer is in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods every day working to clean up neighborhoods. And we know full well that Jamestown has battled lead paint issues for decades. We’d think either of those programs could use another $50,000 given the problems the city has with blight in its neighborhoods and with lead paint in its housing stock.

We’re sure city officials think they need a civic engagement program. We don’t think they’re deliberately trying to waste taxpayer money. But proposing to spend $50,000 of taxpayer money on a program that is, at best, fuzzily described in the federal plan sure looks like waste, especially when you consider that the city’s elected and appointed officials have, as part of their jobs, civic engagement.

It’s easy to make fun of COVID restrictions like the recent placement of Washington County in Vermont’s yellow zone, but these are the sorts of rules that have made the Northeast one of the safest places to be in the last few months during a pandemic that has wounded the entire country.