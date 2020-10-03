New York state editorial roundup: Trump must honor election results, spend city funds wisely, follow pandemic rules

Of the many lowlights in Tuesday night’s train wreck of a presidential debate, the most significant came at the bitter end, when the president of the United States refused to say he would accept the results of the November election.
No previous president has tried to subvert our elections in the 230 years our nation has successfully conducted them. By continuing to sow distrust with false attacks on mail-in voting, President Donald Trump is traveling a dangerous road. Free and fair elections are foundational to our democracy. Destroying their integrity risks destroying our democracy.
For months, without citing any actual evidence, Trump has railed against mail-in voting, which is being embraced this fall by tens of millions of Americans worried about the pandemic. Mail-in voting has worked well for years in Democratic and Republican-led states where it is the routine method of voting.
Trump’s debate-night call for poll watchers to look for fraudulent voting had an ominous tone. Trump supporters recently disrupted early voting in Virginia with chants, flag-waving and a human barricade outside the polling site that voters had to walk around to cast their ballots. State governors need to safeguard polling stations against such intimidation, and keep anyone with weapons, especially unconcealed ones, far away. Poll watchers are needed in any contest but they must be people with skills to do the job, not random residents threatening to turn the constitutional right to vote into running a gauntlet.
These are not hypothetical worries. Asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News to tell his supporters to remain calm as mounds of mail-in ballots are counted, Trump declined. Worse, as part of his disgraceful refusal to condemn white supremacy and allied hate groups, Trump delivered a chilling message to one such group with a history of street violence, the Proud Boys. “Stand back and stand by,” Trump said. Stand by for what?
Trump tried to clean up his remarks on Wednesday, but his inconsistency on the topic risks emboldening these groups who are preening from the newfound attention. Incendiary language that boosts skepticism and anger risks starting a fire Trump might not be able to put out.
— Newsday
Why is Jamestown proposing to spend $50,000 of its CDBG funding on a civic engagement fund?
The money, according to the city’s 2020 CDBG draft plan, would pay for technical assistance, training and events or promotions to engage residents in the community development and leadership process. In another area, the plan says civic engagement money would pay for ongoing public participation, civic training and neighborhood-led leadership opportunities.
We thought that the Jamestown Renaissance Corp. had someone doing a lot of this already, paid for by private foundations and with a pretty good record of engaging previously-dormant neighborhood groups. The best part of the JRC position is that it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Now, consider that the proposed Community Development Block Grant spending plan spends roughly the same amount ($57,517) on one code enforcement officer and $55,000 on a lead poisoning prevention. Those are programs we can get behind. A code enforcement officer is in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods every day working to clean up neighborhoods. And we know full well that Jamestown has battled lead paint issues for decades. We’d think either of those programs could use another $50,000 given the problems the city has with blight in its neighborhoods and with lead paint in its housing stock.
We’re sure city officials think they need a civic engagement program. We don’t think they’re deliberately trying to waste taxpayer money. But proposing to spend $50,000 of taxpayer money on a program that is, at best, fuzzily described in the federal plan sure looks like waste, especially when you consider that the city’s elected and appointed officials have, as part of their jobs, civic engagement.
— Post-Journal
It’s easy to make fun of COVID restrictions like the recent placement of Washington County in Vermont’s yellow zone, but these are the sorts of rules that have made the Northeast one of the safest places to be in the last few months during a pandemic that has wounded the entire country.
Vermont puts regions in zones based on a formula that considers the number of positive COVID cases, the number of people sick with the disease and other factors. Washington County had been in the green zone, but was moved to yellow on Friday of last week.
Despite notices that went out, a lot of people were unaware of the change, and about 20 students in the Slate Valley Unified School District in Fair Haven, Vermont, ended up in quarantine because they took part in weekend activities including apple-picking, baseball and dance lessons in Washington County.
It’s terribly inconvenient for those students and their families, and it’s easy to mock the rules and point out inconsistencies. But that is the way rules are — they have an arbitrary quality. The line has to be drawn somewhere, and the necessity of grocery-shopping is a factor here.
We are dealing with unpredictable human beings, some of whom are doing their best in uncertain circumstances. We are also dealing, unfortunately, with people who are not doing their best but are flouting the rules without regard to the danger that creates for others.
All this mask-wearing and social-distancing is hard, and it’s a hassle, but we have to soldier on. The great influenza of 1918 persisted for two years but did, finally, fade. COVID-19 will fade, too, but in the meantime, we have to keep fighting.
— The Post-Star
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.