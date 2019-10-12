For months, Trump administration officials have shown the
back of their hands to congressional attempts to exercise oversight. Tuesday, that obstinance was ratcheted up to a point that makes impeachment all but inevitable.
President Trump has no one but himself to blame.
Tuesday, the State Department announced that Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union and big Trump donor, would not be permitted to testify before the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry on the Ukraine affair.
Text messages disclosed last week reveal Sondland to be an instrumental figure in the machinations.
In a Sept. 9 text, our top diplomat in Kiev, Bill Taylor, told Sondland, "As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
Sondland didn't respond for five hours — a period during which House committees announced probes into the administration's Ukraine actions and during which Sondland is said to have spoken to Trump.
Eventually, Sondland wrote back: "Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo's of any kind."
Familiar phrasing? Two weeks later, Trump himself kept repeating it. Sondland was a man on White House-scripted message.
No wonder the president, preferring obstruction over what Sondland might tell Congress, admits to blocking a key witness from testifying before what he deems a "kangaroo court."
— Daily News, New York
Not that we are fans of vaping, but a state Court of Appeals decision to temporarily block New York from enforcing a new prohibition on sales of flavored e-cigarettes is probably the right thing to do.
The stay was granted one day before the state planned to start enforcing 90-day emergency regulations banning the sale of most flavored electronic cigarettes. The decision also follows a state court's refusal last week to issue a temporary restraining order on the regulations approved in September by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York's prohibition covering flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors went into effect immediately. Retailers initially had two weeks to remove merchandise from store shelves.
You have free articles remaining.
Concerns over the safety of e-cigarettes, and particularly the effects of flavored e-cigarettes on teenagers, have been around for years. It wasn't until people began showing up in doctor's offices and hospitals with lung illnesses after using some e-cigarettes that the federal and state governments moved to ban flavored e-cigarettes. It turns out that research and investigation is pinning many of the illnesses on black-market vaping pods containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
A crackdown on the illegal THC-related products is warranted given that such products are largely the cause of the sicknesses among vapers. Governments are right to be concerned about the number of youth using flavored e-cigarettes given that so little is actually known about the long-term health effects of vaping. Health officials should gather the necessary information and perform the necessary studies before forming policies that effect people and businesses. The state has issued policy before completing the necessary research. Perhaps policies should be incremental before a total ban is even considered.
It is disingenuous to ban flavored e-cigarettes without a full understanding of their impact on a person's health — while allowing stores to sell cigarettes, knowing full well that those are absolutely harmful to a person's health.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Saranac Lake
A bill to be introduced in the state Legislature that would be more definitive on the crime and toughen penalties for those caught making threats of mass violence against schools and other places where groups of people gather is long overdue.
It should be one of the first orders of business when lawmakers return to Albany in January.
The law is being proposed by state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, and would create two new crimes for making a threat of mass violence toward the a school, college or university, place of worship, mass gathering of 25 people or more, or a business.
Specifically, the crimes would be:
First-degree making a threat of mass violence. It would be a Class D felony applying to anyone 18 years old or older. Punishment would be a $35,000 fine and a sentence of no less than three years in prison.
Second-degree making a threat of mass violence. This would apply to individuals under 18 years old. The crime would carry a $35,000 fine and a mandatory sentence of 10 days in a juvenile detention facility. Individuals over 18 who make a threat of mass violence against the school they are attending would be charged the same as someone under 18 years old.
Tougher penalties are needed. Not only is the current law ambiguous, but the penalties for lodging a threat are minor, little more than a slap on the wrist. The state's Penal Law does not explicitly define a threat of mass violence, Griffo says, and this bill would make it clear.
Students must be allies in this battle. If you see something that's not quite right, report it. Making threats is serious business. They prey on people's fears and cost taxpayer dollars, not to mention valuable time of everyone involved - including students whose days are disrupted while threats are investigated. Tougher penalties can send a message.
— Observer-Dispatch, Utica