Mayday, mayday. The U.S. manufacturing boom is showing signs of distress. Business investment has plunged amid growing trade uncertainty, and another warning came Tuesday in the Institute for Supply Management survey that showed manufacturing contracted last month for the first time since 2016.
ISM's manufacturing index declined to 49.1% in August from 51.2% in July and 59.5% last September, signaling an end to a 35-month expansion that has been losing steam for four months. The employment (47.4 and new export orders (43.3%) indexes registered even steeper declines.
"Incoming sales seem to be slowing down, and this is usually our busiest season," one furniture manufacturer reported, blaming "concerns about the economy and tariffs." An electronics manufacturer noted "pockets of short supply, allocation, long lead times and the like. Tariffs continue to be a strain on the supply chain and the economy overall."
None of this is surprising. Businesses from Best Buy to Caterpillar this summer reported that President Trump 's trade brawls were disrupting supply chains, reducing exports, raising material costs and delaying investment decisions. IHS Markit reported on Tuesday that its manufacturing purchasing index is the lowest since September 2009.
Uncertainty about demand, prices and tariffs is causing business to scale back new equipment purchases. John Deere noted in its last quarter earnings that "concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases."
Manufacturers have added 55,000 jobs this year compared to 162,000 during the same period last year. While manufacturing makes up a small share of the U.S. economy and employment, it can be a canary since it is sensitive to business demand.
Mr. Trump can rightly boast that the U.S. has added more manufacturing jobs since he took office than during Barack Obama 's entire second term. But he could lose his economic bragging rights due to trade policies that have done serious economic damage without the gains he promised. Reordering global supply chains built over a generation turns out to have far greater economic costs than the Trump trade warriors imagined. The political costs may follow.
— Wall Street Journal
This matters: One of the most powerful companies in America, a corporation controlled by conservatives, whose stores serve as de facto public squares in many small towns, is ending sales of certain short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition. And asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms in its stores.
It's a devastating real-world indictment of the "more guns, less crime" orthodoxy that Republicans in Congress still pitifully cling to against all evidence, made all the more powerful because an El Paso Walmart was where a gunman killed 22 people last month, a month in which 53 people died in mass shootings.
And yet, one retailer's willingness to swim against the tide of the United States' enduring gun insanity depresses as much as it impresses. Because the exception here proves the rule: In most American states, there are precious few curbs on anyone buying an assault rifle capable of killing scores of people. Or purchasing a high-capacity magazine enabling a mass murderer to tear bodies apart without pausing to reload. Or getting a hold of loads of ammo, cheap, to carry out the killing.
Most guns are bought not at big-box stores, but at smaller retailers. Gun stores number more than 60,000 coast to coast. That's more than there are grocery stores, McDonald's and Starbucks combined. Online sales enable easy purchase without even having to leave the couch, and often without a background check.
Walmart has made an important statement: that a retailer beloved in deep red America need not continue to bow before the altar of the gun.
But unless and until Congress requires universal background checks on all firearm sales; strengthens red-flag laws; and outright bans assault rifles and high-capacity magazines that are the equipment of choice for so many massacres, America will remain one nation, under the gun.
— The Daily News, New York
Under current law, a ticket for illegally passing a stopped school bus displaying a red visual signal can only be issued by a police officer who witnesses the violation. But a new state law will allow school districts to put cameras on stop arms to record the delinquents.
But there's a glitch. And it needs to be addressed.
Districts must ask municipalities to foot the bill for the cameras. The law doesn't require them to do so, and this might be an expense communities won't want to bear. Some reports estimate the cameras costing about $2,000 per bus. That's pretty steep.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, agrees the camera bill is a good one, but says the Legislature ramrodded it through without giving it any thought. Griffo said the quick rush to address issues during the past session will require lawmakers to go back and "fix" things, bus cameras being one of them.
Passing a law is one thing, but school districts don't need another unfunded mandate. Griffo agrees. He thinks since the state approved the measure, it needs to find a funding mechanism - at least initially - that won't handcuff school districts.
He's right. Cameras to catch delinquent motorists who put our children in danger is a great idea. But passing a law to nail them without any way to pay for it isn't the way to do it. Lawmakers need to revisit the issue and finish the job.
— The Observer-Dispatch, Utica