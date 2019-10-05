Perhaps the greatest service Joseph Maguire performed Thursday was in the framing he gave to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky:
Unprecedented.
Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, said the word over and over in response to House Intelligence Committee questions about his handling of the whistleblower’s complaint that led to exposure of the call. It was not hyperbole.
It is unprecedented that a whistleblower law set up to protect someone from exposing, say, a rogue intelligence officer now must safeguard someone implicating the president in an abuse of his power.
It is unprecedented that a president would approve the release of a summary of his conversation with a foreign leader, trying to exonerate himself of allegations that he asked that leader to dig up dirt on a political opponent.
It is unprecedented that Congress, in conducting normal constitutional oversight of a co-equal branch, discovers it lacks a tool kit to deal with a president who flouts laws, rules, norms and conventions.
It is particularly unprecedented that a U.S. president would equate whistleblowing with treason, disregard essential laws designed to protect those who risk their careers in coming forward by demanding to know the identity of the whistleblower and his sources and threaten retribution with a chilling reference to execution. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” Trump told staff of the U.S. mission to the UN.
The Ukraine controversy shows laws must be strengthened, especially those protecting whistleblowers who perform an invaluable service in seeking to expose wrongdoing that otherwise might remain secret.
At the root of this struggle is the nation’s fundamental principle that nobody is above the law. Congress must do all it can to deliver on that promise.
The voting totals won’t be known for weeks, yet the two leading candidates for Afghan president are both declaring victory. The current occupant, President Ashraf Ghani, last week ruled out a renewed power-sharing deal, such as the one brokered after the disputed 2014 election. His rival, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, warned Thursday about electoral fraud.
As messy as this young democracy can be, Saturday’s election is also a hard reminder of the stakes. Hundreds of polling places could not be opened amid threats of violence by the Taliban. Despite security measures, there were reports of scattered violence and casualties, including a bomb blast in Kandahar, according to the Associated Press.
In the face of such peril, it’s worth dwelling on the bravery of Afghanistan’s security personnel, poll workers and voters. A photo circulating online this weekend showed a man holding up his two index fingers. The first is missing its tip; the second is dipped in the purple ink used to prevent double-voting.
“The Taliban cut off Safiullah Safi’s right forefinger for voting in 2014,” Reuters explained. “That did not stop the businessman from doing it again.” Mr. Safi told the reporter via phone: “When it comes to the future of my children and country I will not sit back even if they cut off my whole hand.”
This barbarity is what will follow a Taliban takeover in Kabul. It’s a precarious moment. Peace talks with the Taliban have fallen apart, and President Trump would like to exit Afghanistan. Meantime, Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah are weighing the prospect of another contested vote. A unity government isn’t ideal but consider the grim alternative.
Pedestrian fatalities in the United States are at their highest level since 1990, with an estimated 6,227 killed in 2018, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Pedestrian fatalities now account for 16% of all traffic fatalities. Another 129,000 or so pedestrians are treated for injuries each year.
Statistically, New Hampshire has the lowest pedestrian fatality rate in the nation, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. The run-for-your-life states with the highest rates are Florida, Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas and New Mexico. Still, there is more that states and localities c an do.
The Concord (N.H.) Monitor reports that Main Street in the Granite State’s capital recently had a major redesign to make it much safer for pedestrians. Even so, the Monitor reports it usually takes just a few minutes of observation to see a motorist fail to yield to one or more pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Vehicle-pedestrian encounters have increased and become more deadly for several reasons; highway safety experts say. One factor is an old one. One-third of all pedestrian fatalities involved a walker whose blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving. In many other cases, the driver is impaired.
Technology, such as signals that flash when pedestrians approach a mid-block crosswalk and camera systems in newer vehicles, can help. So can public information campaigns and increased enforcement.
A study done in Miami Beach found that saturation enforcement of vehicle crosswalk laws increased the percentage of drivers who yielded to pedestrians by up to one-third, and the improvement lasted a year with minimal additional enforcement.
