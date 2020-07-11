New York state editorial roundup: Trump shuts out students, working for equal rights, Jamestown airport not a priority

Trump, who has insanely said “almost every student that comes over to this country (from China) is a spy,” may pretend he’s standing up for America. He’s actually punching all of us in the face.

— New York Daily News

Independence Day should not be celebrated without recognizing that for much of our history as a nation, many of our fellow Americans have wondered what there was for them to celebrate.

For nearly a century after our nation’s independence, millions of African Americans remained enslaved. Native Americans were slaughtered as if they weren’t even human beings, marched from the South to Oklahoma, and treaties with them were broken. Chinese people were brought over as cheap labor and then, when the railroads were built, banned from entering the country. Even in living memory, Japanese Americans were rounded up and kept in camps during World War II.

Still today, many of our fellow citizens of the United States wonder whether “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” applies to them.

One of the keys to Americans as a nation — not just under a single government but, more important, of a collective mindset — is that we recognize our imperfections and work steadily toward correcting them. We try to become better people.