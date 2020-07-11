New York state editorial roundup: Trump shuts out students, working for equal rights, Jamestown airport not a priority

President Trump may rant and rail about trade deficits in a global economy that he says rips America off, but one market the U.S. has cornered for decades, to the broader benefit of us all, is higher education. The world’s students — Asia’s especially — flock to our undergraduate and graduate schools in numbers unrivaled by any other nation, often paying top-dollar tuition to study here.
It may not stay that way for long, and Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will be to blame.
A healthy country would do everything possible to keep a million-plus foreign students coming, and not only because they contribute $45 billion annually to our economy. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. billion-dollar startup companies had a founder who first came here as an international student, according to a 2018 study.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic — which, in no small part due to failures by the Trump administration, will likely still be raging in late 2020 and possibly 2021 — many of America’s colleges and universities, including Harvard, Rutgers, Princeton, Georgetown, are being forced to move most classes online.
To which ICE now tells students who came thousands of miles to study here: Tough luck. If their educations go from in-person to all-virtual in the fall, foreign students will have to leave.
Trump, who has insanely said “almost every student that comes over to this country (from China) is a spy,” may pretend he’s standing up for America. He’s actually punching all of us in the face.
— New York Daily News
Independence Day should not be celebrated without recognizing that for much of our history as a nation, many of our fellow Americans have wondered what there was for them to celebrate.
For nearly a century after our nation’s independence, millions of African Americans remained enslaved. Native Americans were slaughtered as if they weren’t even human beings, marched from the South to Oklahoma, and treaties with them were broken. Chinese people were brought over as cheap labor and then, when the railroads were built, banned from entering the country. Even in living memory, Japanese Americans were rounded up and kept in camps during World War II.
Still today, many of our fellow citizens of the United States wonder whether “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” applies to them.
One of the keys to Americans as a nation — not just under a single government but, more important, of a collective mindset — is that we recognize our imperfections and work steadily toward correcting them. We try to become better people.
“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again,” writer Maya Angelou said. That quotation is painted as a mural on the outside wall of the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. It is powerful and true.
We have come a long way since 1776. Institutional discrimination has been mostly, though not entirely, erased.
That does not mean everyone is treated equally at all times, however. Bigotry in the minds of too many of those around us remains a scourge on our nation.
It is not prevalent, however. We are getting better. We truly believe that.
“Better” can never be good enough. “Created equal” is not good enough. We Americans simply must make it a reality that in our nation, all people are treated fairly, as unique individual humans with equal individual rights. Anything less is an admission that our goal of creating a new kind of nation is incomplete.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Ron Almeter made an interesting point recently to the federal Transportation Department – if there is ever a time to restore air service to the Chautauqua County Airport at Jamestown, this is it.
For as much as we have doubted the future of commercial airline service from the Jamestown Airport in the past, it makes some sense that travelers who have to fly may want to use smaller planes to reach one of Boutique Airlines’ hub cities. It’s certainly cheaper to run small flights out of airports like Jamestown than it is for the huge airline companies to fly jumbo jets.
Almeter also makes good points that the federal government may be able to do so under executive orders issued by President Donald Trump that would remove ridership requirements tied to Essential Air Service designations.
There are two arguments against Almeter’s request, however, that make us think it’s unlikely the federal government is going to reopen the airport anytime soon.
First is that Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants travelers to be quarantined from certain states as COVID-19 cases spike again. Those quarantine requirements are likely to place enough of a damper on any tourism- or business-related travel that the airport would still likely struggle to meet adequate ridership standards to keep the flights profitable for Boutique Airlines.
Second, given the ongoing pressure on federal officials for another round of stimulus and continued help to small businesses, it’s hard to justify using federal money to reopen an airport when there are such unmet needs for people struggling to get by and small businesses who are either open or trying their best to stay open.
Almeter makes an interesting argument to reopen the Jamestown airport and his hustle is appreciated. There just seem to be greater needs right now than our small airport.
— Post-Journal
